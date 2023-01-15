C.W. Klemm built Bloomington store, clothing factory from ground up — twice

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has been home to many highly successful retailers that served markets locally and nationwide, and one was established in 1873 in Bloomington by Carl Wilhelm Klemm (1845-1930) and continued to do business for over 100 years.

A native of Germany, “C.W.” apprenticed to be a merchant and completed a three-year clerkship before immigrating to the U.S. in 1868 to work for C.A. Gehrman — a cousin who owned a dry goods store and millinery in Springfield. Dissatisfied with his wages and discouraged by Gehrman’s lack of ambition, within five years C.W. set out on his own.

He first reached out to a New York City dry goods dealer and importer who provided him with the financial backing he needed to start his own business in Illinois. C.W. chose Bloomington over Chicago and Peoria, all railroad towns, to establish his business.

Though he undoubtedly did considerable research, according to family lore his final decision was based on the sighting of “the biggest, brightest star he has ever seen,” which he believed was a sign that his future was in Bloomington. That star would later become part of the company logo.

On Nov. 7, 1873, Klemm shoveled 18 inches of snow from the sidewalk in front of his 109 E. Jefferson St. business before opening his dry goods and millinery store to the public. His first customer, Bloomington gunsmith Charles Ghemhlin, purchased three yards of crash toweling at a cost of 30 cents.

C.W. slept in a room above the shop and ate meals at the nearby Nicolas Hotel. He had invested all that his financier had lent him and meant to incur only necessary expenses until his business was a success and he had paid off this debt. Fortunately, in the next five years his business grew dramatically.

By the early-1880s Klemm was purchasing bulk clothing goods, which he warehoused in an upper floor of his business, then sold wholesale to regional businesses.

Demand for these items, especially workwear, was high and often the factories he purchased the products from could not keep up. He soon decided that to keep pace with demand his best bet was to manufacture the workwear himself.

He reportedly contracted with a Logansport, Indiana, firm to set up a factory. The materials he supplied to the factory were used to manufacture Klemm’s line of coveralls and jackets.

Unfortunately we do not know exactly when or where this venture began or how long it lasted as no record of it has been found.Business was good, but not all was good fortune for the successful German immigrant. In 1886, his wife of 12 years died from burns suffered when her dress caught fire at their home. Augusta Seibel was the mother to his children, Carl H., Helene and Clara.

Just short of a year later, Klemm miraculously survived what is considered one of the worst rail accidents in U.S. History. Klemm had boarded an excursion train filled with about 700 vacationers headed to Niagara Falls. The journey east from Peoria had not progressed far when just outside of Chatsworth, Illinois, a burning bridge collapsed under the weight of the train’s two engines, killing 80 people.

In 1889 he marries Emma Bender of Peoria, and they had one son, Julius, who went by “Jake.”

In 1895 C.W. expanded to the east, and major renovations began on the Jefferson Street buildings housing his wholesale warehouse and retail store. In early May 1898 Klemm’s celebrated 25 years of business, expanded offerings, and the newly renovated store.

Customers could now explore four levels of men’s and women’s clothing, underwear and corsetry, coats, hats, gloves and accessories. Household linens and a new special room of carpets were also offered.

There was even a lady’s waiting room where customers could rest from exploring the store’s abundant offerings.

But disaster would strike again. On June 19, 1900, a great conflagration enveloped downtown Bloomington, destroying nearly six blocks including his newly renovated business and everything inside. Only C.W.’s records were preserved in a fireproof safe.

Everything else was gone and 60 employees were out of work. His losses were compounded as he had underinsured his buildings, reportedly believing that they would withstand fire because because they were built of brick.

Klemm was determined to recover and operated out of the Oberkoetter Building on North Main Street until the original site was rebuilt and reopened seven months later.

It took several years for Klemm to recover from his losses, but by 1908 he was confident enough to establish a coverall and shirt factory on the second floor of the Hoopes Building at 111-113 W. Monroe St.

Men’s shirts were produced at this factory along with a line of workwear (coveralls and jackets) made of high quality Stifel denim imported from Germany. Both were sold across the Midwest and in the eastern U.S.

In 1910 C.W. purchased the nearby Frevert Building. By 1914 he had approximately 100 sewing and cutting machines in an assembly line used to produce his line or workwear, shirts, and children’s rompers and playsuits.

Soon after C.W. began production, Mamie Delaney (1864-1932) began sewing garments at Klemm’s Shirt & Overall Factory, where for 10 hours a day she sat at a sewing machine stitching together specific pieces of garments before passing them on to the next stitcher. The assembly-line approach was repetitive, but it meant the final product was completed more quickly and with greater consistency.

Klemm completed the Frevert building remodel in 1915. Shortly after that Mamie and 79 other sewers moved from the old factory in the Hoopes building to their new home on 312-314 N. Center St.

She and her coworkers were pleased with the modern new ladies’ restroom and special lunchroom where they were provided free coffee and hot chocolate. It’s no wonder Mamie and others worked for for many years for Klemm, who had a reputation for treating his workers like family.

In 1917 C.W. incorporated all his business ventures into a single legal entity with himself as president. Stephen A. Thayer, a veteran of the Civil War who worked for Klemm from 1882 until his death in 1923 was vice president, Klemm’s oldest son Carl was treasurer, and his youngest son, Julius, was secretary.

It was a practical business decision as anti-German sentiment was growing in Bloomington due to the war in Europe. Klemm’s business could have suffered, due to his German birth and connections.

His importation of German denim could have been a problem but had likely already ended because of the war. A 1918 contract with the U.S. military to sew 3,000 pairs of coveralls using denim furnished by the government, followed by three additional orders, undoubtedly helped his standing in the community.

The coveralls were shipped to France where they were used as fatigue uniforms. According to the Pantagraph the overalls were “valuable for night work, trench digging and manual labor of all kinds, except on the front line, where khaki uniforms are used exclusively.”By 1922 the factory produced $300,000 to $400,000 per year and paid 100 employees $30,000 (about $485,000 in 2022). The factory, dry goods store, and Klemm’s wholesale business continued to be profitable through the mid-1920s, but by 1928 the factory reduced production.

To replace income Klemm leased storage space in the building to another downtown retailer, Sears Roebuck & Co.In early February 1930 C.W. became ill and on Feb. 22, at the age of 85, he died.

Business leadership passed to his son Carl, who along with his sister Helen Klemm Howard (a director), Helen’s husband Edward L. Howard (manager of the wholesale business), and his sister Clara Klemm Agle (secretary) ran the business for many years.The factory was sold to the Woolen Wear Co. in 1939, but the millinery and dry goods store continued to do business at the same location until 1964, when the last of C.W.’s surviving children, Carl, died, and it was sold to Harold and Rudolph Vertin.

The Vertin brothers’ family started a business based in Calumet, Michigan, in 1885, and Klemm’s became their ninth store. As part of the agreement, the Vertin brothers ran the store under the same name and leased the building from the Klemm estate.The business celebrated 100 years in 1973, but downtown was declining as businesses move eastward, especially to Eastland Mall. In 1981 when ownership of the building changed and the rent increased, the store was closed.

The Museum has hats and clothing sold by the dry goods store, as well as two men’s shirts made at the Monroe Street factory (one is currently on display in our exhibit, “Challenges, Choices, & Change: Working for a Living”), but no workwear or military goods made by Klemm’s. We hope that sometime in the future someone will come forward with a workwear piece for our collection!

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is the museum’s curator of collections & exhibits.