Evergreen Cemetery Walk connects past and present in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — People often view cemeteries as gloomy places with little impact on their local area.
But in reality, they hold a deep historical connection to the community, and to the people who have lived there over the years.
"It's important to know where your history comes from, the people who made it, how they shaped it and how it impacts our lives today," said Candace Summers, director of community education at the McLean County Museum of History. "This is a final resting place for all the people that have made history here, and we need to understand why they're here and where they came from."
The 28th annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk is this Saturday and Sunday, with tours starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. The walk continues next Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at the same times.
The walk started over 25 years ago as a way to discourage vandalism at the cemetery by informing the community of notable figures buried there who have connections to McLean County, Summers said.
The museum, in partnership with Illinois Voices Theater - Echoes and the cemetery, features local actors each year who give theatrical portrayals for a glimpse into the past and personalities of long-ago residents.
"It's also to educate the public about burial practices, funerary practices, monuments and things like that," said Summers, who also is the lead coordinator of the cemetery walk. "It's the biggest event the museum does every year. We've had tens of thousands of people, particularly school kids ranging from middle to high school and even college, who experienced it over all those years."
Sara Kellum, an assistant at the museum visitors center, said when she moved back to Bloomington with her husband in 2015 after 35 years on the West Coast, they didn't know about the walk until a couple years ago.
"We've gone every year since," Kellum said. "You never really know what you're gonna get with the weather, but the characters are so interesting."
"This was particularly poignant because it told the story of Black American men serving in World War I and the treatment they received both in the service and when they came home," Summers said. "It was an important story to tell because everybody's heard of trench warfare, everybody knows the typical soldier story, but not that story."
Other portrayals in the past have included Julia and Alverta Duff, sisters who were among the first Black families to reside in Normal after the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and Sigmund and Hilda Livingston, who founded the Anti-Defamation League.
Among this year's portrayals are David and Sarah Davis; Paul F. Beich, a German immigrant who worked in the candy-making business; and Helen Clark McCurdy, the first woman to run for elected office in the Bloomington municipal government.
Summers said area students participating in the school tours on weekdays will attend for free thanks to the generosity of sponsors.
Claron Sharrieff portrays Ethel Murray, a schoolgirl subjected to segregation, as she tells her story to a group during the Evergreen Cemetery Walk at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, on Saturday morning.
The names on headstones in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery come alive during this year's Evergreen Cemetery Walk, held this weekend and next in Bloomington. On Saturday, Kevin Paul Wickart portrays Hamer Higgins, a Civil War veteran who arrived in Bloomington in 1868 with only $10 in his pocket. He became a marble cutter's apprentice and is featured with Nick McBurney playing Jacob Jung.
John Bowen of Normal, far right, portrays Samuel White, the founder of White's Place in Bloomington, during a dress rehearsal for the 2016 Evergreen Cemetery Walk. Bowen, standing ny the White family stone, is shaking hands with John Fischer, also of Normal who portrays architecht Paul Moratz.
John Bowen portrays Samuel White, at left, the founder of White's Place in Bloomington, and John Fischer, portrays architecht Paul Moratz, shown Thursday during a dress rehearsal for the 2016 Evergreen Cemetery Walk.
Evergreen Cemetery Walk presented by the McLean County Museum of History and Illinois Voices Theatre continues Sunday, and also next Saturday and Oct. 9 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.
Jeremy Stiller portrays Richard Shipley, who worked as an elephant trainer, Saturday morning during the Evergreen Cemetery Walk at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.
The names on headstones in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery come alive during this year's Evergreen Cemetery Walk, held this weekend and next in Bloomington. On Saturday, Kevin Paul Wickart portrays Hamer Higgins, a Civil War veteran who arrived in Bloomington in 1868 with only $10 in his pocket. He became a marble cutter's apprentice and is featured with Nick McBurney playing Jacob Jung.
Jeremy Stiller portrays Richard Shipley, who worked as an elephant trainer, on Saturday morning during the Evergreen Cemetery Walk at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.
J. Michael Grey plays the part of John Jackman during the Evergreen Cemetery Walk, held this weekend and next in Bloomington.
John Bowen as Samuel White, front, and John Fischer,as Paul Moratz, shown Thursday during a dress rehearsal for the 2016 Evergreen Cemetery Walk.
The headstone in the White family plot at Evergreen Memorial Cemetary in Bloomington.
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
In this 2017 file photo, Emmanuel Jackson as Lincoln Bynum, left, and Timothy Jefferson as Edward Bynum perform during a dress rehearsal for the Evergreen Cemetery Walk at the cemetery south of downtown Bloomington.