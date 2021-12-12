Christmas traditions gain foothold in 1850s Bloomington

Our cherished Christmastime traditions, from the “right jolly old elf” Santa Claus to the brightly decorated tree, may seem timeless to us. But the holiday as we know it didn’t really begin to take shape until the 1850s, the decade before the Civil War.

That’s not to say Christmas wasn’t celebrated before then, merely that it wasn’t the momentous affair it would become — let alone the commercial behemoth is has now become!

“Christmas is here, and a clear beautiful day it is,” announced the Dec. 25, 1849 Western Whig (a predecessor to The Pantagraph). “The juvenile portion of our inhabitants are making good use of the day in following up the time-honored custom of demanding a Christmas gift from every one they meet. How their little eyes sparkle with joy as they survey their heaped up coffers.”

The notice ended with a traditional send-off: “Readers, one and all, we wish you a merry Christmas.”

Yet other than this brief mention, Christmas wasn’t much of a presence in the pages of this early Bloomington weekly. And in fact, Christmas was not even the focal point of the season. Attracting more attention back then was New Year’s Day and the tradition of “calling” on the homes of neighbors, friends and family.

One year later, Dec. 25, 1850, The Pantagraph wrote of Christmas that “its observance probably attracts less attention among the American people, than among any others who observe it at all.”

Bloomington’s fast-growing German community played an influential role in popularizing Christmas locally. By 1860 there were 536 German-born residents in Bloomington, representing a little more than 7% of the city’s population of 7,075.

Germans tended to gather for special church services on Christmas Eve and hold lively gatherings, such as dances, on Christmas Day. German merchants were also quick to hold special sales in December on everything from children’s toys to fresh fruit.

Herman Schroeder, one of Bloomington’s leading Germans, attracted considerable interest each year with his Christmas tree, which was still a relatively rare tradition among non-German locals. As an accomplished nurseryman, Schroeder would bring into his house a live evergreen in a planter and later invite friends over to marvel over “O Tannenbaum” decorated with fruit and lighted candles.

On Dec. 25, 1857, Pantagraph Editor Edward J. Lewis offered a half-hearted apology for failing to pen an eloquent tribute to the season. “We are not ‘in the vein’ (meaning ‘not in the mood’),” Lewis wrote. “We wish all hands a merry Christmas — and that’s the whole of it.”

Others were not so Scrooge-like. (Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” by the way, appeared 14 years earlier, in 1843.) On Christmas Day 1857 the city’s free school staged a holiday program. Those in the large audience “were all apparently gratified at the music and elocution of the children; and the little ones themselves will long remember this merry Christmas,” reported The Pantagraph.

Children were on the mind of Front Street merchants Hennecke & Wagenfuhr, who three days before Christmas 1858 claimed none other than “Kriss Kingle” himself had dispatched to their store “a sufficient amount of toys to supply the whole juvenile portion of our population.” (“Kriss Kingle” was an early spelling of "Kris Kringle.”)

The holidays back in the 19th century were also a time for mischief making. On Christmas Day 1859, for instance, The Pantagraph noted “an unusual quantity of drinking, and some of its usual accompaniment, rowdyism.” Incidents included “a jolly serenading party, who chartered a four-horse sleigh, and, arming themselves with tin horns, gongs and the like instruments, drove ’round town until about midnight.”

Yet by 1860, the last Christmas before the start of the Civil War, the traditional trappings of the holiday had taken firm hold of the American imagination.

“Christmas is coming!” exclaimed a notice in the Dec. 18, 1860 Pantagraph. “The great Christian holiday is coming around at a lively rate, and we shall soon hear its merry chimes, while our eyes will be gladdened with the sight of merry childhood gamboling amid evergreens and bright berries, and exulting over its stock of holiday gifts.”

Back on Christmas Day 1857, peace on earth and good will toward men were the last things on the minds of some local toughs. The Pantagraph described a Dec. 25 “knock-down” west of the city along Sugar Creek between some “American boys” and “Paddy boys” (the latter being a clumsy reference to Irish immigrants). At issue was a frozen stretch of the creek and who had the right to cut and haul away the ice.

“For half an hour, Young America carried the day,” related The Pantagraph of the Christmas brawl, “but the boys ‘with the rich Irish brogue’ received a heavy reinforcement — four to one, our informant says; and by dint of brickbats and shillelaghs finally drove Young America into a neighboring house, where they were finally relieved by the people of the neighborhood.”

“P.S.— Nobody killed.”

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum.

