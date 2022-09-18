'Dusky diamonds' once mined on Bloomington’s west side

A cherished urban legend has it that much of underground Bloomington, including downtown, is crisscrossed with coal mine tunnels.

Although there were coal mines in Bloomington, maps held by the McLean County Museum of History show the tunnels generally running west of Morris Avenue between Washington and Market streets, an area on the fringes of the city’s older west side neighborhoods.

Coal was the lifeblood of the Industrial Age, indispensable to railroads, factories, municipalities and households. The City of Bloomington, to cite one example, needed a steady supply of coal to operate the boilers at its waterworks and electric light plant. Most homes were heated with coal, and most machinery could not run without it.

During the late 19th and early 20th century, there were coal mines throughout Central Illinois. In Livingston County, the coal boomtown of Cardiff boasted a population of 2,500. When the mine closed in 1912, the village underwent a rapid decline and today exists in name only. In McLean County, there were mines in Colfax and Chenoa, as well as a short-lived venture on Bloomington’s north side near North Mason Street.

For local residents, though, the most important mine was the McLean County Coal Co., located on Bloomington’s west side, north of Washington Street and just west of the Chicago & Alton Railroad mainline (today these tracks are shared by Union Pacific and Amtrak). It was the largest and most successful coal mine in the area, operating from 1867 until the late 1920s. In 1904, for instance, this mine accounted for 150,000 of 218,000 tons — or 69% — of all coal hauled out of McLean County. At its height, coal mining in Bloomington was second only to the Chicago and Alton Railroad Shops in economic importance.

Financial backers of the McLean County Coal Co. included the Stevenson brothers, James B., William and Adlai Ewing I, the latter serving as U.S. vice president during Grover Cleveland’s second administration. The Stevensons erected a housing development for the miners situated south of Washington and west of Lumber streets. Aptly named Stevensonville, many of the development’s homes still stand.

Mining, of course, was a hard and dangerous occupation, and owners like the Stevensons were constantly recruiting new workers. Miners not only had to worry about cave-ins, mine fires or other accidents, but they also had to worry about “black damp.” Black damp, or choke damp, was where carbon dioxide and nitrogen slowly replaced oxygen in the mine. It was not combustible or poisonous, but a high enough level could lead to suffocation.

The McLean County Coal Co. was not immune from strikes, either. The earliest strike occurred in 1870 when the company reduced the price per ton of coal paid to the miners. In 1894, miners ceased working not because of the management of the mines or wages paid, rather “in sympathy for their less fortunate comrades in other parts of the country.” These strikes, especially longer ones during the cold months, could often produce “coal famines.”

Strikes like these were one of the reasons why many Swedes were brought to Bloomington by the owners of the McLean County Coal Co. James Stevenson brought the first sizable number of Swedes — about 30 families, (Alexander G. Erickson’s) and almost as many single men — to Bloomington in August 1872 for this very reason.

Stevenson traveled to Kewanee and Galva and recruited new workers, convincing them to relocate to the growing city. However, these workers were ignorant of the fact that they were being brought on as strikebreakers. A written history of the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bloomington noted that “they were entirely ignorant of the miners’ strike until they arrived, or they would not have come,” but “they were here and there was nothing to do but remain, suffer the consequences of strikebreakers, and make the best of it.”

It was common for young boys to work in the coal mines. Alexander G. Erickson (a Swedish immigrant who came to Bloomington with his family in 1872) recalled that at the age of 13 he dropped out of school and began working in the McLean County Coal Co. mine with his father. Erickson recalled later in life that “there were no child labor nor school laws then. So it was the custom for the oldest boy in the family to begin early to help his father earn a living for the family.” Erickson worked in the mines for nine years before becoming a clerk in a grocery store.

In May 1899, the McLean County Coal Co. offered a rare glimpse of its operations to “Madame Annette,” a pseudonym for a local female newspaper reporter with a literary bent. Annette, who wrote for The Daily Bulletin, a long-defunct competitor of The Pantagraph, described in vivid detail life 500 feet below Bloomington’s far west side. “Stepping from the elevator, one hears the sound of dripping water, catches a glimpse of twinkling lamps far down the dark galleries,” she wrote, “all so weird and fantastic as to cause the imagination to go farther into the realms of Pluto.”

At the time, mine production averaged 700 tons of coal per day, with a workforce numbering some 350 men. Annette noted the “cosmopolitan crowd down under” by identifying African-American, English, French, Irish, Italian, Polish, Russian and Swedish miners.

In early 1903, local resident Edwin O. Ropp received permission to spend a day underground, recording his observations in a diary. During the long, dark day, he trailed a German miner he knew, as well as that miner’s work partner. In a side tunnel the party came upon two loaded coal cars pulled by a mule. “We also passed the barn for this mule,” Ropp wrote. “It consisted of one stall with bits of hay scattered about. These animals have a dark life. It is said they never see the light of day.”

The museum's annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk this year will feature the story of Alexander G. Erickson (who had a long career in the grocery business and local politics after his career in the mines ended).