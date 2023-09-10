June 1, 1906, began a whirlwind campaign to raise $100,000 for a new building for the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA). Campaign committee members were given just 30 days to raise the money to build a new and permanent facility for the association.

The YMCA was located at 428-430 N. Main St. since 1899 and no longer met the needs of the growing organization or the community, so a new, modern facility was urgently needed.

Founded on Feb. 5, 1855, the Bloomington YMCA chapter initially met in churches and then rented spaces in downtown Bloomington.

Fast forward to 1905 when Bloomington businessman Benjamin F. Harber, challenged the YMCA to raise $100,000 at the Illinois statewide YMCA convention at the Coliseum in downtown Bloomington.

In his rousing speech, he stated that while riding the train several weeks prior, he was chatting with a businessman about Bloomington and the local YMCA. The man said the YMCA “was one of the greatest and most reliable organizations” in Bloomington, but it appeared to the man that “you people in Bloomington don’t seem to appreciate your association, judging by the equipment you have furnished.”

Harber said it was at that moment he realized what needed to be done —embark on a campaign to build a bigger, better, more modern structure for the YMCA.

Over the course of 30 days gifts of all sizes were collected from members of the community, including moderate individual and group gifts. Larger gifts of $5,000 each came from the families of R.F. Evans and Miss Susan Loehr, which spurred on the campaign.

Prominent Bloomington businessmen lent their voices to encourage more people to donate. Clinton P. Soper, president of the American Foundry & Furnace Co., urged citizens to donate, stating that a new building would be “the best complement to the character of our citizens” and would do more “toward making strong, influential men than all other factories combined.”

On the final day of the campaign, June 30, 1906, it was decided to move the final announcements of campaign gifts from the Main Street Y to the east side of the courthouse square, which would allow more room for the crowd to grow. It was reported that several thousand people congregated on the lawn to listen to the final subscriptions being announced.

A long blackboard was hoisted between the columns on the second-floor porch of the courthouse. YMCA board President Henry O. Stone announced as additional pledges came in.

As the minutes counted down, it seemed that the campaign would fall short at $99,112. But at the last minute, a pledge came in from Samuel Noble King, well known and respected agriculturalist from Normal, for $1,000 that sent them over the top!

Incidentally, King and his wife, Mary, will be featured on this year’s Evergreen Cemetery Walk, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7 and 8.

The announcement of King’s large pledge brought the crowd up to their feet. Men threw their hats into the air and women screamed with delight. Sober and dignified citizens cavorted like children.

When the hands of the 13-foot clock which had been used to track the donations were moved to $100,000, a cannon began to boom, giant crackers were exploded, church bells across town began to ring, and whistles blew.

The campaign met its goal with three minutes to spare before the 6 p.m. deadline.

Out of 23 possible locations put forth for consideration, the site selected was at 201 E. Washington St., the site of the Daily Bulletin newspaper and a private residence. Those structures were torn down to make way for the new and modern YMCA building, which was designed by local architect Arthur Pillsbury.

The new building was to include locker rooms/restrooms, a swimming pool, and bowling alleys in the basement; a chapel, lobby, offices, and large gymnasium that could seat 600 people, all on the first floor. Classrooms, boys department, kitchen and lunch room and running track for the gym below were to be on on the second floor. The third floor would have 26 dorm rooms for young men to lodge in plus a 700-seat gallery to overlook the gym.

The cornerstone was dedicated on Sept. 22, 1907, with U.S. Vice President Charles Fairbanks giving a speech for the dedication. In it, Fairbanks stated that “we must promote to the utmost the cause of education, making education as free as the air to all of the children of the community. We must also give encouragement and support all those things which promote physical and moral health of the entire neighborhood.”

The building was completed in the spring of 1908 and was formally dedicated and open to the public at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

The new YMCA building was a symbol of growth in the community. It was home to a wide variety of activities over the years, including basketball tournaments, and served as a place for recreation, educational classes, club meetings, Bible studies and so much more. A training area for professional aerialists and circus performers, the Y hosted an annual circus fundraiser.

By 1967 the building was showing its age after years of hard use and its facilities were worn out, uninviting and inadequate to meet the demands that were being put on it.

So, the YMCA embarked on another campaign to build a new home. The building was sold to Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan for the same amount it had been constructed for 60 years earlier: $100,000.

On July 31, 1972, the key was turned to lock the building for the final time and the structure was doomed to fall to the wrecking ball. Bloomington Federal planned to raze the building and turn it into a parking lot and drive-thru for the bank across the street. Demolition began three months later.

To honor the history of the circus and those many circus performers and aerialists who performed under the roof of the Y building once at this site, an Illinois State Historical Society marker was dedicated on Aug. 12 thanks to the efforts of Bloomington Stars Take Flight, Milner Library at Illinois State University, the museum, and ISHS.

