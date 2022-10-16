Bullet damage reminder of McLean County museum's courthouse past, convict's escape attempt

The purpose of the McLean County Museum of History is to collect and safeguard the stories of this community. Some of these stories are contained in objects and on paper, but others are written on our walls. Before the downtown Bloomington building became a museum it was a courthouse with a life of its own. This is a story from that former life, an investigation into a 90-year-old gash in a bronze doorframe and Caleb Smith, the escaping convict who dodged the bullet that made it.

At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 20, 1931, inside what was then the McLean County Courthouse, Smith made his last stand. Minutes earlier, the 26-year-old Peorian had been found guilty of burglary and larceny, receiving the somewhat oxymoronic sentence of one year to life.

Smith, however, eyed a different future for himself — one he was very literally willing to chase after.

“Taking advantage of an unguarded moment (he) broke away,” The Pantagraph reported later that day.

From the second-floor rotunda, Smith dashed down the steps and out the west exit of the courthouse as Deputy Sheriff Johnson Claggett fired his gun.

Claggett’s first shot missed Smith entirely but left that gnarly mark. His second shot shattered the glass windowpane and tore through Smith’s right hand.

Remarkably, Smith continued to flee, making it as far as the corner of Center and Jefferson streets (where Maguire’s Bar & Grill is today) when James Novacek, a bank patrolman, finally stopped him.

The Pantagraph reported that Novacek just “happened to be passing along Center Street, heard the shots, saw the fleeing prisoner, and gave chase.”

Bad luck for Smith, who was then marched to the county jail, then a couple of blocks away at the corner of Madison and Monroe streets.

After arriving at the jail, Smith’s bullet wound was dressed.

Though it was not considered serious, a Pantagraph reporter couldn’t help but notice how the trail of blood spots, which were “often only a foot apart,” marked Smith’s path “from his place of capture, along the stone walk up to the county jail, up the steps and through the outer office, (all the way) to the cell where Dr. Ball treated the recaptured man.”

The blood trail has long since faded, but the bullet hole in the west doorframe remains.

The fifth child of British immigrants Jennie S. Brownlee and George Albert Smith, Caleb Arthur Smith was born in Spring Valley, Illinois, on Feb. 20, 1905. Few details of his early life could be found — only the darkest moments of Smith’s story seem to have been recorded. I

n fact, even his earliest appearance in the newspaper archives resulted from a stroke of bad luck, when Smith was in a car accident on June 10, 1930. Two days later, The Pantagraph reported that Smith had been admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of the injuries suffered in the accident.

The timing is crucial because just four nights after his accident, the fateful break-in occurred.

Around 9 p.m. on June 14, 1930, Elmer Keys, a Normal real estate broker and coal dealer, returned home to find it had been burglarized. Although Keys said his bedroom was “ransacked,” nothing was stolen from him.

Instead, approximately $40 worth of jewelry (roughly $700 today) was lifted from Bernice and Elizabeth Gregory, a mother and daughter who roomed with Keys. The relationship between the Gregorys and Elmer Keys is still unclear as is their relationship to Caleb Smith.

How did he know about them or their jewelry? Was the crime personal or coincidental? Moreover, how did the police identify Smith as a person of interest in the first place?

The case against Smith and William Lane, his alleged accomplice, is far from compelling. The Pantagraph simply recorded that “Capt. Giles E. Ostrom, Sergeant L.T. Phillips and Detective J.N. Bishop of the police department identified confessions to the theft alleged to have been made by the defendants.”

Whatever the circumstances of these confessions were, no clear explanation was ever reported.

The lack of hard evidence is striking considering the relative strength of the defendants’ alibies. During the trial, Caleb’s mother Jennie testified that her son was at home the night of the break-in, still “confined to his bed,” recovering from the car accident.

Moreover, multiple witnesses also testified that Lane was at his home in Peoria on the night of the burglary. But the jury wasn’t persuaded, and after “an all-night (deliberation) session,” both men were found guilty.

Smith’s sentence of one year to life was meant to be a formality. “Ordinarily on good behavior Smith would have been entitled to petition for parole at the end of 11 months,” The Pantagraph reported.

It’s not clear if Smith ever permanently made it out of the prison system. What is clear is that he never stopped trying.

Fifteen years later and nearly 2,000 miles away, Smith was arraigned in yet another courthouse, this time in San Bernardino, California. Facing charges for the illegal possession of a firearm and for yet another escape attempt, he attempted for a third time to take matters into his own hands.

Smith “broke away from the officer (escorting him” and fled “through the north entrance (of) the building.”

As with the Bloomington breakaway, Smith didn’t make it far, ultimately falling “(v)ictim of a flying tackle by Deputy Sheriff Hugh Didelow,” according to The San Bernardino County Sun. A few months later, the paper reported that Smith was remanded to San Quentin Penitentiary, but after that, the newspaper trail runs cold.

So many questions about Smith’s life, story and trials may never be answered, but the literal bullet hole remains. It serves as a reminder of Smith’s attempt at freedom and of the gaping hole in his story.

