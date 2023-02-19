EL PASO — Around three dozen volunteers joined hands Sunday afternoon to continue developing the Project XV Museum in El Paso.

Named after the 15th Amendment enshrining citizens of all races the right to vote, the museum is tasked with establishing exhibits on the history of voting rights, the life story of Illinois’ first Black voter, barber David A. Strother, and the current state of voting rights.

Crews strove in the basement level of the Legacy Building at 1 W. Front St. to clear debris, remove old ceiling pieces, rearrange fixtures and building materials and otherwise prepare the space for upcoming contractual work. Volunteers also readied the exterior for new signage by scraping and repainting walls, and cleaned up walls in the future museum lobby on the ground floor.

In attendance was Ryan Johnson, also a member of the board. Johnson said the importance of preserving history, and teaching the next generation what it means to vote, is inspiring to work for.

Johnson also said Sunday was their biggest volunteer day yet, and it’s exciting to see more and more people each time.

Barb Lancaster was another board member presenting and helping. She said she got involved with the museum after touring the site with the Woodford County Historical Society. Lancaster said her calling to local history stems from working to restore the Trotter family fountain at Withers Park in Bloomington.

Brian Sepich, 45, hauled buckets of bricks out of the basement, with help from his 16-year-old son, Harrison Sepich, both of El Paso. As a junior high school history teacher, he said “the fact something like this is happening in a small town is a big deal.”

Sepich said he found out about the project from his wife, Casey Sepich.

Coordinating volunteers was Brandi Montalbano, who serves as the board’s project manager and museum curator. She envisioned the museum to have a classroom, a mock voting booth, and two kids playrooms with barbershop-themed toys and a child’s voting rights area.

She showed The Pantagraph to Strother’s old barbershop space he worked in from 1872 to 1904. Montalbano said they plan to restore it, with help from a Wisconsin family donating historic barbershop materials.

The museum will consist of three main exhibits: The first focuses on the history of voting by state and background; the second is on Strother’s story; and the third covers the current state of voting rights, political parties, and why and how people can vote.

Sections in the first exhibit will also examine the history of voting rights for Indigenous people, African Americans, Latin Americans and Asian Americans, as well as the women’s suffrage movement and voter disenfranchisement. There will also be displays on the history of Black barbers.

Montalbano said they plan to open the museum April 4, 2024, or exactly 153 years after Strother cast his first vote in 1870.

Living legacy

Board co-chair and founding member Tabitha Nowark was present and working Sunday, along with co-chair Michael Melick. The board held a meeting before work began. The board vice president is Nikita Richards.

Melick said Strother's Civil War Army buddies talked him into moving to El Paso, and he rented his first barbershop in town across the street from a lawyer. Recounting how the 15th Amendment was ratified in March 1870, Melick said El Paso held its municipal election in early April.

Melick said when Strother first tried to vote, the election judge turned him away, but then sent for a telegram to verify the amendment had been ratified. He said El Paso’s mayor went back to Strother to inform him they had proof he could vote.

“We are the residents of this town,” Melick said. “We have an obligation to tell this story.”

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, was also present for the meeting as a board member. She said it was imperative they bring Strother to life. She added that knowing such a person lived so close to Bloomington shows how small the world is.

“We have history-makers all around us,” said Foster.

Updates addressed at the board meeting included that Illinois state legislators are informed and interested about the work of the Project XV Museum. Additionally, the museum is talking with the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State to assist with curating.

The board is also seeking sponsors to help fund an elevator for the space.

Three student interns were introduced to the board as well, including Illinois State University sophomore Katherine Williams, an anthropology major, who said: “I just love museums.”

She said her grandmother got her started helping at museums through academic reading and book recommendations. Williams said she was excited to be there.

Liyah Williams (no relation to Katherine Williams) is another intern. The ISU junior studying political science said as an Afro-Latina, she personally connects with the museum’s work.

She said she’s also thoroughly researched African American history.

Hannah Hicks, a junior studying fashion design at ISU, was the third intern who came Sunday. She said she plans to help recreate the dress Strother’s wife, Elizabeth Strother, once wore in a photo from the museum files.

Hicks said she absolutely loves the idea and cannot wait to get started.

For more information on how to get involved with the museum, email projectxvmuseum@gmail.com.

NEXT UP 1-5 p.m. March 5 — Project XV volunteer work day. Snacks provided.

5 p.m. April 1 — Second Annual Black Tie Fundraising Gala. Provided are drinks, dinner, live music by the House Trio and other solo musicians, and construction tours. Tickets are $75 and available on the museum's website, www.projectxvmuseum.com.

Aug. 19 — David Strother's Birthday Bash.

