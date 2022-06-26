Bloomington chemist's Beich 'space food' discovered in IWU time capsule

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Founders’ Day in 1969 was a momentous occasion, including a visit by Air Force Col. Frank Borman II, commander of the Apollo 8 lunar mission. IWU awarded honorary doctorates to Apollo 8’s entire crew and Borman placed a time capsule in a wall of the Mark Evans Observatory, then under construction.

Borman, the university and several local Bloomington-Normal businesses all contributed to an extensive list of items that were placed in the time capsule. However, when the capsule was opened 50 years later during homecoming 2019, many of the objects had been destroyed, including most of the papers. Moisture had somehow penetrated the copper box, causing a chemical reaction with a thermal battery and damaging all of the contents.

The deterioration of a packet of “space food” contributed to the capsule by a local candy company, the Paul F. Beich Co., was among the causes of a strong odor that emanated from the box when it was opened. The food itself was gone; all that remained was a label and a product description by its head researcher, Justin Alikonis. The man behind the space food had a story of his own, one that eventually led to his product going to space.

Justin J. Alikonis was born Dec. 7, 1912, in Johnston City in southern Illinois. In the fall of 1931, Alikonis hitchhiked to Bloomington looking for work to pay for college. After his first job at People’s Restaurant was a bust (due to the establishment closing), he soon found a job as busboy, waiter and short-order cook at the Quality Café in downtown Bloomington.

Luckily for him, in 1932 IWU President Harry McPherson had established a “livestock for tuition” plan in which students could bring in live animals or produce from family farms as tuition payments. The controversial policy was enacted to keep young people in school in the wake of the Great Depression. A film produced by Paramount News shows Alikonis trading in a pig for his tuition.

Alikonis graduated from IWU in 1935 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and completed graduate school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

By the late 1930s, Alikonis had a lab in Bloomington and was highly regarded as a chemist. He provided Bloomington with a variety of services using his homemade equipment, from manufacturing stain removers for the local laundromat to providing forensic analysis for the McLean County Sheriff’s Department in a suspected poisoning case.

Around 1937, Alikonis became affiliated with Beich candy company, where he spent 40 years. He started as a part-time consultant and then five years later became employed full-time as director of research and development.

Founder Paul F. Beich was born in Wehlen, East Prussia (now part of the German town of Bernkastel-Kues) and immigrated to New York when he was 18 years old. According to family history, Beich came to Bloomington to visit his aunt not long after his arrival. He was immediately enamored by the “beautiful and industrious country she had described in her letters to the family” and decided to stay.

He quickly established himself in the confectionary trade (despite not knowing any English) and eventually owned and operated his own candy company, now owned by the Italian candy company Ferrero with a plant at 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington.

During World War II, the young chemist began working on high-energy candy bars to feed G.I.s in the Pacific. During the war, over 95% of sales went straight overseas to the U.S. Armed Forces.

In 1951, the company and Alikonis participated in a rations design conference hosted by the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, and business helped supply candy for homesick troops.

Alikonis quickly realized how valuable his little high-caloric bars were, and as the Cold War dawned, he began making bars designed for long-term storage in bomb shelters. At the height of the space race in the 1960s, Beich rebranded its bars and sold them to NASA for consumption during space missions.

During the Mercury-Atlas 8 mission, astronaut Wally Schirra ate Beich bars made with Alikonis’s patented formula. And on Apollo 8, Borman shared them with his crewmates, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders.

The recipe for the Beich bar was included in the IWU time capsule, which revealed the new technologies Alikonis was working on.

Determined to create an inexpensive, nonperishable candy, Alikonis was one of the first to use sorbitol, a natural sugar substitute, in his candies. Sorbitol, along with aspartame, is one of the most common natural flavorings used in diet soda today.

Alikonis was equally successful in the civilian market. He designed and patented, among other things, a marshmallow-making machine, the “Whizolater,” named after the Beich flagship candy bar, the Whiz Bar. With no moving parts and operating solely on pressurized air, the Whizolater could make 1,400 gallons of marshmallow per hour. The machine proved so successful that other candymakers such as Curtiss (the original makers of the Baby Ruth candy bar), bought and installed several Whizolaters at their Chicago-based plant.

In the 1970s, Beich’s Caramels, which in reality were fruit-flavored taffy squares, became a hit once jokes submitted to the company by children were added to the wrappers. Beich’s Caramels became known as Laffy Taffy, which still is a popular candy to this day.

IWU recognized Alikonis in 1966 with a distinguished alumnus award “for the honor which you have brought to the University through your career as a nutritional chemist, processing inventor, and packaging consultant, a leader among organizations of food technologists, a developer of food preservatives for the Army and space explorations, and a dedicated servant to your alma mater.”

Alikonis returned to IWU for the 1969 time capsule placement as a representative from the Beich company to add a sample of his famous ration bar in the time capsule. While the bar may have rotted away, the story behind the curious chemist-turned-candymaker endures.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Guest contributor Anthony Romanelli is an Illinois Wesleyan University student.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0