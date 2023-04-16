BLOOMINGTON — For nearly 50 years, Stanford farmers were connected to Chicago and the world through a Cracker Jack box.

The Cracker Jack story began 150 years ago when German immigrants Frederick “Fritz” William Ruckheim and his brother, Louis, opened a small candy and popcorn shop in Chicago. Branching out with streetcorner sales, their caramel-coated treat became known as “Cracker Jack” popcorn.

The snack was promoted at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and by 1896, increased business led them to move to a larger three-story building. A 1908 Jack Norworth song, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” immortalized Cracker Jack snacks, and it's still sung today during the seventh inning stretch of professional baseball games.

By 1912 Cracker Jack had moved to a larger building, employed 450 women and girls and 250 men and boys, and included a small toy as an extra bonus in each box.

About the same time, Dr. Charles B. (C.B.) White, from Lovington, Illinois, graduated from a Chicago veterinary school, and with his wife, Nora, settled in Stanford to set up a veterinary practice.

In 1927, his son George grew an acre of popcorn for a high school ag class project, and C.B. took the popcorn to the Chicago Cracker Jack plant. Plant officials were so impressed with the corn’s popping quality and ability to hold flavoring that they encouraged additional Stanford production.

By 1928, C.B. White became an agent for the Cracker Jack company and began to contract Stanford farmers to grow popcorn.

Popcorn differs from field corn, both in look (popcorn having smaller ears and round kernels) and moisture content.

Popcorn hulls hold moisture while heated. The moisture turns into steam and builds up enough pressure to eventually explode, inverting the hull to form the snack.

Popcorn fields were isolated from field corn to prevent cross pollination. The corn would then be harvested at 16% moisture in the ear, and allowed to slowly air dry to 13.5% moisture to ensure quality popping while in storage.

In 1932, over 700 acres with strong yields of 2,000-2,500 pounds per acre were harvested.

While George was in college, C.B. and another son, Franklin, carried on the business. All but 30 acres were machine harvested, using corn pickers with special snapping rollers to strip the small ears from stalks.

In early years, corn was stored in burlap bags and shipped by rail to an Iowa Cracker Jack facility for shelling and processing with area farmers providing corn crib space for storage until it was shipped.

What wasn’t sold to Cracker Jack went to local theater concessionaires. Additionally, the Whites sold popcorn at free outdoor evening movie venues in small towns for 10 cents per bag (or $2.20 today), which was commonplace in the 1930s.

The Cracker Jack company supplied seed for planting, using their preferred yellow pearl variety, and farmers followed company production rules.

In 1933 over 65,000 pounds of popcorn was shipped to Iowa from Stanford for processing. Over 1,300 acres were contracted in 1935, and 500 additional uncontracted acres were grown by area farmers for sale to others, due to Stanford’s growing reputation.

By 1936, work was underway on a 25,000-bushel wooden crib in southeast Stanford for air drying and consolidated storage, and 19 popcorn carloads were shipped that year in cardboard boxes. The crib, which was 4 feet, 8 inches wide on each side, was narrower than most farm cribs, was equipped to tip trucks and wagons for unloading, and had electric conveyors for ear movement.

Production was reduced slightly due to changes to government regulations in the late 1930s, but it ramped back up to 35 growers with 35 railroad cars delivered in 1944.

In 1958, perforated round 5,000-bushel (26-foot diameter) bins were added for storage at Stanford, and an improved processing and packaging plant was planned.

Over 2,000 acres were grown by 85 farmers, which meant that Stanford supplied 20% of Cracker Jack's needs.

Rodent proofing was easier around the round bins because they utilized a 28-inch aluminum band wrap to prevent entry. The bin bases were also raised 36 inches above ground using gravel and concrete to prevent flooding. In total over 83,000 bushels of storage were then available.

However, Chinch bugs remained a menace to crops in fields.

Contracted farms were mostly near Stanford but included some in neighboring Woodford and Tazewell counties and a few as far away as Springfield. Scattered production prevented local catastrophic failures from hailstorms and other disasters.

Tragically, C.B. White was killed in a truck accident in 1967, having retired from his 30-year Cracker Jack role in 1958 and after 50 years as a veterinarian in 1964. He had served on the Stanford Village Board and was mayor for eight years.

Son Franklin carried on Cracker Jack contracting for several more years after his father’s retirement.

By 1974, 20% of the Cracker Jack popcorn production still came from the Stanford facility. Eugene Littlefield was the local plant manager and 25 to 30 farmers remained under contract, growing popcorn on 2,000 acres.

By that time, Cracker Jack was a subsidiary of Borden Foods Inc. and Stanford was networked with Cracker Jack popcorn production in Middlebury, Indiana, and Shawneetown, Illinois, along with the company’s longtime location at Odebolt, Iowa.

Stanford’s storage capacity included 12 concrete round bins and the original wooden crib.

While Cracker Jack, now owned by the Frito-Lay division of Pepsico, has ceased contracted popcorn production in the Stanford area, the wooden crib remains a fading landmark. And the original Cracker Jack scale shed has been relocated to the J.W. Hawes Gain Elevator Museum in Atlanta, Illinois.

So, when snacking on that box of Cracker Jack or singing along during a seventh inning stretch, don’t forget Stanford popcorn farmers and their role in the nation’s favorite ballpark snack!