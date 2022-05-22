Bloomington's first female school superintendent inspiration to others

McLean County is home to many history makers. From the county’s earliest origins right up to today, people have been shaping and molding our history in many ways. One woman in particular, who had been largely forgotten about, dramatically improved the quality of education for local students.

Sarah Raymond Fitzwilliam impacted the lives of many young people during her long career as a progressive educator in Bloomington schools. She was a reformer, a leader in curriculum development and an example of teacher leadership and professionalism of the highest caliber. Her judgment, perseverance, strong work ethic, and dedication to her craft gained her the approval and respect of her pupils, parents, and school officials.

Raymond was born Oct. 11, 1842, in Kendall County, Illinois. Her parents, Jonathan and Catherine Raymond, came to Illinois from Worcester County, Massachusetts, in fall 1834.

Like her parents, Raymond was a staunch abolitionist. Her family home was a “stop” on the Underground Railroad in Kendall County. Later in life, she wrote that when she was a small child, she regularly saw “Black fugitives off and on at my father’s residence until Lincoln’s Proclamation” (referring to the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863).

Raymond taught school in Kendall County for several terms before enrolling in fall 1862 at Illinois State Normal University (now ISU) when she was 17 years old. She graduated in 1866 and began teaching in 1868 at Bloomington Public Schools (today's District 87).

She first taught second grade at School No. 5 located at Walnut and West (today Roosevelt Avenue) streets. Bent Elementary School is there today.

One of Bloomington’s newspapers, The Leader, noted that “this was a difficult school with its ‘wild and prankish pupils.’” However, that did not deter Raymond. She met that challenge head on and helped turn that school into “one of the brightest and best schools in all the region.”

She was made principal of that school after that first year and remained there until 1872 when she began working at the high school. She became principal there in 1873.

During her tenure at School No. 5, the issue of segregation in schools came to a head. Emancipated African Americans Henry and Martha Crow moved from Kentucky in the early 1850s. When their children were old enough for school in the 1860s, they petitioned Bloomington Public Schools to admit their children to School No. 5, which was one block from their home, instead the segregated School No. 3, which was 14 blocks from their home.

Raymond challenged the system and the courts by admitting the students to her School No. 5. In June 1871, McLean County Judge Thomas Tipton ruled that because Bloomington Public Schools had provided the necessary public buildings for schoolchildren in the city, the school board had the power to say where children should go, upholding segregation.

After serving as principal at the High School for a year, Raymond was appointed Superintendent of Bloomington Public Schools in 1874. She had an uphill battle to prove she was worthy of this position to members of the community because she was the first woman in that job.

She found herself faced with many challenges in that office including having no male teachers out of the 53 employed by the district, numerous bookkeeping errors, massive debt and a disorganized curriculum. Quite possibly the most difficult challenge she faced, however, was the fact that many members of the community felt a woman could not handle this job.

Raymond met that last challenge head on and proved all of them wrong.

During her first year as superintendent, she made a concerted effort to keep the community informed about school maintenance issues. She worked hard with teachers to standardize and organize curriculum and teaching methods.

Her Manual of Instruction (first published in 1876 and revised and republished in 1883) was highly sought by teachers in all parts of the nation. Several school boards reached out and were interested in buying copies for their entire faculty.

She and her close friend, Georgina Trotter (who was the first woman elected to the Bloomington Board of Education in 1875), worked tirelessly to improve education for the city's student. Their efforts increased the number of classrooms in schools, shortened the course of study in high school and assigned more courses to the earlier grades, and almost completely eliminated corporal punishment (a form punishment in which a rod, cane or paddle was used to hit a student).

By 1878 there had been an almost 70% reduction in school tardiness, down to 1,949 from 5,000 several years prior. The number of suspensions also was drastically reduced from 353 in 1873 to only 13 by 1892.

And by 1881, the school district’s debt was completely gone.

After 18 years of service to the community, Raymond resigned in 1892, citing the need to assist family in Boston. She did spend several years in Boston and eventually married Capt. Francis J. Fitzwilliam in 1896 (the two had met while both living in Bloomington).

The couple then settled in Chicago, and Capt. Fitzwilliam died in 1899. Sarah continued to live in Chicago until her own death on Jan. 31, 1918.

Her remains were brought back to Bloomington for burial at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in the Trotter Family plot where her close friend Georgina was interred.

As a testament to her “sincere passion, interest, and commitment of doing the best job she could for the children of the community,” in 1887 the new schoolhouse erected in Stevensonville (the Swedish neighborhood on Bloomington’s west side) was named Raymond School in her honor.

By 1992 the school was renamed the Early Childhood Education Center, but old habits die hard, and people continued to call it Raymond School. Because of this, the school board voted to change the name to the Sarah E. Raymond School of Early Education five years later.

To this day, the school on West Olive Street remains the only school in the district to be named after a teacher/administrator.

In 2009 Monica Cousins Noraian, the acting director of the Cecilia J. Lauby Teacher Education Center at Illinois State University, published her book “Women’s Rights, Racial Integration, and Education from 1850-1920: The Case of Sarah Raymond, the First Female Superintendent.” Because of her work, much more is known about Sarah Raymond Fitzwilliam, a woman ahead of her time “who magnified her office and was unwearied in her efforts to promote the cause of higher education” in Bloomington.

