Book to raise funds for Logan County historical group

The back cover of "A Deeper Dive Into the Good Government Council of Logan County in 1950s Lincoln, Illinois" shows some of the indiividuals and locations discussed in the book. Author John Fuller will host a book signing on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Lincoln College library. 

LINCOLN — Florida-based author John Fuller plans to donate all copies of his latest book to the Logan County Genealogical and Historical Society so it can sell them as a fundraiser.

Fuller was born in Lincoln and lived there until 1985, according to a press release from him last week. The book is titled "A Deeper Dive Into the Good Government Council of Logan County in 1950s Lincoln, Illinois" and explores a conflict by residents of the Lincoln area over local government and the role of ethics in society. The period saw the creation of the Good Government Council of Logan County. 

Much of the research for the book came from articles from The Pantagraph written by Gene Smedley

Fuller will be holding a book-signing on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Lile Lecture Hall in Lincoln College's McKinstry Library. The address is 300 Keokuk Street. 