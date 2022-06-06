D-Day in the Pantagraph archives: 'The Liberation of Europe Begins'

Editor's note: The following editorial appeared in The Pantagraph on June 6, 1944, under the headline "The Liberation of Europe Begins." Nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations landed in Normandy on that date, an invasion widely known as D-Day.

"According to plan."

The words had an ominous ring once, for they were used many times in the early days of the war by the German high command.

They have a different ring to our ears today, particularly coming from Prime Minister Churchill to describe United Nations landings on the coast of France.

"According to plan."

Certainly no endeavor has ever been more carefully planned, more publicized in advance, or more anxiously awaited than the invasion which now has been launched. To describe it as the greatest single military feat in history is to be entirely accurate.

When Hitler began his attack on France May 10, 1940, he told his armies that the fate of Germany for 1,000 years depended on the battle. He was wrong if he meant that victory would assure Germany's security for 1,000 years. But it can truly be said that the fate of Germany for many years will be decided in the battle which was joined in the early hours of today.

What that fate will be is a foregone conclusion in American minds. No matter what anxious hours lie ahead — and there will be many anxious ones — we know victory is certain in the end. There have been failures at Cassino, anxious hours of doubt at Anzio, heavy losses at Dieppe. An undertaking as gigantic as this new invasion cannot be conducted without such setbacks as these, and perhaps much greater ones. But the American homefront is wiser about war than it was a year ago. It is just as confident of victory but it knows the path is not a smooth one.

Every American heart goes out today to our fighting men stationed in England. For the soldiers and sailors and airmen, it is the hour toward which their training has pointed. To those who love them here at home, it is the hour of mixed apprehension and relief. These latter, the mothers, the fathers, the wives and sweethearts, should be included in the prayers which will go up today and in following days from American homes and churches.

Their trial will be a terrible one. They will not think of the invasion in terms of glory, or of military strategy, or historical significance, but in terms as simple as, "I wonder whether Jim is safe."

Confident of victory, as we are, awed in the presence of a historical event, and relieved that the necessary fighting has finally begun, let us nevertheless remember the anxious which lie ahead and show by our consideration that we understand the deep personal nature of the news to those with relatives in the fighting.

