“Strawberries,” announced The Pantagraph of May 29, 1868. “This luscious fruit, with all the necessary accompaniments, and all the chance to spend an agreeable hour besides, can be found at Royce Hall this evening.”

The occasion was the Free Congregational Society’s strawberry festival in one of the cozy auditorium halls in downtown Bloomington.

Spring means many things, but in the mid-19th century it especially meant strawberries, and by the late 1850s, strawberry festivals were all the craze in Bloomington and elsewhere. Organized by churches, fraternal societies, schools and other groups, these events were used as fundraisers, by way of an admission fee or the sale of strawberries, ice cream, cakes and other sweet treats.

Good cause or not, these springtime soirees were really about celebrating nature in all its fecundity and munificence, preferably while flirting with that special someone.

Once railroads reached Bloomington in 1853, strawberries from “Little Egypt” (that is, southern Illinois) were more readily available, meaning the local strawberry season could start a few weeks earlier than that normally set by Mother Nature’s calendar.

“The ‘Strawberry Man’ arrived yesterday, and is now holding forth at the corner of Center and Jefferson streets,” reported the May 16, 1857, Pantagraph. “He expects to leave this afternoon for the southern part of the state.”

A few years later, it was not uncommon to have two or more strawberry festivals a week from mid-May to mid-June. On June 9, 1859, for example, the McLean County Floral Association staged an exhibition at Phoenix Hall on the south side of the courthouse square. The women of First Presbyterian Church were in charge of the strawberries and cream, while the committee of arrangements accepted donations and loans of flowers (from both the garden and the still-wild prairie outside of town), artwork and even caged songbirds, all to decorate the venue.

Canary birds “made the hall fairly ring with their sweet music,” while visitors strolled past works by local artists, including Mary J. Rouse’s painting of Switzerland’s Chillon Castle with its “seven pillars of gothic mould” (in the words of Lord Byron).

During the Civil War, the United States Sanitary Commission, a relief agency supporting sick and wounded soldiers, called for things like fresh strawberries, as well as dried pie plant (rhubarb), gooseberries and currant, putting a dent in the local supply of fresh, dried and canned fruit.

Even wartime, though, could not dampen enthusiasm for strawberries. German-born freethinker Herman Schroeder, known for his large vineyard next to what is now called Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, also cultivated varieties of other fruit.

“Dr. Schroeder called around yesterday with a specimen of his ‘John Brown’ strawberries, which, for size, richness of flavor and general appearance, will take the palm,” declared The Pantagraph of June 2, 1863 (John Brown being the fiery abolitionist who led the Oct. 16-18, 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry, Va.).

And the week after Schroeder’s visit to The Pantagraph, local Methodist congregations organized a strawberry festival, with all money raised going to Bloomington’s German Methodist Episcopal Church.

Yet sometimes there weren’t enough strawberries around to hold any festivals by that name.

“It has been impossible thus far to supply the demand for strawberries, and many families have been disappointed,” stated the May 31, 1865, Pantagraph, this a little less than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House.

Not surprisingly, the number of strawberry festivals increased in the years after the war.

On June 1, 1866, some 500 folks were expected for the Bloomington Base Ball Club’s strawberries-and-ice cream social that evening, with tickets going for 25 cents.

“It is not yet quite time for strawberries from our home vines, but plenty of Egypt’s best will be sold,” noted The Pantagraph.

Other similar events followed, including a “strawberry festival and promenade sociable” at Royce Hall organized by the “ladies of the Catholic Church.” (There was only one Catholic church at the time — what is now Holy Trinity.)

Sadly, in this age of year-round (and often flavorless!) strawberries, with varieties designed for long-haul shipping and extended shelf life, the anticipation of strawberry season is a thing of the past.

Way back on May 23, 1867, the Young Men’s Christian Association laid claim to hosting Bloomington’s first festival of the strawberry season. Held at Herman Schroeder's Opera House on the east side of the courthouse square, the proceeds went to a local poor fund.

“Is there a young man who will allow his fair friend to remain at home and miss the fine show in the Opera House tonight?” asked The Pantagraph.