Evergreen Cemetery Walk connects past and present in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — People often view cemeteries as gloomy places with little impact on their local area.

But in reality, they hold a deep historical connection to the community, and to the people who have lived there over the years.

"It's important to know where your history comes from, the people who made it, how they shaped it and how it impacts our lives today," said Candace Summers, director of community education at the McLean County Museum of History. "This is a final resting place for all the people that have made history here, and we need to understand why they're here and where they came from."

The 28th annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk is this Saturday and Sunday, with tours starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. The walk continues next Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at the same times.

The walk started over 25 years ago as a way to discourage vandalism at the cemetery by informing the community of notable figures buried there who have connections to McLean County, Summers said.

The museum, in partnership with Illinois Voices Theater - Echoes and the cemetery, features local actors each year who give theatrical portrayals for a glimpse into the past and personalities of long-ago residents.

"It's also to educate the public about burial practices, funerary practices, monuments and things like that," said Summers, who also is the lead coordinator of the cemetery walk. "It's the biggest event the museum does every year. We've had tens of thousands of people, particularly school kids ranging from middle to high school and even college, who experienced it over all those years."

Sara Kellum, an assistant at the museum visitors center, said when she moved back to Bloomington with her husband in 2015 after 35 years on the West Coast, they didn't know about the walk until a couple years ago.

"We've gone every year since," Kellum said. "You never really know what you're gonna get with the weather, but the characters are so interesting."

Kellum said she remembers the theme of the walk in 2017 commemorated the centennial of the U.S. entering World War I, featuring Edward and Lincoln Bynum, two soldiers serving in a local African American regiment that was sent overseas to fight.

"This was particularly poignant because it told the story of Black American men serving in World War I and the treatment they received both in the service and when they came home," Summers said. "It was an important story to tell because everybody's heard of trench warfare, everybody knows the typical soldier story, but not that story."

Other portrayals in the past have included Julia and Alverta Duff, sisters who were among the first Black families to reside in Normal after the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and Sigmund and Hilda Livingston, who founded the Anti-Defamation League.

Among this year's portrayals are David and Sarah Davis; Paul F. Beich, a German immigrant who worked in the candy-making business; and Helen Clark McCurdy, the first woman to run for elected office in the Bloomington municipal government.

Summers said area students participating in the school tours on weekdays will attend for free thanks to the generosity of sponsors.

For the weekend walks, tickets are $20 for the public, $18 for museum members and $8 for students and children. They can be purchased online at www.mchistory.org/learn/evergreen-cemetery-walk.

Virtual viewings will be available Nov. 4-6 on YouTube. There is no charge for the virtual walks, but donations are encouraged.

