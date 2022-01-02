Food safety ordinance almost doomed candy canes in Bloomington

Toward the end of 1923, Bloomington residents were preparing for the festivities and trimmings that the holiday season brings — lights, trees, choral performances, parties, and of course, holiday treats. One of the most popular candy novelties for the Christmas season, much like today, was the candy cane.

Schoolchildren were often given the sweet treat during the holiday season, and pedestrians in the shopping district would see them hanging in confectioners' storefronts.

1923 was different in the latter respect.

Tuberculosis was running widely through the community. In November 1923, there were over 800 people diagnosed with the infectious pulmonary disease. At that time, there was no widespread vaccination for the diseases and antibiotics would not be invented for another 20 years.

There also was no definite understanding about how the disease was spread. Dairy, infected people touching surfaces and airborne transmission were considered as possible ways the disease spread.

In response, many public health precautions were set in place, and a citywide ordinance passed on June 8, 1923, targeted food.

City Health Inspector H.B. Wood explained to the Pantagraph at the time that the ordinance targeted food that was eaten in a raw state or could be exposed to insects, street or floor dust, handled by the public, or exposed where the public could cough on the items. The ordinance applied to pastries, pies, lettuce, berries, apples, cheese, grapes, crackers, candy and any other foods that have no outside covering and are eaten raw.

The ordinance asked grocers, merchants and confectioners to take precautions and cover their raw food items. The ordinance also banned individuals who were infected with tuberculous (or a venereal disease) from handling foods offered to the public.

In restaurants, this also barred the reselling of any food that had been handled by a customer. No hashes or soups were to be made from leftovers, and crackers had to be given to customers individually instead of being offered a large basket into which everyone could reach.

This ordinance, which seems like common sense today, stirred the community quite a bit. It seemed wasteful to restaurants, hostels and lunch counters to throw out leftovers instead of reusing them.

Grocers, too, were outraged. They were not allowed to display fruits on the sidewalk outside their store, and the city urged customers to not buy from those grocers who disobeyed the ordinance.

Violators were not treated kindly, either. On Sept. 8, 1923, it was published in the Monday Morning Pantagraph that a grocer was charged with violating the ordinance. Instead of a fine, the grocer was arrested and placed in jail until a hearing was held.

It was not until the holiday season that confectioners began to push for leniency in the enforcement of the city’s ordinance. At the time, candy canes were made locally and were not placed in cardboard boxes to keep them from breaking, as they are today.

Instead, candy canes were typically hung up in order to preserve the shape of the candy and to create a holiday attraction. Under the ordinance, however, candy canes had to be kept inside display cases to prevent contamination, but that also increased the risk of breakage.

In an attempt to lobby the local government, local confectioners talked about not making any candy canes if the ordinance remained unchanged.

Wood, however, remained firm in his enforcement of the law by explaining any item that can be touched or breathed on by the public remained a threat to public health.

The newspaper responded by stating that the candy cane, “…the most fragile of all Christmas accessories, may pass out of existence in Bloomington …”

One local confectioner likely impacted was A.M. Kitchell, who owned Kitchell Candy Co. It sat across Jefferson Street from the McLean County Courthouse. The Sugar Mama bakery is on the site now, but that courthouse and much of downtown were lost to fire in 1900.

It was established in 1878 as Kitchell & Co. Kitchell had left the family farming business to begin crafting candies and other sweets, but he was more than a confectioner. With his business partner, J.W. Peacock, his business engaged in wholesale produce, offering fresh fruit shipped in from numerous places in the country. Weekly advertisements informed the community if the shop offered bananas one week or fresh oranges the next.

Whereas the names of those who attended the confectioners meeting currently are unknown, it is likely Kitchell was involved because of his interests in candy and fruit.

According to the newspaper, only one unnamed confectioner was willing to put candy canes inside display cases. It is unknown whether Kitchell decided to make candy canes or not, but records show that children throughout schools were still gifted the striped treats.

Although first seen as a threat to the holiday atmosphere, the food ordinance ultimately contributed to safer food practices that we engage in today. And the locals at the time still were able to engage in a rich holiday season, complete with candy canes.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History.

