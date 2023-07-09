The objects the museum collects hold immense storytelling power. Many objects have been witnesses to at least one, if not more, major historical events, embodying the stories and sentiments of their time. These object help connect our local history to larger national events.

It is rare, however, that we find an object that has truly been a witness to history. That said, one of our newest acquisitions is an exception to that rule. A 1940 Model 19 Teletype machine was recently donated to the museum by the Prairie Aviation Museum in Bloomington.

This particular teletype started its journey through history at The Pantagraph's downtown Bloomington offices in 1940, where it relayed valuable information to the press during the events of World War II. It is believed that this machine printed out reports on the Pearl Harbor attack, Franklin Roosevelt’s death, Victory in Europe Day, and Victory over Japan Day.

Teletype machines were devices that could be used for all types of communications, from within the office to across the globe. They could message a single other machine or multiple machines all at the same time. The attached keyboard made the machines much more user-friendly, meaning users needed little training to operate the teletype.

The concept for the teletype machine came in 1902 from the mind of a young engineer named Frank Pearne. He approached Joy Morton, a prominent businessman, asking for financial support to develop an improved telegraph system.

Morton collaborated with his friend Charles Krum, an electrical engineer and vice president of the Western Cold Storage company. Together, the two funded the teletype project, eager to see what technology could be discovered.

Unfortunately, discouraged by a year of failed attempts, Pearne left the project to pursue teaching.

Luckily this was not the end for the teletype. In 1903 Krum picked up where Pearne left off and began working to complete the project. In 1904 a patent for the “type wheel printing telegraph machine” was filed, and the journey of the teletype began.

Although the patent for the technology was submitted in 1904, the first fully working teletype was not completed until 1908, when the first test took place using a modified Oliver typewriter. Joy Morton, who was director of the Chicago and Alton Railroad at the time, decided that the first trial for this new technology would be to send a message between Chicago and Bloomington using railroad lines.

The message would need to travel a distance of about 150 miles. The test went well and launched Charles Krum, and his son Howard Krum, into a trial-and-error period that would last for the next 10 years.

After many tests and corrections, the first successful unit of commercial teletype machines, also known as the Type-Wheel Tape Printer, was produced in 1921 by the Morkrum Company. These machines were created and sold in 1927, with 883 machines sold during that time.

During this first launch, the name "Teletype" was created and used to market its unique form of communication.

As teletypes developed, many different models were created to keep up with evolving technology. The Model 19 added to the museum’s collection is a unique design that reflects a combination of earlier teletypes.

The device uses a Model 15 integrated paper tape perforator and a Model 14 Transmitter Distributor. This design was first created in 1940, and the combination style allowed the company to utilize older model materials in construction. That was important because it conserved resources needed for the war effort.

In the years following the war, the technology of teletypes quickly advanced and the Model 19 was replaced with the M28 — a model that represented years of research and development and was considered a significant advancement over the previous models.

After being replaced by an M28 and sitting in Pantagraph storage for many years, our Model 19 continued its journey at the Bloomington airport. During the height of the cold war, the Pantagraph believed that the airport should have alternative methods of communication in the case of a nuclear threat.

Thankfully the airport never had to use the teletype machine, and it was eventually given to the Prairie Aviation Museum, who used it for many years as part of a World War II display.

The museum is grateful to the Prairie Aviation Museum who generously donated the machine so its unique history and connection to McLean County can be preserved. Although this teletype is not currently on display, photos of it being used in the Pantagraph offices can be found through the Museum's online Pantagraph Negative Collection.

