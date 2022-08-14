Flattening pennies for souvenirs dates back 130 years

BLOOMINGTON — The term "penny pincher" may evoke an image of Ebenezer Scrooge counting stacks of money by candlelight. But to collectors of elongated coins, it is one of several names for machines that flatten coins and emboss them with a design. They are found mainly at tourist attractions, museums and recreation areas.

Candace Summers, senior director of education at the McLean County Museum of History, is an avid collector of elongated pennies. She wanted to acquire a penny pincher for the museum to provide visitors with an inexpensive souvenir and an interactive experience.

Her wish was granted in 2014 when generous gifts from Beer Nuts and Illinois State University covered the cost of purchasing a machine.

There are upward of 3,500 such machines in the United States, many of which offer multiple designs. Even the most dedicated collectors are "hard-pressed" to obtain all of them and frequently concentrate on a specialty area such as wildlife or famous landmarks. Their "squishin' missions" take them across the country to complete their collections.

The modern penny-flattening machine has its roots in the late Middle Ages when the rolling mill was invented for making jewelry. Comprising two steel rollers that turned in tandem on gears within a frame, the mill replaced the labor-intensive process of hammering metals. The rollers were adjustable to accommodate varying thicknesses — most often gold ingots or rods — and compress them into sheets or wire.

A Venetian jeweler is believed to be the first person, in 1818, to feed coins into a rolling mill. They bore a faint trace of the specimens’ original markings.

Next came steam-powered mills that were around as early as 1833. But it was not until 1893 at the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago that a jeweler's mill on display in the Electricity Building started a craze that thrives to this day.

Even with an abundance of innovations to marvel at — the elevator, the zipper, the Ferris wheel, Wrigley's chewing gum, and Cracker Jack, to name a few — visitors flocked to see the hand-cranked machine that flattened coins into ovals. Part of the appeal was the theatrical experience of watching a seemingly indestructible coin change shape.

This version of the rolling mill had a new feature. One of the rollers was engraved with a design that imprinted the image into the coin. Instead of an almost-blank oval, the penny or nickel emerged with the words, "Columbian Exposition 1893" embossed on it.

For the cost of a nickel plus the coin that was to be flattened, fairgoers walked away with a compact memento of their visit. Today, some elongated Indian-head pennies from that world's fair fetch $30 to $40 and nickels over $100.

The rolling of "elongateds" was immensely popular from 1893 until 1916 and then tapered off for about 16 years for reasons that are unclear.. No one is certain of the reason, but Americans were dealing with the 1918-1919 flu pandemic, the aftermath of World War I, the Great Depression and other weighty issues during this period.

It wasn't until around 1932 that there was a noticeable increase in their use. Another uptick occurred in 1976 when collectors clamored for commemorative material from the U.S. Bicentennial.

Numismatists (those who study and collect coins) refer to elongateds as "exonumia," or oddball coins that do not fit the standard definition of money and that cannot be used as legal tender. Besides elongated coins, items in this category include tokens, badges, tags and wooden nickels.

In 1894, the American Numismatic Society recognized the Columbian Exposition elongated coins in a bulletin of its American Journal of Numismatics.

Creating elongated coins is legal in the United States. U.S. Code Title 18, Chapter 17, Section 331 prohibits "the mutilation, diminution, and falsification of United States coinage." It makes an exception for coins that are not used fraudulently. Because elongated coins are made mainly as souvenirs, mutilation for this purpose is permitted.

Pennies are the most used coins in modern smashing machines as they are thin, easy to emboss, and the lowest U.S. denomination. However, not all pennies are created equal as their composition has changed over the years.

In 1962, the U.S. Mint began using a mixture of zinc and copper and since 1982 has manufactured zinc discs coated with pure copper. Post-1982 pennies sometimes display white streaks when pressed, so purists use coins minted before that year.

There is another way to flatten a penny — by placing it on a railroad track and letting a train do the work. A popular myth is that a penny on the track can cause a train to derail.

While this is false, the practice can still be quite dangerous. Metal debris from the penny or the penny itself can fly off the track like a missile and injure someone in its path.

A better and safer way to experience the fun of creating a pressed penny is to visit the Cruisin' with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center and Gift Shop at the McLean County Museum of History, which is on track to create nearly 1,400 pressed pennies this year.

For two quarters and one penny, visitors can select one of four designs representing the museum, the visitors center, Beer Nuts, and Illinois State University's mascot, Reggie Redbird. The gift shop also carries Penny Passports, bracelets, and pendants to display the flattened penny.

But please don't try to pay for them with a wooden nickel.