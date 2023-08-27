In 1907 a short blurb in the circus columns of Billboard magazine listed the names of various circus performers who wintered in Bloomington, Illinois, and made the off-hand statement that “Bloomington had almost enough performers to stage a circus of its own.” This may not have been the actual inspiration for the first indoor circus in Bloomington, but it certainly illustrates that the time was ripe for such a presentation.

YMCA clubs in other cities across the country from Buffalo, New York, to Long Beach, California, had presented circus performances as early as 1904, but none could boast the class of performance Bloomington could produce from its roster of professional performers.

The YMCA had cast about various rental locations without a permanent meeting place from its inception in 1855 until the construction in 1907 of its first permanent YMCA building at the southeast corner of Washington and East streets. When completed the following year, the structure was “equipped with one of the finest gymnasiums and swimming pools to be found anywhere in the country,” and “the present home furnishes a place for athletic competition for several thousand men each year.”

Bloomington was already extensively involved in the U.S. circus entertainment industry in 1910.

This local artform had sprung up in the city as a matter of family kinship with one brother or neighbor recruiting and training another. It had expanded to incorporate new talent within the community and also brought performers in from outside the city.

This new phase of development helped propel Bloomington into prominence as the leading center for aerial performance.

Bloomington native Lloyd Eyer became the physical director at the YMCA, in 1905, and in collaboration with circus professionals Clyde Noble and Harry LaMar, Eyer would be responsible for staging the first YMCA circus program six years later. Through Eyer and the professional performers, the inspiration was sewn to establish an annual winter circus in Bloomington.

The first presentation of the YMCA circus was a milestone, as the circus performers received community recognition and support for the first time. The city became involved with circus entertainment and the performers themselves became involved in a community activity.

Advertisements appeared in the Bloomington newspapers, The Daily Bulletin and The Pantagraph, in the last week of December 1909 to announce the Four Claws and Stingling Bros. World’s Greatest Circus, with two performances on New Year’s Day 1910. Admission was 25 cents for adults and 15 cents for children under 16.

Between 30 and 40 male performers practiced for the show. This included two flying trapeze acts, the slack wire, a comedy “baseball game,” a comedy strong man, Mr. Johnson on the single trapeze, the Aerial LaMonts, tumbling, clowns on roller skates, “animals,” and “a patriotic finale.” There also was an aftershow of fancy diving and “water freaks.”

Over 100 people participated in the performance, including a band and those working behind the scenes.

The trapeze acts employed a small self-supported rigging that Clyde Noble had used on the vaudeville stage. The music was provided by the band from the Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children's School, while Ralph Freese played piano.

At the end of the introductory procession the clown band “issued its weird strains in as many volumes as there were players.” It was said that the clowns “provoked the crowd to continued laughter,” and the spectators were amused trying to guess the identity of each clown.

The grand parade included “two monster elephants, the trained horses and a whole array of clowns.” Of course, the YMCA could not permit horses, much less elephants on the gym floor. It is best left to the imagination just how these “animals” were displayed.

Professionals who performed with the first YMCA circus in Bloomington included Clyde Noble and Frank Harrold, who were veterans of the Flying Fishers’ trapeze act and had worked with the many of the major circuses; Eddie Ward, who performed a sensational double trapeze act with his sister, Jennie, on the Ringling Brothers Circus, and they later established the great Flying Wards’ flying trapeze act; John "Jack" Ernest, who later formed the Ernestonian trapeze act; Leo Handryx, who later made a career as a solo aerialist; and Leonard “Baby” Bliss, an internationally celebrity “fat man."

Women were excluded from the first YMCA Circus, which meant Jennie Ward could not perform with her brother Eddie.

The total population of the city at that time was only about 25,000, and the total number in attendance of both performances was nearly 1,500, which was “beyond all expectations.” A sellout crowd for the evening attendance was slightly larger than that of the afternoon.

It was anticipated that the YMCA circus would become an annual New Year’s Day event.

The performers participated free of charge and the total profits, estimated at $175 (which would be over $5,200 today), after expenses, went to the YMCA. This sum seems more impressive considering that seats were sold at 15 cents to 25 cents apiece. No doubt the purpose of the performance was not to realize a profit but was consistent with the YMCA's commitment to community service.

The “Y” Circus was presented sporadically during the first few years and did not become an annual event until the 1920s, when a permanent trapeze rigging was hung from the rafters in the gym. In its heyday, the YMCA scheduled the performers to practice in the gymnasium overnight through the winter when the regular members were not using the facilities.

Though they had begun by giving a show over the New Year’s holiday, as the general practice evolved they would give performances in April or May before the performers would go out over the traveling circus season. The proceeds of ticket sales always went to the YMCA.

The YMCA Circus brought the top professional performers together with talented young men (and later, women) in a healthy environment of participation and education. Over the 30-plus years that the YMCA was used as a practice and performance site, scores of young athletes were able to try their hand at circus arts, and many became professionals.

As trapeze performer Harry LaMar (Foreman) said years later, “If it hadn’t been for the Y, and the cooperation of the Y directors, many of us in the aerialist game wouldn’t have gotten much of a start.”

Many of these same aerialists retained their memberships and used the YMCA for practice and fitness for years after the Y Circus was disbanded. Though the Y Circus was discontinued during World War II, Harry LaMar was still wistfully hoping to revive the YMCA Circus as late as 1955.

Performers of the Y Circus were always drawn from the local professional and amateur members, but, in time, it grew to include amateur girls from a local dance studio, Pontiac High School P.E. students, and the Gamma Phi gymnastic organization at Illinois State Normal University (today ISU). Eventually, many professional performers from throughout the country were drawn to Bloomington to pass the winter months by practicing at the YMCA gymnasium.

When the Y Circus was discontinued, the city lost a great attraction. But the great tradition still lives on with the annual performance of Illinois State University’s Gamma Phi Circus.

