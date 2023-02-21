EL PASO — The Project XV Museum, a new voting rights museum planned in El Paso, will hold a volunteer work day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5. The museum is in El Paso's Legacy Building at 1 W. Front St. Snacks will be provided for volunteers.

Additionally, the museum's second annual Black Tie Fundraising Gala will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Legacy Building. The night will include drinks, dinner, live music by the House Trio and other solo musicians, and construction tours. Tickets are $75 and available on the museum's website, www.projectxvmuseum.com.

The museum is also planning a David Strother Birthday Bash on Aug. 19. More details will be provided closer to the event date.

