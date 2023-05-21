BLOOMINGTON — It is true that a community is shaped and defined by its more prominent buildings. But it is also true that a place is defined —sometimes profoundly — by long-gone buildings deemed expendable and given up to the wrecking ball. In other words, sometimes what is missing says as much — or more — about the state of things than what is still there.

One such loss for the Twin Cities was the Irvin Theatre, located on the 200 block of East Jefferson Street in downtown Bloomington. For much of the 20th century, the Irvin was unquestionably the finest movie house in the Twin Cities.

Happily, the dearth of quality Irvin Theatre photos ended last month with a donation from Jackie Rever of Lexington. Jackie gave the history museum 14 theater and theater-related photographs, including nine black-and-white 8-by-10s from the early 1930s showcasing the Irvin’s exterior. Several of these photos offer mesmerizing nighttime views with the marquee lights all ablaze.

The 800-seat Irvin (named for its first owner, Clarence E. Irvin) opened on Aug. 26, 1915. On the silver screen that night was the five-reel Paramount melodrama “Rags” starring Mary Pickford, one of the silent screen’s biggest stars. “Talkies” — that is, sound films — were still more than a decade away, so the Irvin boasted an impressive pipe organ from Chicago-based Kimball Co.

The Irvin was the first theater in the Twin Cities built specifically to show motion pictures. At this time, Bloomington’s other movie theaters were either repurposed downtown storefronts or venues originally designed for live theater and vaudeville. By the mid-1910s, though, movies had matured from nickelodeon shorts to aesthetically ambitious feature-length epics, and this emerging art form — one also wildly popular with the ticket-buying public — led to the design and construction of modern “picture houses” such as the Irvin.

As the Twin Cities’ leading movie theater, the Irvin was the local debut venue for many of the most celebrated films in Hollywood history. An abbreviated list of all-time greats that played there would include “The Wizard of Oz” in 1939; Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” In 1941; John Ford’s “The Searchers” in 1956; Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” in 1958; David Lean’s “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1964; and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” in 1972.

Yet by the 1970s, the declining fortunes of this legacy movie theater were tied to the declining fortunes of downtown Bloomington, as Eastland Mall and other retailers tied to automobile-driven east-side sprawl hollowed out the city’s once-vibrant core. Kerasotes Brothers Theaters Inc. — the last owners of the Irvin — converted it to a $1, second-run house, but that wasn’t enough to bring moviegoers downtown.

The once-grand Irvin’s end came on Jan. 7, 1982, with a showing of the depressingly awful Burt Reynolds’ comedy “Paternity.”

The theater stood empty and forlorn for more than five years before it was torn down in October 1987. The site is now a Second Presbyterian Church parking lot.

But thanks to Jackie Rever’s donation, a little piece — figuratively speaking — of this gone-but-not-forgotten theater is now preserved in the climate-controlled archives of the McLean County Museum of History. As is often the case, the story of how the donation made its way to the museum is in some ways as fascinating as the gifted items themselves!

Several of the donated 8-by-10s from the early 1930s are stamped “United Photo Shop,” a longtime Bloomington portrait and commercial photographer. Accompanying the photos was a yellowed United Photo manila envelope addressed to Abe Williams, who was a sign painter for Publix Great States Theatres, the theater chain that owned the Irvin.

It is believed Williams — at some undetermined date — gave the set of photos to Edward Roberds, a movie projectionist from Bloomington who worked for the same theater chain. These photos then remained in the Roberds family until Ed’s daughter, Jackie Rever, donated them earlier this year to the history museum.

Born in Bloomington in 1916, Ed Roberds attended Normal Community High, where he played left guard for the school’s 1934 undefeated football team. Pantagraph Sports Editor Fred Young dubbed Roberds and his teammates “ironmen,” and that nickname stuck to become the school’s very own, which it has kept to this day.

Before World War II, Roberds began working as a film operator, joining his uncle Clarence Roberds in the projection booths at the Irvin, Castle, and Normal theaters.

Once war broke out, Army Pfc. Ed Roberds found himself in the South Pacific as a “dog face” infantryman. On furlough in November 1944, he recounted to The Pantagraph his experiences during the grueling Bougainville Campaign in the Solomon Islands — nine days of continuous fighting on a hill overlooking a U.S. airfield with 20 yards separating the U.S. and Japanese lines. For his troubles, Roberds received both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“Pfc. Roberds,” read the Bronze Star order, “exposed himself to enemy mortar fire and small arms fire while carrying food from the company ration dump to the front line positions. At other times he displayed courage and initiative while dispatching messages and evacuating wounded under fire.”

After the war, Roberds came back to the Twin Cities and married Vivian May, and they raised five children — three sons and two daughters. Ed also returned to being a movie projectionist, and in the 1950s and 1960s, he worked mostly at the still-standing Castle Theatre on East Washington Street, which was just one block south of the Irvin.

Roberds also worked as a projectionist for the Illinois Department of Corrections, showing films at the state prison in Pontiac for 15 years. During his career, local projectionists were unionized, and Roberds served as president of Local 193, International Alliance of Theatrical, Stage and Moving Picture Machine Operators.

Edward A. Roberds passed away suddenly on Oct. 17, 1972. He was 56 years old. Yet it is good to know that part of Ed’s story survives through the remarkable set of Irvin Theatre photographs donated to the history museum by his daughter.

