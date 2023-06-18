The United States will turn 247 years old this Independence Day.

Some of us remember the 200th birthday bash — the American Bicentennial of 1976. That was a big deal, helping to boost the nation’s pride and confidence after Watergate, the oil crisis and the fall of South Vietnam.

But what about the U.S. Centennial celebrated 100 years earlier? That too was a big deal, with many Central Illinoisans traveling to Philadelphia for the Centennial International Exhibition, the nation’s first world’s fair.

And on July 4, 1876, Bloomington welcomed many thousands of visitors from the surrounding area for one the largest gatherings in city history, a centennial bash involving a parade, music, speeches and the obligatory fireworks show.

For a while, bad weather threatened the city’s formal celebration, with heavy rain (in the words of The Pantagraph) “pouring down in a most unpatriotic manner.” The precipitation let up by mid-morning, though officials decided to move the festivities from the old west-side fairgrounds to the courthouse square, perhaps fearing the prospect of spectators churning the grassy expanse and racetrack into a sea of mud.

In 1876, all good centennial celebrations needed a cannon, the louder the better. Bloomington was no exception as officials secured a brass 12-pounder (said to be a “rattler”) from the Rock Island Arsenal.

At 4 a.m. on Independence Day the booming cannon heralded the centennial with a literal bang, and if that wasn’t enough to get everyone out and about, the courthouse bell (joined by churches throughout the city) proceeded to toll for two straight hours.

“As soon as the rain ceased, residents in this city who had not already decorated, set to work and trimmed up their dwellings and business places with flags, flowers, boughs of trees, banners, mottoes, etc., and in a few hours the whole city had assumed a beautiful holiday attire,” reported The Daily Leader, another Bloomington newspaper.

The “Spirit of ’76” proved infectious. “Handkerchiefs, neckties, badges, hats and fans are bedecked with the nation’s tricolors and resplendent with the stars and stripes,” announced the Fourth of July edition of The Pantagraph. “It was whispered last night that even the ladies have taken to wearing striped hosiery of startlingly patriotic device. A reporter sent out to investigate forgot to return.”

According to the local press, the day’s crowd reached 20,000, and even if exaggerated, it’s still impressive given that Bloomington’s population at the time was about 16,000. “A great many estimate the crowd of Tuesday the largest ever seen in Bloomington,” declared The Leader.

As with any Fourth of July celebration, there was plenty of drinking. William Schausten’s saloon on the west side of the square, for example, sold 61 kegs worth of beer during the holiday.

“There were many cases of plain and unassuming drunks, but very few of the obtrusive, loud-mouthed varieties,” commented The Pantagraph.

After the procession or parade (it was a little of both) wended its way through the central business district, the speakers, dignitaries and many musicians for the commemoration program crammed together on the east side steps of the courthouse.

With the crowd spilling onto Jefferson, Main and Washington streets, U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Davis of Bloomington delivered the opening remarks, and those who followed included Richard S. Dement Jr. of Lexington, tasked with reciting the Declaration of Independence.

“His reading could be heard for blocks away, notwithstanding the great racket of firecrackers which was continually kept up by thoughtless boys during the exercise,” lectured The Leader.

The keynote speaker was former Bloomington attorney Leonard Swett, friend and colleague of Abraham Lincoln from their days on the Eighth Judicial Circuit. After mounting a small table so he could be better seen and heard, Swett delivered a one-hour oration of mostly patriotic boilerplate, though he warned of dangers to the nation, including mounting corruption and the tendency of such a large, diverse land and people toward “disintegration and disunion” (this being 11 years after the Civil War).

The program concluded with the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” although when introducing the finale Judge Davis jumbled the words and called it the “Star Bangled Spanner.”

The city of Bloomington spent the “handsome sum” of $700 (or the equivalent of more than $19,000 today, adjusted for inflation) on the nighttime pyrotechnic show.

The fireworks’ exhibition “was followed by a display even more brilliant in the heavens,” noted The Leader. “A tremendous thunder and lightning storm came on, great black clouds looming up in the southwest, from which the most vivid sheet lightning flashed almost incessantly.”

No doubt many folks, reflecting on the centennial, looked heavenward and wondered: Does this portend good times ahead or bad?