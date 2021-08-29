Bloomington plays role in new national monument to railroad, union history

The nation’s newest National Park Service monument will open Labor Day weekend, featuring a story with intimate ties to Bloomington, who deep railroad roots including creation of the Pullman sleeping car.

The Pullman National Monument, 11141 S Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago, was established by President Barack Obama in February 2015, and will host a Sept. 6 ribbon cutting and other activities on Labor Day weekend. For more information, visit https://go.nps.gov/pullmangrandopening.

From the late 19th century through the 1960s, if a traveler said they were “taking a Pullman,” everyone knew that person was riding in a Pullman sleeping car. George M. Pullman (1831-1897) not only built the luxury railcars but leased and controlled their operation on the railroads.

Pullman was born in upstate New York, and his father, Lewis, had invented and patented a system to raise and move buildings. This system was used as the Erie Canal was widened. Young Pullman went to Chicago in 1857, winning contracts to raise the city’s buildings out of the mud, which allowed for sewer system construction.

A Pullman patron was New York state Sen. Benjamin Field, who had the rights to run sleeping cars on two Illinois railroads. He enlisted Pullman, who came in 1858 to Bloomington, where the Chicago & Alton Railroad (C&A) set aside two coaches for conversion to sleepers.

He was joined by recent German immigrant and skilled cabinet maker Leonard Seibert (1831-1905), and the two devised seats that folded into a bed with an upper berth folding down from the ceiling. The first Pullman sleeping car journey was from Bloomington to Chicago on Sept. 1, 1859. A few Pullman sleeping cars were soon operating out of Chicago.

During the Civil War, Pullman paid a substitute to take his place in the Army and headed west for the Colorado Gold Rush. Soon, Pullman was operating a general store, a saloon and two mills.

Returning to Chicago with his cash, in 1864 he began constructing a very elaborate and elegant sleeping car, the Pioneer, which went into service in 1865. In 1867, he built his first dining car, the Delmonico, which was first in service on the C&A through Bloomington.

As railroads expanded westward, comfortable, overnight travel became a necessity. For an extra charge, Pullman provided luxury accommodations, staffing his cars with formerly enslaved people who were employed as porters. In 1880 Pullman secretly bought land south of Chicago, where he quickly constructed not only his factory, but also a brand-new community.

Pullman’s model town was a marvel and included improved worker housing, stores, a church, school, hotel, and a factory fronted by a lake. Chicago tourists came to marvel at two sites: the stockyards and Pullman’s well-manicured factory town.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Pullman’s town lacked one thing: democracy. There was no local government. Pullman executives made all decisions. Homes were rental only and inspected by the company. And public gatherings were not allowed.

Pullman’s dream town collapsed in 1893-94 when the country sank into economic recession. Workers’ hours and wages were cut, but Pullman expected a 6 percent return on his rentals. Because of this, workers often found loose change in their pay envelopes after their rents were deducted.

As that recession deepened, a new union attracted railroaders. The American Railway Union was led by charismatic political activist and trade unionist Eugene V. Debs (1855-1926). Up to this point, existing railroad unions were tied to a particular craft or skill. The new ARU opened up its membership to railroad workers regardless of craft or skill, though over Debs’ objections, African Americans and Asians were excluded.

Pullman workers joined the ARU and a delegation went to Pullman’s Chicago office on May 7 and 9 to plead for a rent reduction. They were rebuffed. Some delegates were even fired upon their return, which caused Pullman workers to walk out, initiating a strike.

That June the ARU held its first convention in Chicago. On June 15, Pullman strikers addressed the convention. Jennie Curtis, a 19-year-old Pullman seamstress, fired up the railroaders.

After additional trips to see Pullman executives, a June 26 deadline was set. Unless change took place in Pullman, railroaders would boycott any train with a Pullman car. And still the company refused to budge.

The Pullman boycott quickly became a national railroad strike, shutting down traffic in 27 states. In Bloomington, fifteen passenger trains and a thousand travelers were stranded by July 4.

In an effort to end the strike, railroads began attaching mail cars to trains. When strikers refused to move the trains, then-U.S. Attorney General Richard Olney (1835-1917), a railroad lawyer who sat on railroad boards while in federal office, claimed the strikers were impeding the mail, which was a federal offense.

Troops were dispatched to railroad centers and federal marshals to smaller communities like Bloomington, running trains under armed guards. At least 30 casualties resulted from the strike, and the ARU was crushed. Debs was sentenced to prison, serving his term in the Woodstock, Illinois, jail.

George Pullman died three years later, and his grave was encased in concrete due to concerns of desecration.

Debs emerged from jail a working-class hero and embraced a new cause: socialism. Debs was the five-time presidential candidate for the Socialist Party of America, from 1900 to 1920.

Did anyone benefit? With urging from Olney, laws were changed, and the railroads began signing contracts with the operating trades, like the engineers, firemen, conductors, and trainmen.

Central to that effort was Bloomington’s Patrick Morrissey (1862-1916), the son of an Irish immigrant track worker who lived on West Monroe Street. As rail unions faltered throughout 1894, Morrissey, then 32, became grand master of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen. The organization was in debt and had fewer than 10,000 members. He led contract negotiations with the railroads, and when he stepped down in 1909, the organization had 120,000 members nationwide.

The new Pullman National Monument tells multiple American stories, and McLean County played a critical role in shaping those stories.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Mike Matejka is member of the museum's board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0