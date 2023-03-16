BLOOMINGTON — It takes around two weeks of work for Jacksonville Stained Glass to get a window from Ewing Manor taken apart, restored and reconstructed back to working condition.

They have about 30 left to go.

Historic Ewing Manor, managed by the Illinois State University Foundation, is in the process of restoring its 104 windows, an effort launched a decade ago. The thick glass, yellow in the right light, is held in place by lead pieces called cames and a special cement.

“That’s the beauty of the windows,” Ewing Director Toni Tucker said.

Windows like this have a limited lifespan, said Ron Weaver, co-owner of Jacksonville Stained Glass and one of the leads on the restoration. The lead becomes brittle and solder breaks, leading the windows to bow.

“They’re all going to fail without any maintenance,” he said.

Maintenance is vital to keeping the windows operational, Tucker said. Each window has 13 moveable parts that need to be oiled regularly, something that had not been done for decades before restoration efforts began in 2013. An assessment that year revealed that only four of the windows opened correctly.

Completed in 1929, the Channel-Norman style manor was the home of prominent residents Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The ISU Foundation received the building and grounds in 1969, when Hazle Buck Ewing left it to the foundation in her will. The grounds are now also home to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

For each window, workers are replacing the lead cames and cement, which involves taking the window back to their shop in Jacksonville to be taken apart. They also need to replace the windowsills, which suffered water damage after the original cement deteriorated.

Even the lead used for the new cames is a special form called "restoration lead," which is alloyed to make it stronger, Weaver said. It more closely resembles the original metal used a century ago than most lead products today.

In addition to replacing the cames, workers are also adding steel reinforcements to the center of each and carefully shaping the new cement to make sure it sheds water.

The task includes creating a lot of their own hardware, as the needed supplies aren't readily available in stores.

Jacksonville Stained Glass got involved in the project in 2013 when they performed the window assessment, co-owner Bill Preston said. The company worked with Tucker to develop a timeline for restoration, focusing first on windows with the most damage and the most prominent locations.

The project is expected to wrap up in 2025, Tucker said. Funding has come from what the foundation dedicates to capital projects each year, along with some individual donors and grants.

She is creating a care guide for the manor staff to use going forward, an attempt to keep the windows going for another 100 years.

While many of the windows Weaver and Preston work on are around 75 to 100 years old, the mechanics and structure of the Ewing windows make this project unique.

“The way the hardware and everything is put together is a work of art in itself,” Weaver said.

