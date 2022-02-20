Bloomington part of coin-op soda pop history

Hero of Alexandria, a first-century Hellenized Egyptian scientist and engineer, is credited as the originator of the vending machine. In perhaps one of the first examples of automation replacing human labor, the machine dispensed holy water at temples, freeing the priests to attend to other matters. When a patron dropped a coin into the machine, it fell on a pan attached to a lever, which opened a valve and allowed water to flow out. As the pan tilted with the weight of the water, the coin dropped into a collection box, causing a counterweight to snap the lever back up and close the valve.

Fast forward to the late 1880s when one of the first American-made vending machines dispensed Thomas Adams Gums. Adams was a pioneer of the chewing gum industry. His flavors such as Tutti Frutti, Black Jack and Clove were popular then, and some are still available today. Chewing gum in public was socially acceptable, so the vending machines were strategically placed on the platforms of the New York City subway system.

Bloomington-Normal has its own vending machine claim to fame. Portable Elevator Manufacturing Co., a company founded in 1902 by John F. White and G. Burt Read, built “corn dumps” — machines that conveyed farm produce via a trough for loading into wagons, silos or barns. In 1934 the company began manufacturing soft drink vending machines that self-produced ice to refrigerate the bottles.

Ideal Dispenser Co. operated from 1948 to 1955 at 507-509 S. McClun St., Bloomington. The company used cabinets manufactured at Portable Elevator, but rather than ice, Ideal employed “sanitary dry cold.” The entire refrigeration system sat on a pull-out drawer for easy maintenance.

To operate it, customer would deposit a coin, slide the glass soft drink bottle of their choice along a suspended galvanized “selector rack” to the gate on the left side and pull it up. In the early 1950s, several models were available with differing rack capacities. Each unit had a compartment in which to chill additional bottles.

Ideal had some bumps in the road during its short stay in Bloomington. When 30 local switchmen for Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad walked off the job in early February 1951 in support of a systemwide strike, Ideal was forced to lay off 40 workers.

According to General Manager John Rieger in a Feb. 5, 1951, Pantagraph article, Ideal usually shipped about half of its machines by train and half by truck. However, the rail strike created such high demand for trucks that Ideal could not get enough of them to deliver the vending machines.

An off-duty fireman saved Ideal from almost certain destruction in March 1951 when he noticed smoke coming from the building as he drove by. He rushed home to telephone the Bloomington Fire Department and then returned to help put out the blaze.

Another Bloomington company that was in business for over 50 years had ties to Ideal Dispenser Co. In 1930, brothers Maurice, Leo and Lawrence Irvin bought a small drink-bottling facility at 1020 W. Washington St. and named it Evergreen Beverage Co.

Included in the sale was a one-ton cast-iron capping machine capable of processing nine cases (216 bottles) of 6.5-ounce bottles per hour. Even at this glacial pace (modern commercial machines can cap upwards of 120,000 containers per hour), the company sold almost 500 cases of soft drinks during its first full year.

In the early days of operation, the company delivered its products from the trunk of a model T Ford. According to James and Dan Irvin, their father Maurice possessed MacGyver-like engineering skills, cobbling together the engines, conveyors, water purifiers and palletizers necessary to run the business.

It wasn’t long before the growing operation needed more space and moved to a former garage at 1005 W. Washington St. where it became known as Irvin Brothers Inc. In 1936, the company became a Pepsi-Cola franchise and in 1945 moved to 1036 Greenwood Ave., where it remained until it ceased operations in 1988.

A critical component of the Pepsi-Cola “recipe” was the water. Irvin Brothers used multiple layers of water purification, including carbon filtering and reverse osmosis to produce what James and Dan remember as the purest water in Central Illinois. Even so, as a Pepsi franchisee, the company was required to send samples of its finished product to Chicago at regular intervals for quality control analysis.

In the early 1950s, Irvin Brothers began providing Ideal vending machines to its retail customers. The machines were free of charge to the outlets so long as they continued to produce good sales of Pepsi products. By the early 1980s, Irvin Brothers owned about 1,200 vending machines, a number made possible due to the company’s 65 percent market share in the area.

The Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center and Gift Shop opened in 2015 at the McLean County Museum of History. Museum curator Susan Hartzold wanted to obtain a vintage vending machine to have on display — the type that would have greeted travelers at gas stations and small markets along Route 66 in its heyday.

The Irvin brothers’ sons fulfilled her wishes by donating a completely restored, fully functional Ideal Dispenser Co. Model 55-B Pepsi machine that had been in the garage of a former mechanic at Irvin Brothers Inc.

Today, it is one of the most popular attractions in the Visitors Center. Adults of a certain age fondly remember using similar ones in their youth, while younger folks are amazed at the number of steps required to extract an ice-cold pop from the machine.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Kathi Davis is assistant manager of the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center at the museum.

