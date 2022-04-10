Cuban catcher starred for 1938 Bloomington Bloomers before heading to Cubs

Well before Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color line in 1947, Latin Americans had already made inroads into the lily-white world of the national pastime. The catch, of course, was that these Spanish-speaking players — from places like Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela — had to be light-skinned. In other words, they had to pass as comfortably white.

Black Latin Americans, on the other hand, could only play in the Negro Leagues.

In 1902, Colombian-born Luis Manuel “Lou” Castro suited up for the Philadelphia Athletics, becoming the first Latin American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.

By the 1930s, the big leagues included Mexican outfielder Baldomero “Mel” Almada; Venezuelan pitcher Alex Carrasquel; and Cuban starting pitcher Dolf Luque, who over a 20-year career notched 194 victories, mostly with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 1938, the best player for the hometown minor league Bloomington Bloomers was 22-year-old Cuban catcher Chico Hernandez. Born outside of Havana in 1916, Salvador Jose Hernandez Ramos — “Chico” was once a common nickname for Spanish-speaking ballplayers — would go on to play two years for the Chicago Cubs.

At the time, the Bloomers were members of the Illinois-Indiana-Iowa League, one of the nation’s oldest and most respected lower-level minor leagues. In 1938, the Three-I League (also known as the “Three Eye”) featured four teams from Illinois (Bloomington, Decatur, Moline and Springfield); one from Indiana (Evansville); and three from Iowa (Cedar Rapids, Clinton and Waterloo). That season, Cedar Rapids’ lineup included University of Illinois product and future Hall of Fame shortstop Lou Boudreau, one of more than a dozen Cooperstown inductees whose career included a stop in the Three Eye.

Two years earlier, in 1936, Chico Hernandez was tearing it up as a third baseman on the Cuban sandlots when he signed with Milwaukee of the high-level minor league American Association (Wisconsin’s “Brew City” did not field a Major League club until 1953).

After a year in Milwaukee, Hernandez was sent to Montgomery, Ala., of the Southeastern League, which like the Bloomington Bloomers, was affiliated with both Milwaukee and Cleveland of the American League In Montgomery, Hernandez became the Bombers catcher, a position he would hold on to the remainder of his career.

The 1938 Bloomers were managed by former big league catcher Bob O’Farrell, who was National League MVP in 1926 for the World Series champion Cardinals. “He intends to don the shin guards and mask many times before the year is over,” reported Pantagraph Sports Editor Fred Young of O’Farrell early in the season, “but just now he doesn’t exactly see how he can take Chico Hernandez out of the lineup. The Cuban who came to Bloomington this year has shown a good arm and lots of power.”

In fact, Hernandez would end up appearing in all of Bloomington’s 121 games that season, while O’Farrell remained content directing the on-field action from the shade of the Bloomers’ dugout.

The Bloomington Bloomers played at Fans Field on the city’s far south side, an aging facility with a rickety wooden grandstand. The old ball yard doubled as the McLean County 4-H fairgrounds, an arrangement that necessitated a two-week road trip in August during fair time. Upon returning to Bloomington, The Pantagraph’s Fred Young noted the terrible condition of the field — torn up as it was by livestock parades, horse shows and judging tents. Hit baseballs, it was said, would hop every which way over the bumpy. treacherous ground.

In addition to Hernandez, the 15-man Bloomers lineup included Bud Adams, Streator boy made good; infielder Milton “Moon” Mullen, fresh from skippering a semi-pro club in Titusville, Pa.; and Joe Skurski, a 22-year-old Pole from Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The Sunday, May 1 season opener pitted Bloomington against visiting Moline, and despite the perfect weather and a near-capacity crowd of 3,500, the Bloomers fell 6-3, as Plowboys hurler John Colmer “tightened up like a leech when the home guard threatened.”

Hernandez was one of the few bright spots for Bloomington in a disappointing 1938 campaign. He was the only Bloomer to make the Three-I League’s 11-man all-star team, batting as he did a healthy .337 in 442 plate appearances. The Cuban backstop, though, was outshined by Moline’s Lou “The Mad Russian” Novikoff, who led the league in batting average (.367), as well as hits and runs batted in.

The Bloomers’ final game of the 1938 season was Sunday, Sept. 4, a wild 12-10 victory over the Springfield “Brownies.” A nice crowd turned out to bid farewell to Hernandez, who left that night to join the Milwaukee Brewers for what remained of the American Association season. As Bloomington’s most popular player, he was honored by the team with a gold watch.

Bob O’Farrell’s Bloomers ended the 1938 season in seventh place with a 56-65 record, though they could take some comfort knowing they weren’t the cellar-dwelling Clinton Owls, who finished 30 games under .500.

The Evansville Bees topped the regular-season standings, though the Decatur Commodores (known as the “Commies”) captured the Three Eye’s postseason crown.

Ever the optimist, Fred Young pointed to Bloomington’s season attendance of 30,000-plus as a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing year. In truth, Bloomington was finding it increasingly difficult to compete against rivals with better management and greater community support, and the 1939 season would be the city’s last in the storied Illinois-Indiana-Iowa League.

Professional baseball did not return to the Twin Cities until the inaugural iteration of the Normal CornBelters, who first suited up in the spring of 2010.

Hernandez reached the Major Leagues in 1942, appearing in 90 games over two seasons, all with the North Side's Cubbies.

Though far from enjoying an all-star career, Hernandez was a pioneer in his own right. During the 1942 season, Hernandez and Chicago right-hander Hiram “Hi” Bithorn — who was the first Puerto Rican to play in the Majors — formed what’s believed to be only the third all-Latin American pitcher-catcher combo (what’s known as a “battery”) in Major League Baseball history.

Salvador Jose “Chico” Hernandez Ramos ended his professional career in the Mexican League, playing for, among others, Azules de Veracruz. He passed away in Havana on Jan. 3, 1986, at the age of 70.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum.

