This year’s Bloomington Labor Day Parade marches at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 4, from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park, where a family picnic follows. The parade theme this year is “Prevailing wage is a family wage.”

The parade carries on a proud tradition that began 132 years ago. Early Labor Day events featured speakers, athletic events, dancing and family fun.

After New York City workers staged the first Labor Day in September 1882, the concept quickly grew and individual states recognized the holiday. Illinois did so in 1891, and the national recognition came in 1894.

Bloomington’s first celebration was on Sept. 7, 1891, when about 700 workers marched up Bloomington's Main Street to Franklin Park. Prominent Democrat Adlai Stevenson I addressed the gathered throng.

The next year Stevenson would campaign successfully for the vice presidency, joining Grover Cleveland's second presidential term. Stevenson, serving as the U.S. Senate’s presiding officer, signed the documents in 1894 that declared Labor Day a federal holiday.

Bloomington featured a grander event in 1892, setting a Labor Day pattern for the next 30 years. The day began at 9 a.m. with a courthouse band concert, followed by athletic contests.

At 1 p.m. the parade formed and marched to Miller Park, featuring about 1,500 participants. Unorganized workers and local businesses were invited to join the parade. Once at Miller Park, speeches filled the afternoon, with Democrats, Republicans and Socialists each allowed a podium turn.

In 1895, parade participants adopted a resolution condemning the jailing of Eugene V. Debs following the Pullman strike.

After the parade there were gymnastics, boxing and other amateur athletic performances, a balloon ascension, more music and dancing and then a fireworks display to cap the evening.

Variations on this theme followed through 1900, including a Wild West show in 1898, a baseball game in 1899 and a theatrical performance in 1900.

In 1901, Central Illinois unions began rotating the parade between different cities. That year over 1,000 McLean County residents rode special trains to Pontiac to march in their parade. In 1902, the parade returned to Bloomington, followed by 1903 in Springfield, 1904 back in Bloomington, 1905 in Springfield and Peoria, 1910 in Springfield and 1914 in Peoria.

From 1907 to 1909, full-day celebrations were held at the former Houghton Lake, which included athletic events, speeches and dancing. In 1911 and 1915, the rotating parade was in Bloomington. In its 1917 return, 20,000 marched, bolstered by unionists from Decatur and Springfield.

1918 and 1919 were the parade's last years, replaced by all-day picnics from 1920 to 1926. A final parade was in 1927.

There was an attempt to revive the parade in 1934 and 1935, but both were canceled when thunderstorms blew in.

Speeches were a Labor Day highlight. Locally born grand master of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen, P.J. Morrissey, spoke in 1898. American Federation of Labor treasurer and local labor leader John B. Lennon was the featured speaker in 1898 and 1919.

AFL Secretary Frank Morrison spoke to 15,000 in Miller Park in 1915. Mary McDowell, Chicago's "Angel of the Stockyards," spoke on women in the workforce in 1917.

AFL organizer William Z. Foster was featured in 1920; he later headed the U.S. Communist Party. Lillian Herstein, an early leader in the Chicago Teachers Union, spoke in 1934.

Although some speakers set a patriotic tone, the majority addressed contemporary issues. In 1898, Morrissey equated labor strikes to colonial Americans overthrowing British rule.

In 1907, Bloomington Bulletin editor and Democrat James O'Donnell condemned U.S. imperialism in the Philippines. In 1915, Morrison noted the World War I carnage on Europe's battlefields, comparing it to brutal U.S. health and safety conditions.

Frank Gillespie, a local attorney, state senator and 1930s U.S. congressman, spoke at the 1909, 1917, 1918, 1923 and 1934 events. In 1917, he contrasted labor's strikes to the "money masters' strike," which he said was secret monopoly market control to extract profits from workers.

In 1977, the Bloomington parade was revived and has grown into the city’s largest, featuring not only local unions, but also marching bands and community organizations. A highlight is Illinois State University’s Big Red Marching Machine leading the procession.

The Labor Day parade is a family event, where workers celebrate their solidarity and their skills. It’s also a potent message from workers that they build the nation’s prosperity.