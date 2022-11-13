Classical art, architecture define former McLean County Courthouse

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is fortunate to be home to a rich architectural history, including the fourth McLean County Courthouse, now the McLean County Museum of History.

The building was constructed between 1901 and 1903 after the 1868 courthouse was lost to the Bloomington Fire of 1900.

The fourth courthouse was designed by William Reeves and John Bailee in the American Renaissance style, popular from around the 1870s to the 1910s. It borrows design elements from ancient Greek and Roman architecture to convey the power, stability and cultural importance of buildings, especially government buildings.

Some of these elements are visible on the museum’s exterior, including columns, pediments (a triangular gable) and decorative molding, to name a few. The dome, the most iconic feature of the building, is even said to have been inspired by St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Much of the building’s interior design also incorporates classical Greek and Roman details to display the same themes of power and importance. The bronze railings feature laurel wreaths, and the mosaic tiles are laid in a pattern associated with Dionysus, the Greek god of wine known to the Romans as Bacchus.

Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of the building’s interior design is the ceiling of the dome, designed, painted and installed by F. Pedretti and Sons. This family business from Cincinnati, Ohio, was well known for their experience in fresco painting.

Francis Pedretti was an Italian immigrant who studied fresco in Europe before he moved to the U.S. He later worked with his two sons, Raphael and Charles, both of whom studied art in Europe as well.

By 1901, F. Pedretti and Sons was run by Raphael and Charles. The company was hired to do the decorative painting for the entire building, but their work in the rotunda is especially noteworthy.

The dome ceiling has two main decorative elements: the paneling around the edge and the mural in the center titled “The Triumph of Art.”

Beige plaster coffers outline each of the panels, which were likely painted to match the original decorative ceilings in the courtroom and library.

Panels on the outer layer of the ceiling are decorated with an anthemion pattern, which consists of a floral palmette design often based on honeysuckle or lotus plants. This design was especially common in Greek architecture.

The inner layer of panels is decorated with acorns and oak branches, both of which are seen as symbols for knowledge and wisdom. More specifically, the acorn symbolizes new growth and expanding knowledge, while the oak tree represents wisdom through experience and endurance.

This combination of old and new would have been especially relevant imagery for a building built in the first years of the 20th century. Oak trees are often associated with justice and honesty as well, which is fitting for a courthouse.

The dome ceiling’s centerpiece is a mural depicting American advancement into the 20th century.

Besides knowing that the image represents peace and prosperity, there is no in-depth explanation of the painting that comes directly from the artists. Because much of the imagery included was popular in art at the time, we can make some educated guesses, however.

The most prominent figure in the mural is a woman wrapped in white fabric and holding a palm frond and a torch. Palm fronds are often used as a representation of the victory of faith and spirit over flesh, which was seen as a measurement of human progress. The torch in the woman’s other hand symbolizes the light of knowledge, faith and technological advancement, three aspects of American culture that were seen as pillars of a “civilized” society.

The figure to the left of this woman is grabbing her white cloth, depicting humankind’s forward progress.

There is also some religious iconography in the painting. To the right is a figure playing a trumpet, heralding a new era of the United States. This could be a reference to being the messenger of God, spreading his message throughout the U.S. and its territories.

To the bottom of the mural there are two figures draping an American flag over a shield. The ribbon across the shield reads “National Union.” This was the title used by the Republican Party in the 1864 Presidential election to gain the support of undecided voters intent on keeping the country together amid the Civil War.

The party’s platform made preservation of the union the top priority, and their campaign strategy worked. Abraham Lincoln was reelected in 1864 and the country stayed intact.

The image on the shield (which happens to be a smaller shield) was the symbol of the National Union Party. After the Civil War, the image came to represent the success of the Union Army and the unity that had been regained between North and South.

Tensions between Union and Confederate soldiers, and between the North and South in general, remained long after the war ended, however. By the beginning of the 20th century, Americans were encouraged to move on from and forget these rivalries and become unified again.

The American flag in this mural depicts just that. These figures are covering reminders of the Civil War and its divisions with the representation of a new, united America ready to move on from its past.

It is important to recognize that many of the perspectives shown in “The Triumph of Art” were used in problematic ways.

American culture was seen as superior because of its technology, industry, and religion. This attitude was often used to justify violence against Indigenous groups as the settlers, and the U.S. government, moved westward.

The movement to unify the North and South once and for all also put a stop to Reconstruction-era programs that improved equity in American politics and economics.

Still, there was much progress and innovation to be proud of. This mural provides viewers a look at popular beliefs from the early 1900s, and it represents the best and worst of the United States.

For more information on the Old McLean County Courthouse, visit mchistory.org to browse our virtual archives, or contact our library at library@mchistory.org.