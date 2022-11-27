Christmas special time at state-run children’s home in Normal

Christmastime holds great significance for many children as they participate in family traditions and forge a lifetime of memories. Conversely, for children without parents the holiday season can be a confusing, bittersweet time.

For more than a century of Decembers this was the challenge faced by the Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School, a state-run orphanage on the north end of Normal. Yet children can be surprisingly resilient, and if December 1941 and its string of parties, pageants and presents is any indication, the children’s home strove to provide a warm and caring Christmas for its wards of state.

The Illinois Soldiers’ Orphans’ Home (as ISSCS was known until 1931) opened its doors in 1869 to care for the indigent children of Civil War veterans. By 1941, though, the institution accepted children of veterans from any era or branch of service.

Residents were housed in 26 dormitories, separated into rows of boys’ and girls’ halls and a cluster of Normandy-style cottages known as “the Village.” Each one included not only sleeping quarters but also communal dining and living rooms. In 1941 there were about 500 ISSCS “Home Kids” (as residents often referred to themselves) ranging in age from 2 to 18.

Education was under the direction of Illinois State Normal University. There was an elementary school and junior high on the ISSCS campus, while older students attended ISNU’s University High School.

Christmas, or rather its tantalizing promise, came early to ISSCS residents. “Each year, we were given a catalog which might have been from Sears & Roebuck, to look at,” remembered Gino Ullian, who was at ISSCS from 1933 to 1942. “We got the catalog along about July.

"We all took turns looking through it to find three choices of anything that didn’t cost over $1.50 … We got our turn to look alphabetically, so you can imagine how torn up it was by the time it came to those of us at the end of the alphabet.”

America’s entry into World War II earlier in December 1941 went unrecognized during most ISSCS Christmas activities, understandable given the young age of many residents. One exception was the announcement that members of Girl Scout Troop 9, one of several based at ISSCS, planned on becoming pen pals with 12 “boys” in the U.S. Army.

The annual Christmas assembly was held Friday afternoon, Dec. 19, the final school day before holiday break, at the Felmley Junior High School auditorium on the ISSCS grounds.

Movies were big with Home Kids during the holidays, with the junior high auditorium doubling as a movie house on Dec. 19 for the MGM western “Wyoming;” on Dec. 22 for the Bob Hope-Dorothy Lamour vehicle “Caught in the Draft;” and on Dec. 26 for the musical comedy “Moon over Miami.”

On Sunday, Dec. 21, the ISSCS orchestra performed at the children’s Christmas party held by the American Legion Louis E. Davis Post 56 of Bloomington. About 700 children packed the third floor of the McBarnes Memorial Building on East Grove Street for the annual event.

Later that evening back at ISSCS, the Children’s Church and Sunday school programs staged “The Nativity” in the auditorium. This production included readings, music and tableaus under the direction of the Rev. Henri R. Pearcy, head of religious education. Pearcy would soon leave ISSCS to become a military chaplain only to return at war’s end to Normal and his old job.

On Christmas Eve the 32-member ISSCS Band performed before Illinois Gov. Dwight Green at the Executive Mansion in Springfield. This was not a black tie affair but rather a children’s party hosted by the governor, his wife, Mabel, and their daughters, Nancy and Gloria.

The big day, of course, was Dec. 25. Gifts were purchased by two veterans' organizations, with the women’s auxiliary of the state American Legion responsible for the children of World War I veterans, while its counterpart with the United Spanish War Veterans took care of everyone else.

“There were dolls and cradles for smaller children, toys of all sorts,” reported The Pantagraph. “For the older ones (there) were roller skates, games, colorful and stylish clothes, costume jewelry, compacts, perfumes and scented soaps for the girls.”

Members of the local Louis E. Davis Legion post served as Santas, delivering gifts to each cottage. At noon the residents enjoyed a Christmas Day feast of roast chicken.

“Every Christmas we would look out the window and see nine Santa Clauses coming down the road, each with a bag on his shoulder containing the presents we had chosen from the catalog,” recounted Gino Ullian, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 88. “Each cottage got a Santa and he called out your name, gave you a present, a box of hard candy and an orange.”

One can almost see Charles Dickens’ Ghost of Christmas Present, back in 1941, surveying this exuberant scene with the biggest of smiles. Here was the true meaning of Christmas.