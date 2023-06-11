BLOOMINGTON — The firm abolitionist background of Jesse Fell was crucial in helping post-Civil War Bloomington and Normal grow into racially integrated communities.

Fell, who grew up in a strongly anti-slavery Quaker family in Philadelphia, came west as a young man, eventually settled in Bloomington, and was drawn to the newly formed Republican Party when it developed as the nation's anti-slavery party. And his friendship with lawyer Abraham Lincoln is well known.

In 1857 he convinced the state to locate Illinois State Normal University (ISU today) north of Bloomington on the prairie near "the Junction," where the Illinois Central and Chicago and Alton railroads intersected in what is now uptown Normal. And following the Civil War, it was mainly due to Fell’s efforts that the new Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children's School was built nearby, for white and Black orphans of Union soldiers.

Following the Civil War, Fell closely followed racial developments in the community as African Americans made their way north and increasingly found work and homes in the area, which already had a well-established Black presence. Fell's goal of planting 12,000 trees there was also met.

An early account recalled his "unremitting efforts for the colored people of Normal. He secured work for them, employing many himself.” And in 1867, when ISNU’s Model School denied entry to a 6-year-old Black girl, Fell wrote an angry letter, objecting to "the crying injustice of excluding from our public schools any child of the district, no matter what the color of his or her skin. Indeed, I feel deeply mortified, as a citizen of Normal — a town distinguished no less for its schools than for its devotion to human rights — that the exigency should have arisen requiring such a protest."

The protest meeting then voted 65-1 to admit the girl; later the Town of Normal voted 92-2 to follow their example. The girl was admitted.

Parallel efforts were underway in Bloomington, where Black people began voting in 1870, (with the first Black vote being cast by Samuel Witherspoon), schools were integrated by 1874, the Colored Voters League allied with the Republican Party, and in 1885 the city voted to add a Black policeman to the force, with Hezekiah Tolls being given that position.

African Americans enjoyed free movement in the community, shopping at various stores, found employment and accommodations in hotels and restaurants, including the Ashley House, a premier downtown Bloomington hotel where Frederick Douglass had stayed in 1873 and the Fisk University's Jubilee Singers stayed while they performed at Illinois Wesleyan University in 1880.

However, by the time of Jesse Fell’s death in 1887, opposition to Black rights began to appear — first in the recovering South, and increasingly in the victorious North. Historian C. Van Woodward concluded that in the 1880s and early 1890s, "lynching attained the most staggering proportions ever reached in the history of that crime."

Then in 1896 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that Louisiana could require Black people to ride in separate railroad cars.

"Jim Crow" — the old slang term for segregation — began to appear throughout the former Confederacy. When South Carolina's legislature proposed such laws, the Charleston News and Courier, the South's oldest newspaper, ridiculed the absurdities that might follow passage of a railroad segregation law, including "Jim Crow eating houses … Jim Crow sections of the jury box … and a Jim Crow Bible for colored witnesses to kiss." All of these —including the Jim Crow Bible — were soon laws across the South.

And Bloomington and Normal began to change also. Bloomington's population in 1900 numbered just over 23,000, with 600 African Americans, while Normal's population of 4,000 included 253 African Americans.

Complaints began to be heard in Black meetings, and in letters to the editor to the Pantagraph: Dr. Eugene G. Covington, a Black doctor, complained that "we are said to be reverting back to barbarism." And yet, Covington pointed out, "the civilized, humane, enlightened race lynch and burn us at the stake and call us barbarous because we can't help ourselves. We ask for no special legislation but equality before the law."

With Fell gone, and many whites caught up in other reforms such as votes for white women, efforts to stop Jim Crow's spread were weakened. Still, when the Bloomington Park Board in 1908 banned interracial swimming in Miller Park Lake, the Pantagraph attacked the move and was joined by many "leading white people of the city." And the Bloomington City Council voted 9-4 that there was to be no discrimination in the park. But then the Springfield race riot squelched those protests in August 1908, and similarly in 1919 when a race riot erupted in Chicago.

By that time “Jim Crow” was riding high, its popularity was fueled by the movie "Birth of a Nation," whose anti-Black story was wildly popular after President Woodrow Wilson showed it to his Cabinet in the White House. Within just a few years the Ku Klux Klan was spreading across the nation, signing up an estimated 1 million members by the mid-1920s.

A Bloomington rally in 1923 "naturalized" more than 300 new members.

The First Baptist Church of Normal received a visit one Sunday in 1922 from three hooded Klansmen, who marched down the aisle, laid $20 on the table and a letter proclaiming the Klan was for "tenets of the Christian religion and all Protestant churches." And that it was for "the protection of our pure womanhood" as well as a "closer relationship of pure Americanism, white supremacy" and "prevention of mob violence and lynching …"

While the Ku Klux Klan faded in the late 1920s, the discrimination of that era remained in much of Illinois well into the 1950s, and housing restrictions on Black people ran even longer.

These instances must not be forgotten or erased from community memory, as few people living in the community today know just “how bad it was.”

