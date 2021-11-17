Book to raise funds for Logan County historical group

LINCOLN — Florida-based author John Fuller plans to donate all copies of his latest book to the Logan County Genealogical and Historical Society so it can sell them as a fundraiser.
Fuller was born in Lincoln and lived there until 1985, according to a press release from him last week. The book is titled "A Deeper Dive Into the Good Government Council of Logan County in 1950s Lincoln, Illinois" and explores a conflict by residents of the Lincoln area over local government and the role of ethics in society. The period saw the creation of the Good Government Council of Logan County.
Much of the research for the book came from articles from The Pantagraph written by Gene Smedley.
Fuller will be holding a book-signing on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Lile Lecture Hall in Lincoln College's McKinstry Library. The address is 300 Keokuk Street.
LINCOLN — The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.
The four-seat aircraft is regarded as one of the most popular in the world in terms of production. It has cruising speed of 140 mph, according to the manufacturer.
Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m.
The Logan County coroner said the identity of the victims will be released once relatives are notified.
Employee near Lincoln plane crash: 'You could see the smoke'
LINCOLN — The manager of a business near the site of Tuesday's plane crash in Lincoln said they initially thought the incident was a farmer working in fields.
"You could see the smoke," said Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln.
Coit-Remington said her daughter called 911.
The business is near Interstate 55 and state Route 121.
Three people were killed when the plane crashed into a median on Interstate 55 and burst into flames.
The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. near milepost 126 in Logan County.
Federal investigators are determining what caused the crash.
Lincoln crash scene on interstate where plane made emergency landing in '18
LINCOLN — The plane crash that killed three in Lincoln Tuesday occurred on the same interstate that was the site of an emergency landing two years ago.
That four-seat Cessna 182B was going to Logan County Airport on July 12, 2018, but lost power. The pilot landed in southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near milepost 132.
VIDEO: Dunkin employee discusses plane crash in Lincoln https://t.co/007pFn3Grw via @pantagraph— Sierra Henry (@pg_sierrahenry) March 3, 2020
The Tuesday incident was at milepost 126. The plane crashed at 8:49 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. They haven't named the people who died or determined what caused the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board described the plane as a single-engine Cessna 172. The model is one of the most popular aircraft in history, having been in production for about five decades.
In the 2018 incident, the plane clipped a vehicle that was carrying a man and his 9-year-old son. No one was hurt.
In January, former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and Glenarm resident John Evans died when the twin-engine Piper Aerostar they were on crashed in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County.
Interstate 55 reopens at Lincoln after plane crash leaves 3 dead
LINCOLN — Only scorched concrete and a discolored guardrail give motorists an idea of where a small plane crashed onto Interstate 55 earlier Tuesday, leaving three people dead.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused the crash. The accident snarled traffic for hours on the west side of Lincoln.
Illinois State Police expect to release details about the crash, including the victims' names, Wednesday morning.
All lanes had reopened by mid afternoon. The crash site is where I-55 crosses state routes 10-121, known locally as Woodlawn Road, and just south of where Interstate 155 merges onto I-55.
A Bloomington flight center confirmed it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration on the investigation, but would not say how the center is connected to the crash.
The four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 was destroyed on impact when it crashed into the southbound lanes of the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10-121. Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed; the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.
Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said there was “heavy fire and smoke” from throughout the wreckage when firefighters arrived after receiving a call at 8:48 a.m. of a small personal aircraft down on I-55 at mile marker 126.
The aircraft was "fully involved" and it took firefighters 10 to 15 minutes to put out the fire, Buse said. Firefighters then turned to a support role for police and to recover the victims.
“With us covering such a large section of Interstate 55 throughout the county, we deal with a lot of motor vehicle accidents,” Buse said. “Airplanes are a rarer incident.”
He said firefighters put out the fire first, but remained cognizant they were dealing with jet fuel, which is more flammable.
Firefighters remained at the scene in case of fire flareups and didn't return to fire headquarters until about 2:45 p.m., he said.
He said there were no vehicles involved in the crash. "We're thankful for that," Buse said.
“What I can tell you is that we’re working with the authorities and we’re in communication with the FAA and assisting them as we’re needed,” said Danielle Hubrich, human resources specialist at Synergy Flight Center, 2823 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Hubrich could not confirm whether the airplane originated from the company’s flight center or the recently acquired hangar space formerly owned by Image Air at the Central Illinois Regional Airport. CIRA spokeswoman Fran Strebing directed all inquiries involving Synergy to Hubrich.
“As I said, we’re still working on this trying to determine what is going on and as that information comes out we’ll be able to release that. We’ve been working on it as anyone in the aviation industry would look into it and investigating it,” said Hubrich. “But we don’t any definite answers about what is going on at this point.”
The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels. Witnesses at those businesses reported hearing a "boom" and then seeing black smoke.
A Dunkin Donuts is near the crash site at 3089 Woodlawn Road. "The only thing we saw was a bunch of black smoke," said store manager Wendy Coit-Remington. "We saw something on fire. My daughter called 911. ... We saw the flames. You could see the flames. We thought it was a car, but then we heard later it was a plane."
Police rerouted traffic from I-55 onto Woodlawn, then through Lincoln onto old Route 66 and back onto I-55 south of Lincoln. "I don't think I've ever seen so many semis go down this road (Woodlawn) before," she said.
Allyson Altsheu, branch manager of World Finance Loan & Tax Service, 3095 Woodlawn Road, was driving west on Woodlawn when she saw 15 police cars, four fire trucks and two ambulances at about 8:49 a.m.
"I saw all the smoke. The smoking was just pouring out," she said.
Managers of other businesses also reported seeing smoke from the interstate and traffic being diverted onto Woodlawn Road.
State Police: Information on 3 killed in Lincoln plane crash to be released Wednesday
LINCOLN — Federal authorities are examining wreckage and records to determine why a small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
Officials did not release the identities of those on board.
The incident was reported at 8:48 a.m. after a single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 slammed onto a southbound lane of I-55 on the west side of the city, hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels located at the interchange with state routes 10-121, known locally as Woodlawn Road.
Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.
Allyson Altsheu, the branch manager of World Finance Loan & Tax Service, 3095 Woodlawn Road, was driving west on Woodlawn when she saw 15 police cars, four fire trucks and two ambulances.
"I saw all the smoke. The smoke was just pouring out," she said.
Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said crews arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke throughout the wreckage" after they were called out for a plane down at mile marker 126. They found a smaller personal aircraft "fully involved" in flames, and firefighters extinguished the fire in 10-15 minutes, Buse said. Firefighters then turned to a support role for police and to recover the victims.
“With us covering such a large section of Interstate 55 throughout the county, we deal with a lot of motor vehicle accidents,” Buse said. “Airplanes are a rarer incident.”
No vehicles were involved in the crash. "We're thankful for that," Buse said.
The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels.
A Dunkin' location is near the crash site at 3089 Woodlawn Road. "The only thing we saw was a bunch of black smoke," said store manager Wendy Coit-Remington. "We saw something on fire. My daughter called 911. ... We saw the flames. You could see the flames. We thought it was a car, but then we heard later it was a plane."
Police rerouted traffic from I-55 onto Woodlawn, then through Lincoln onto old Route 66 and back onto I-55 south of Lincoln. "I don't think I've ever seen so many semis go down this road (Woodlawn) before," she said.
The Logan County Coroner's office was dispatched to the scene and firefighters remained there until 2:45 p.m. in case of flareups. The crash closed the interstate for hours Tuesday. Little visible evidence of the accident remained hours later, with passing motorists seeing just a patch of scorched concrete and a discolored guardrail to pinpoint the site.
Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed, but an official for Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington said the organization is working with the FAA. Synergy, at at 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near Central Illinois Regional Airport.
“What I can tell you is that we’re working with the authorities and we’re in communication with the FAA and assisting them as we’re needed,” said human resources specialist Danielle Hubrich. She could not confirm whether the airplane originated from the company’s flight center or the recently acquired hangar space formerly owned by Image Air at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
CIRA spokeswoman Fran Strebing directed all inquiries involving Synergy to Hubrich.
“As I said, we’re still working on this trying to determine what is going on and as that information comes out we’ll be able to release that. We’ve been working on it as anyone in the aviation industry would look into it and investigating it,” said Hubrich. “But we don’t have any definite answers about what is going on at this point.”
Illinois State Police expect to release more information, including the victims' names, on Wednesday.
State police: Plane that crashed had taken off from Bloomington
LINCOLN — The plane that crashed Tuesday outside Lincoln had departed from Bloomington, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.
Federal authorities continue to examine wreckage and records to determine why the small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
On Tuesday, an official for Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington said the organization was working with the FAA. Synergy, at 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near Central Illinois Regional Airport.
“What I can tell you is that we’re working with the authorities and we’re in communication with the FAA and assisting them as we’re needed,” said human resources specialist Danielle Hubrich. She could not confirm whether the airplane originated from the company’s flight center or the recently acquired hangar space formerly owned by Image Air at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
“As I said, we’re still working on this trying to determine what is going on and as that information comes out we’ll be able to release that. We’ve been working on it as anyone in the aviation industry would look into it and investigating it,” said Hubrich. “But we don’t any definite answers about what is going on at this point.”
Authorities are still in the process of contacting family members of the deceased, and will publicly identify the victims when that process is complete. More information is expected Wednesday, state police said.
The incident was reported at 8:48 a.m. after a single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 slammed onto a southbound lane of I-55 on the west side of the city, hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels located at the interchange with state routes 10-121, known locally as Woodlawn Road.
Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.
Allyson Altsheu, the branch manager of World Finance Loan & Tax Service, 3095 Woodlawn Road, was driving west on Woodlawn when she saw 15 police cars, four fire trucks and two ambulances.
"I saw all the smoke. The smoke was just pouring out," she said.
Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said crews arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke throughout the wreckage" after they were called out for a plane down at mile marker 126. They found a smaller personal aircraft "fully involved" in flames, and firefighters extinguished the fire in 10-15 minutes, Buse said. Firefighters then turned to a support role for police and to recover the victims.
“With us covering such a large section of Interstate 55 throughout the county, we deal with a lot of motor vehicle accidents,” Buse said. “Airplanes are a rarer incident.”
No vehicles were involved in the crash. "We're thankful for that," Buse said.
The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels.
A Dunkin' Donuts location is near the crash site at 3089 Woodlawn Road. "The only thing we saw was a bunch of black smoke," said store manager Wendy Coit-Remington. "We saw something on fire. My daughter called 911. ... We saw the flames. You could see the flames. We thought it was a car, but then we heard later it was a plane."
Police rerouted traffic from I-55 onto Woodlawn, then through Lincoln onto old Route 66 and back onto I-55 south of Lincoln. "I don't think I've ever seen so many semis go down this road (Woodlawn) before," she said.
The Logan County Coroner's office was dispatched to the scene and firefighters remained there until 2:45 p.m. in case of flareups. The crash closed the interstate for hours Tuesday. Little visible evidence of the accident remained hours later, with passing motorists seeing just a patch of scorched concrete and a discolored guardrail to pinpoint the site.
5 things we know about the Lincoln plane crash that killed 3
Three people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed into Interstate 55 near Lincoln. Here's what we know so far about the incident:
WHAT HAPPENED: A four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 was destroyed on impact when it crashed into the southbound lanes of the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10-121 in Lincoln. Traffic was diverted as emergency crews inspected the scene.
WHEN IT HAPPENED: Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said there was “heavy fire and smoke” from throughout the wreckage when firefighters arrived after receiving a call at 8:48 a.m. of a small personal aircraft down on I-55 at mile marker 126.
WHO WAS ON BOARD: Officials have not released information about the three people killed. Authorities have said the plane departed Bloomington but have not said where the flight was headed
WHAT AGENCIES ARE INVESTIGATING: The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.
WHAT'S NEXT: Illinois State Police say they plan to release information about the crash Wednesday.
Police: Plane that crashed in Lincoln had departed from Bloomington
LINCOLN — The plane that crashed Tuesday outside Lincoln had departed from Bloomington, Illinois State Police confirmed Wednesday.
More details about the occupants of the aircraft are expected to be released today, officials said.
Federal authorities continue to examine wreckage and records to determine why the small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
Following is a list of fatal airplane accidents in Central Illinois, or involving Central Illinois residents, since January 2002:
July 21, 2002: Joe Warner, 60, of Bloomington and Peter Ackerman, 22, of Morton die when their small plane crashes just after takeoff from Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Bloomington firefighters look over the site of a small twin-engine airplane that crashed in a field east of Central Illinois Regional Airport …
May 5, 2003: Neil T. Webster, 43, of Trenton, Mich., and Richard P. Lucente Jr., 52, of Poplar Grove, die when their crop duster crashes in a field just south of Illinois 116 on the west side of Pontiac.
March 21, 2004: Six McLean County residents die when their plane crashes into a Kentucky mountain. Killed are Curt and Linda Piercy of Normal; Amy and Don Maurer of Carlock; and Amy's brother, Brad Webb, and his girlfriend, Erica Edgington, both of Carlock.
July 18, 2004: Five people die when their plane crashes near Wheeling, W.Va. Killed are Gary Egbers and Tracy Gibson, both of Bloomington, Mark Long of Lincoln, Brian Bastion of Normal and Tom Hollar.
April 27, 2005: Herschel Brock, 79, of Bloomington, and James F. Bryan, 70, of Tombstone, Ariz., die when their home-built single-engine plane crashes near Tombstone.
Nov. 9, 2005: An Alabama pilot dies when his twin-engine cargo plane crashes into a field along Towanda Barnes Road, just across from Central Illinois Regional Airport.
April 7, 2015: Seven people die when a C414A Cessna Chancellor crashes in a soybean field near Illinois 9 and 2100 East.
Jan. 27, 2018: George P. Irick Jr., 68, of Congerville, dies when his single-engine Cessna in Warren County, Ind.
Authorities ID victims of Lincoln plane crash; pilot was pitcher for Bradley team
LINCOLN — The communities of Princeville; Pulaski, Wis.; and Urbana are mourning the loss of three men who perished Tuesday when their small plane crashed just west of Lincoln.
In a statement, Illinois State Police identified the men as pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville; and passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana.
The plane had departed from Bloomington and crashed at 8:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the interstate crosses state routes 10-121.
Janssen's Facebook page identifies him as a pilot for Air Wisconsin and as a flight instructor for Synergy Flight Center, Bloomington.
As previously reported, authorities continue to examine wreckage and records, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board leading the investigation.
Synergy, 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Mitch Janssen
Janssen graduated from Princeville High School in 2015 and from Bradley University in 2019.
At Bradley, he was a starting pitcher on the baseball team. As a senior in 2019, he led all NCAA Division I pitchers in earned run average for several weeks, before ending the season 25th with the third-best season earned run average in the metal bat era at Bradley, according to Bradley University Athletes.
Janssen moonlighted as a commercial charter jet pilot during this final two years of college, becoming the youngest pilot in the world to fly a specific twin-engine jet. He purchased his own plane in 2018, according to Bradley University Athletics.
He was based out of the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
Bradley University Athletics released the following statement on Facebook: “Son, brother, teammate and friend. The entire Bradley community shares its condolences with Mitch’s family, friends and teammates.”
Destroyed on impact
The single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 crashed hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels. Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.
Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said the plane was downed at mile marker 126. No other vehicles were involved.
The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Central Illinois pilots 'numb' after fatal crash in Lincoln
BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois is home to several small flying clubs and private pilots, and after the initial shock that followed the fatal airplane crash outside Lincoln Tuesday morning, a longtime pilot said the brotherhood of aviation enthusiasts is “numbed and quiet.”
“I think at first there is a sense of respect and numbness where we don’t try to talk or speculate about what happened,” said John Morgan of Bloomington, who has been flying professionally for more than 40 years.
When more information is revealed from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board crash investigation, Morgan said the aviation community will be able to learn.
“We examine ourselves, what we can do better as an industry, what we can do better as professional pilots,” he said. “And that's really all we can do is learn and go on.”
Steven Barnes, safety officer for the Flying 20 Club in Springfield, hopes the NTSB can “shed light on it.”
“It definitely makes us think. When we hear things like that, everyone reaches out to pilots they know,” said Barnes, a certified private pilot since 2003. “It’s a tight-knit community. We definitely look out for each other.”
The Springfield aviation community recently suffered its own loss, when a small private plane crashed near Springfield. Among the dead were the county coroner and a former fire chief.
Morgan met Mitchell Janssen, the pilot from Princeville who was flying the Cessna 172 when it crashed Tuesday, as part of the aviation community, but did not know him personally.
“He carried himself very well as a professional,” he said of the young pilot.
When tragedies like this happen, “you always kind of place yourselves in the families’ shoes," Morgan said. "I just can’t imagine the parents, the siblings, the loved ones who have lost such a young life.”
Passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana, also died in the crash.
After decades in the industry, Morgan has had the opportunity to watch pilots come up in the industry, and many begin as flight instructors like Janssen.
“A lot of us start out as flight instructors ourselves and there’s a sense of pride in knowing we had a part in someone else’s professional development,” he said.
Barnes said working hard to earn certification and keep it creates a sense of camaraderie among pilots.
“It's a small faction of people that do fly so when you do become a part of that community … there’s a kinship there,” Barnes said.
