Bloomington’s love affair with ice cream goes way back

The late American novelist and playwright’s philosophical musing would’ve found few detractors in 19th century Bloomington, especially given the part about ice cream.

Evidence for the city’s earliest known ice cream shop comes from the Aug. 3, 1850, Western Whig, an early Bloomington weekly which ran a lengthy notice on Ichabod P. Conant’s newly opened ice cream saloon and confectionery. In addition to ice cream, Conant sold lemonade, candy, nuts and raisins while offering customers a 10-pin alley and a bathhouse.

Others came and went during the decade, though few early ice cream establishments remained in business for any substantial length of time. In late May 1857, Wood’s ice cream saloon opened on Main Street. For its part, The Pantagraph was suitably impressed with the effort made toward attracting women. “Wood never kept anything but an orderly house — one in which ladies (are) as free from insult as in their own homes,” noted the paper.

Horse-drawn ice cream wagons plied Twin City streets mostly in summer, operated in the early 1900s by the likes of Joel S. Thomas and James W. Moore. Thomas continued to drive an ice cream wagon for his son-in-law Charles F. Hanks. The Hanks Ice Cream Co. operated three wagons selling ice cream made in 5- and then 10-gallon hand-cranked “freezers.”

Arnold Brothers, located at 208 E. Front St., was one of the earliest ice cream wholesalers. After only four years in business, brothers Alfred S. and Oliver S. Arnold sold out to local dairy Snow & Palmer Co. around 1909.

Snow & Palmer (known as “S. & P.”) would become a local favorite for years. In the summer of 1917, S. & P. ice cream was available at its 509 W. Washington St. plant as well as a dozen other places around the city, including J.P. Bertoni’s, a downtown confectionery; the C&A Hotel, 905 W. Chestnut St.; W.F. Popendick’s grocery, 1405 S. Oak St.; and the Koko candy shop on North Street in Normal.

“S. & P. brick ice cream is just the thing these hot, sultry days,” read one advertisement at the time (ice cream was usually sold by the “brick” or half gallon). “Cooling, refreshing, nourishing, wholesome. Give the children all they want.”

In the first half of the 20th century, ice cream was synonymous with Sunday afternoon family dinners after church, though the flavors were rarely of the plain vanilla variety. In July 1920, Snow and Palmer offered on consecutive Sundays “special fruit” ice cream and then a Neapolitan brick with sherbet.

In October 1923, local mainstay H.H. Bevan Dairy advertised “tutti frutti” ice cream as an “added delight for your Sunday dinner.” In mid-January 1927, Bevan’s recommended finishing Sunday dinner with “banana salad” ice cream.

The Bloomington Ice Cream Co. offered special Sunday flavors each week for much of the 1920s. One week in October 1923, for instance, it was fig marmalade ice cream; in January 1927, caramel nut; and January 1928, something called “chop suey.” The latter, a popular ice cream flavor of the day, involved a mixture of things like fruit, dates, figs and nuts.

In the summer of 1930, one could purchase Bloomington Ice Cream Co.’s signature product in nearly 80 locations in and around Bloomington-Normal, including Woolworth’s off the courthouse square; Carl Watchinski’s grocery, 604 S. Gridley St.; Playmore billiards hall, downtown; and Louis Hildebrandt drug store in Normal. “Country dealers” included McHatton Bros. restaurant in Colfax; the Bon-Ton Cafe in LeRoy; and G.C. Walker’s store in Funks Grove.

Other successful local ice cream manufacturers from the era included Normal Sanitary Dairy and longtime confectionery Boylan’s.

Many readers will remember Laesch Dairy, which as late as the early 1970s boasted a fleet of 24 trucks serving some 7,000 customers on 18 home-delivery routes. In addition to milk and ice cream, Laesch sold a wide range of products from buttermilk to sour cream.

Home delivery customers received a monthly flyer that usually included an ice cream-of-the-month special (in November 1974 it was butterscotch ripple). Into the 1980s Laesch had an expansive home delivery price list, with ice cream flavors including the old standbys as well as butter pecan, chocolate ripple and many others.

Laesch closed its signature Dairy Barn convenience stores in 1994 and remained in the wholesale business for another year or two before bowing out for good. Home delivery of its locally manufactured ice cream had ended well before that time.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum.

