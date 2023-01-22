Every week was ‘Baby Week’ during baby boom

“Babies Mean Business” announced a Time magazine headline from 1948, three years into the post-World War II surge in births known as the baby boom.

Some 76 million babies were born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964, and all those new citizens required food, clothing, shelter and medical care (to say nothing of the innumerable superfluities of postwar consumerism), while their parents needed things like first-time mortgages, life insurance and station wagons.

In other words, there was a lot of money to be made in the baby business. Case in point: “National Baby Week,” April 25-May 1, 1954, was as good excuse as any for Bloomington-Normal stores to boost sales of things like blankets, booties, bottles, bibs and bassinets.

It certainly was a good year to be in the infant industry and toddler trade, as a then-record 4 million-plus babies were born in 1954. (The annual number of births would not dip below the 4 million mark until 1966.)

To keep track of all the local births The Pantagraph ran a “Baby Bandwagon” column that listed the “new names in the news.”

Locally owned retailers were big boosters of Baby Week. On the south side of the courthouse square, Livingston’s boasted of having “one of the outstanding ‘babylands’ in Illinois” on its third floor. The department store sold Carter’s brand baby clothes with their patented Jiffon necks and Nevabind sleeves; a baby “baskenette” (a wicker-type bassinet) for $6.95; handmade broadcloth toddlers’ sun suits for $1.29; and a terry cloth “bib n’ mopper” set for 79 cents. (The “mopper,” one presumes, was used to wipe up messes that went wide of the bib.)

On the opposite side of the square, Roland’s (another major homegrown retailer) second floor infants’ department had a wide selection of Carter’s brand knits in addition to items ranging from fitted cotton “Sanforized” cribs sheets to “Strolee” brand folding strollers.

All sorts of businesses pitched Baby Week sales, even Clay “The Tire Man” Dooley, who back then also sold things like Eureka Robo-Matic swivel top cleaners. “Busy mothers!” read a Clay Dooley advertisement during Baby Week. “Save your precious time! Do a better job! Do it quicker!” The $69.95 vacuum could be had on installment for $1.25 a week.

Grocery stores were also part of Baby Week. “Little shavers have big appetites” read an advertisement for the Bloomington-based “Happy Hour” network of independent corner groceries. Baby Week specials included many of the products we’re familiar with today, including Gerber’s strained baby food and dry cereal, Karo syrup, and Johnson’s baby shampoo, oil and lotion.

Breastfeeding was in general disfavor in the 1950s both in the medical community and mainstream culture. There was nary a word on breastfeeding in the many Baby Week-themed news articles and advertisements that ran in The Pantagraph, though such was not the case when it came to bottle feeding. One article, for instance, listed nine rules for preparing baby formula, while another suggested deep well cookers could double as bottle sterilizers.

For its part, Livingston’s sold Nursmatic brand bottle sets featuring a plastic nipple fitted with a stainless steel “insta-valve” to simulate nursing “nature’s way.”

Disposable diapers were becoming increasingly popular by 1954, it having been six years since Johnson & Johnson first began selling them to the American consumer. The baby department in the downtown Osco’s advertised Chux brand disposables, $1.49 for 24 large-size or 30 small-size diapers.

Osco also sold “full fresh stocks of nationally famous formula foods,” as well a number of scary sounding (to 21st century ears) baby vitamins, including something called “Homicebrin.”

Of course, postwar affluence and the triumph of a middle class consumerist culture also meant more than material gains.

“Today’s Baby Really Lucky” read one syndicated 1954 Baby Week article in The Pantagraph. Indeed, by most measures babies were as healthy as any time up to that point in American history. The article cited a rapid increase in hospital births, advancements in both prenatal care and the treatment of childhood diseases, and improved sanitation (especially with drinking water and commercial milk supplies) as contributing factors in the improvement of mortality and life expectancy rates.

It just so happened that during Baby Week 1954 some 9,000 first, second and third graders from DuPage County were involved in the first mass test of the Salk vaccine for polio (infantile paralysis) in Illinois, with an additional 5,500 schoolchildren from DuPage County and 6,000 from Peoria County to follow.