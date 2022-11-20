Carpenter helped build, furnish Bloomington before, after 1900 downtown fire

The McLean County Museum of History takes pride in the fact that the stories it shares represent the diversity of our community, including individuals representing all races, gender and sexual orientations, religions and economic statuses. The stories of everyday people make McLean County what it is today.

They are people like John Livings, a Bloomington carpenter and cabinetmaker who had an impact on our constructed community, as well as others who followed in his field and are crucial to our history and, in this case, our built world.

A native of McLean County, John H. “Jack” Livings (1872-1942) was the son of German immigrant C. Frederick Livings and Hannah Mosier, also of German heritage. By 1870 his parents had moved to Illinois and were living in the Danvers area where he was born. But with a growing family and limited work opportunities, the family moved to Bloomington in 1873.

They made their home at 1206 W. Market St., just north of the McLean County Coal Company and a few blocks south of the Chicago & Alton Railroad and Shops. Jack and his brothers William and Frederick grew up there playing with the children of German, Irish, Welsh and other immigrant mineworkers, laborers and railroad shop workers.

Jack began his career at age 17. His first known job was building steamer trunks for the Bloomington Trunk Company. Founded by George Tay in 1874, the business was relocated to Bloomington after the Great Chicago Fire destroyed Tay’s Chicago factory.

Jack spent his workdays constructing both flat-topped and domed trunks.

Once a trunk was cut and assembled, he covered it with leather, canvas, tin, or decorative paper. Metal strapping and corners strengthened the box, which also was fitted with handles, locks and hinges.

More complex trunks included drawers, removeable trays and compartments that made organizing the contents easier.

This detailed work was much like building furniture, and Jack was, perhaps unknowingly, building a skillset.

After seven years of this repetitive work, he was ready for something else. In 1897 he took a job at Bloomington’s Model Laundry.

That same year he married Sophie Embach, and he moved into their family home at 1514 S. Main St. with Sophie, her widowed mother Tressie, and sister, Pauline. Jack and Sophie stayed in this home for the rest of their lives.

The following year Jack made an important career decision — to quit his job at the Model Laundry and go to work for himself as an independent contractor.

This of course was a risky move as there were new challenges he would face, and his first child Helene was either on the way or had recently been born. But Jack was motivated and evidently quite sure of his prospects.

He joined Bloomington’s Carpenters Local No. 63, set up shop in a large shed on their property and began contracting carpentry and cabinet work. His career took off and soon after that he and Sophie had their second child, Bernadine.

One could only imagine what thoughts passed through Jack’s head when he learned of and possibly witnessed from his home a conflagration engulfing Bloomington’s downtown business district.

The fire started at the Model Laundry around midnight on June 19, 1900 and quickly consumed the building. Fueled by the wind and flying embers, the fire spread to adjacent wood buildings and continued to grow.

By dawn, 45 buildings and 5½ blocks of the city, including its stately courthouse, had been reduced to little more than smoking rubble.

Jack likely had mixed feelings about the fire. Perhaps he was relieved that he had made the decision to leave the laundry — if had stayed he would have found himself without a job.

And though the fire was a devastating blow to the community, it may have occurred to him that reconstruction would drive demand for carpentry. If so, he was right, as the steady flow of projects during the years following the fire kept him very busy and eventually enabled him to purchase a business site.

Around 1917 Jack moved his office from his home and set up a contract shop at 307½ W. Washington St.

Evidently Jack was disappointed with this location — perhaps he was not getting enough traffic or desired to own his business location. By 1919 he had purchased a building at 409 N. East St. where he conducted business for many years.

At home he still used his shed to repair and build custom furniture, including a circa 1920 craftsman style desk he used in his business and later in his home for drafting cabinet and furniture plans. (See accompanying photo). He may have considered it a signature piece, something he could show potential customers to showcase his skills.

About 1923 Jack added a business partner, Max Koch, a skilled upholsterer who broadened the services provided. The business thrived as the Bloomington Furniture Co. until 1929.

Unfortunately for Jack and Max, the U.S. government had its eye on his prime location and other surrounding business properties for a new Bloomington Post Office. Condemnation proceedings were initiated by the state to commit (take away) the private properties on the site for public use.

Such an action required the government to adequately compensate the property owners. The business owners requested a total of $149,000 for their properties, but only $75,00 was allotted in the $325,000 project to purchase the properties.

A lawsuit ensued and on Jan. 30, 1930, the cases were heard in federal court in Springfield. On Feb. 1, the jury determined the fair payments due to each property owner.

The Bloomington Pantagraph reported the jury total exceeded the allotted amount for the properties, which by that time had been raised by the government to $100,000, by $13,950, which still was $35,050 less than the total business owners had requested.

Bloomington Postmaster E.L. Hiser noted, “I think that the verdict of the jury represents awards that are fair and just, and I hope that the Treasury Department will see fit to accept them and purchase the property.”

In the end all the plaintiffs, including John Livings, sold their properties.

Jack and Max dissolved their partnership and Jack moved his business back to his home. It was around this time that Jack began mentoring a young man interested in carpentry, Anthony Koos.

Through this mentorship Koos learned many carpentry skills as well as life lessons such as how to hold himself accountable as his own boss. After Jack’s death, the fine desk he had crafted was passed to Koos, along with bits and pieces of Jack’s story, and it was recently donated to the museum.

The donation of this lovely piece of furniture enabled the museum to share the story of an early 20th century McLean County carpenter and the small but important roll Jack had in the building of our community.