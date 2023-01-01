Bloomington-Normal poet Wantling part of literary scene of ’60s, ’70s

“A prophet is not without honor, except in his own country,” is a quote from the Bible, though when it comes to literature, “prophet” is sometimes changed to “poet.” One of Bloomington-Normal’s poets surely fits that description.

Ask people if they have heard of William (or Bill) Wantling, and the response likely will be a blank look. Nevertheless, Wantling’s name would have been very familiar on the local literary scene in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

His writing was known and respected in New York and California. He was published in New Zealand and England.

Born in 1933, Wantling was raised in East Peoria. His father wanted him to stay close to home and work in a local factory with him. Instead, after graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea.

He claims he was burned in a Jeep fire, and while in a hospital became addicted to morphine (though Army records don’t support this story.) He was discharged from the Army in California, but soon was sent to San Quentin federal prison for, as he says, forgery and narcotics.

While at San Quentin, he became a student in the prison’s creative writing program.

Returning to Peoria in 1963, he reunited with a former high school girlfriend, Ruth Cooper Bunton, then a poet and the mother of two young sons. In 1964 William and Ruth married, and with her children they moved to Normal where he enrolled at Illinois State University.

Wantling wrote for The Daily Vidette, the student newspaper; hosted a campus radio program; and had a hand in many of the University’s literary publications. In seven years, he earned a B.A. and an M.A. in English.

During the years at ISU, he published nationally and internationally, sometimes as William Wantling, at other times as Wm. Wantling.

In addition to all the writing and publishing at ISU, he took an active part in what is called “the mimeograph revolution,” which involved poets publishing their work cheaply and distributing it themselves, avoiding the traditional presses. As such, Wantling published poems in many underground journals, including Meat and Ole, and self-published his poetry.

At the same time, he was publishing in more established literary journals such as Prism International and Sparrow. And he was publishing books of poetry, such as "Heroin Haikus," "The Awakening" and "10,000 rpm and Digging It, Yeah!" He even published a pulp fiction, "Young and Tender."

During the time he was writing, publishing, and attending school, he kept up an amazing correspondence with poets and editors in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and England. Charles Bukowski, a famous poet, corresponded extensively with both William and Ruth Wantling.

Many other well-known writers corresponded with him, including Norman Mailer, Len Fulton, and Robert Bly.

In one letter Bukowski said to Wantling, “… (A)lways remember the pure hell of just trying to stay alive is victory enough. If you happen to get some writing done that’s just miracle, only miracle.”

Wantling had said he wanted to try everything. But staying alive was becoming more difficult. He was known for his excesses.

He and Ruth had a turbulent relationship, separating and reconciling several times. On at least one occasion, Ruth called the police on William. As his troubles mounted, one arrest led to a stay at the Peoria State Mental Hospital, though he was discharged to Ruth’s care.

In May of 1974 William was teaching at ISU. Ruth and William were separated, but he called her, asking her to come, saying, “Ruthie, I’m dying.” He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and died within the day.

His cause of death is recorded as a heart attack. He was 40 years old. By then the Wantling name would have been known in many significant literary places.

Some have called him the last Beat Poet or the only Midwestern Beat. Some suggest he was just a “wanna-Beat.”

A book about him and his work, "William Wantling: a Biography and Selected Works," by John Pyros, Spoon River Press, was published in 1981. Kevin E. Jones wrote a dissertation at ISU reconsidering Wantling’s work in 1994.

Poetry Magazine and American Poetry Review, two of the most important poetry journals, published articles on Wantling soon after his death. An analysis of his work was published in War, Literature, and the Arts Journal in 2000.

Many of Wantling’s publications are held in Illinois Wesleyan University’s Ames Library rare book section, ISU’s Milner Library’s rare book room, and the McLean County Museum of History’s library.

Ruth Wantling was also writing poetry and occasionally publishing during William’s lifetime. She kept up correspondence with his publishers for many years after his death, working with editors and biographers to promote his work. In 2000 she married Frank Phifer, though she kept the name Wantling. Frank Phifer died in 2003.

Ruth continued to write her own poetry and became active in local wildlife preservation and especially dog rescue. She was active until very close to her death in 2020 at the age of 84.

Ruth deeded the Wantling papers — both his and hers — to the McLean County Museum of History where they are available for research. This collection is immensely valuable because the “mimeograph revolution” is being rediscovered by researchers, and since its publications were considered disposable, little of it exists.

William and Ruth’s correspondence with publishers, editors, and other writers and celebrities, both in the U.S. and abroad, make the collection valuable for scholars of other writers. And Wantling’s work is still collectable. After nearly 50 years, it is still being published by Tangerine Press of London, “publishers of neglected and innovative writing.”

