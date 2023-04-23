Bloomington librarian, poetry lifted community during dark days of war

BLOOMINGTON — Poetry is a powerful tool that people can use to express themselves. It is a way of speaking your mind, a way to be heard, and can give you courage to say all the words you never thought you could say.

It can also bring comfort during times of trouble like the death of a loved one or a global pandemic. For Clara Louise Kessler, longtime children’s librarian and Withers Public Library (predecessor of Bloomington Public Library), it was a tool to help lift people up during a time of war.

Louise (as she was known to most) Kessler had a lifelong interest in books, writing, music and children. Her father moved the family to Normal in 1898 after a business trip to the area, which must have left an impression on him.

After graduating from Illinois State Normal University with her teaching degree in 1915, Kessler began working with children as a kindergarten teacher that fall at the Day Nursery and Settlement Association, a private day care and kindergarten that provided a safe place for working mothers to leave their children during the day.

After four years of teaching, Kessler embarked on a 33-year-long career as the head children’s librarian at Withers Public Library in 1919. Kessler did much for the community, especially the children, during her long tenure as a librarian.

Through a wide variety of programs (plays that she wrote and directed for children, lectures, special exhibits, instructive games, art guilds, story hours, poetry contests, book festivals, and more), she increased the number of books checked out by students exponentially! When she started at Withers, only 34,367 books were checked out by children in the community. By 1940, that number had increased to a whopping 126,859!

Kessler used her passion for writing, reading, and creativity in everything she did at the library, and she worked hard to pass that passion on to others.

Kessler was a prolific writer throughout most of her life, with many of her stories and poems appearing in the pages of Bloomington’s Pantagraph newspaper. Naturally, most of the stories she wrote were written for children, usually appearing in the newspaper’s juvenile section (of which she was editor from 1923 to 1926).

One of her earliest published works was a small booklet titled “War Poems for Children” in 1918. This booklet, consisting of 11 poems, was printed to be sold to help raise funds for the war effort during the First World War. Several of the poems included in this booklet were reprinted in The Pantagraph on Nov. 29, 1918.

A few of Kessler’s works were even published in national magazines, including St. Nicholas Magazine, a popular American youth magazine designed for children ages 5 to 18. Her short story, “Being Still,” was published there in February 1924.

But Kessler was not looking for fame through her writing. She was more interested in helping better the lives of her patrons.

One way that her writing did that came on Dec. 7, 1941, the day that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and the United States officially joined World War II. That inspired her to create a poetry corner at the library.

In one of her reminiscences published in her book “Home Town in the Corn Belt: A Source History of Bloomington, Illinois 1900-1950,” Kessler recalled wondering what could she do to help. She wanted to do something special, something to lift people up when everything was being torn down.

“If this library could only create a little beauty in the lives of its patrons to offset the horrors of war, it would help, perhaps, a little bit,” she wrote.

She decided that original poetry, which brought her so much joy, could be the avenue that would lift the spirits and bring happiness to others in her community.

On May 1, 1942, she “timidly” started her first poetry contest in her poetry corner. She hung 10 original poems on a bulletin board in the corner of the main room of the library. Beneath them she placed a ballot box and ballots for patrons to vote for their three favorite poems.

Kessler remembered being astonished at the number of ballots she received for this first contest. The winning poems were displayed in the poetry corner, and the local radio station, WJBC, and The Pantagraph announced the names of the winners.

Because of the success of the first few contests, Kessler decided to offer a new contest on the first and 15th of each month. And she received 10 new poems each time from Bloomington-Normal residents and out-of-town folks too.

In 1943, the winning poems were broadcast each week on WJBC, which resulted in more out-of-town poems being submitted to the contest.

Kessler recalled several authors who left a lasting impression on her. One woman submitted a letter with her poem which touched Kessler’s heart.

The author wished to express her gratitude “for the joy you have given me and mine is indeed deeply felt.” The woman told Kessler that her poetry program and her poetic insight were like “a lantern during these troubled times.”

Another submitter was a young Jewish soldier who was stationed in Bloomington for several months to attend the Midwest Trades Institute. He became a regular submitter, and even continued submitting poems wherever he was stationed after he left Bloomington.

She received poems from him from places like Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas and Georgia. The young soldier told Kessler that he thought it was very noble of her to crusade for poetry “and make such a successful attempt to stamp it in the hearts of the public at large.”

Kessler recalled that the oldest person to submit a poem to the contest was 87 years old and the youngest was just 16. For almost four years, Kessler kept the poetry corner going, twice a month, 10 new poems each time.

When World War II had ended, Kessler decided it was time to close the poetry corner and the library presented its final contest on Jan. 1, 1946. All total, 850 poems were submitted to the contest.

All that remains of the contests are a few poems and the letters from the contributors that were gathered together into “three great scrapbooks” which are now in the McLean County Museum of History’s archival collection.

