BLOOMINGTON — A new generation is joining the ranks of firefighters, including those born after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"They only know about 9/11 because of history class," said Bloomington firefighter and paramedic Matt Musson, who served as drill captain Monday for the Bloomington Fire Department honor guard on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"On that day, we said: 'We'll never forget.’”

Musson was joined by a formation of nearly 100 active and retired firefighters, fire engineers and paramedics at the Fire Fighters Service Memorial at Miller Park in Bloomington, to remember those called to respond to the assaults on American soil in 2001.

The contingent included Bloomington and Normal fire department personnel and about 14 members of American Legion Posts 635 and 56 stationing honor and color guard units, marking the fifth formal 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted by BFD.

Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West, who announced Friday his plans to retire at the end of 2023, in speaking to the crowd noted the memorial site was established in honor of all firefighters in the United States.

Like Musson, West said he can remember 9/11 like it was yesterday. He recounted those who perished — including civilian and military losses — and said the courage of 343 firefighters and 71 police officers who responded to "the biggest job ever" and paid the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered.

"Today, this day of remembrance, our thoughts are turned to all of those who were lost that day," said the chief. "We remember them and pray for them and their families, and may we never forget them ... or what happened."

Retired Bloomington firefighter Ken Sylvester said 9/11 is a significant day to all firefighters, including those who were on duty and those who had just gotten off duty that day.

"We remember brothers that we watched going into the towers, doing their job, knowing that they were going into the building of a high-rise fire," he said, adding that they didn't know it was a terrorist attack. When the second plane hit the south tower of the World Trade Center, Sylvester said things turned chaotic, but "those guys continued to do their job" and stayed in the towers.

Sylvester said the fire service is a nationwide brotherhood, which is exemplified by the group of BFD firefighters who traveled to New York City after the attacks to attend the funerals of fire crew members in support of their families. He also noted additional firefighters who died from rare cancers and diseases caused by toxic dust at Ground Zero. The Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York has counted 341 of those deaths since the attacks, the union said in social media post Monday.

While also acknowledging that he did not serve in the military, Sylvester called on 9/11 to be remembered alongside D-Day and Pearl Harbor.

'A patriotic thing'

Following firefighter remarks, a silver bell was rung in memory of the fallen, a tradition maintained at firefighter funerals.

Roger Troxel played "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes with tenor drummer Mark Emse; both are retired Bloomington firefighters. Legion members followed with the sounding of taps and a rifle salute.

Also present at the Monday services was Mike Scott, commander of the American Legion Post 635 in Normal, and Rick Ross, commander for American Legion Post 56 in Bloomington.

In addition to the individual firefighters who fulfilled their duty on 9/11, what also stood out to Scott, he said, were the many who volunteered for military services in the aftermath of the attacks.

"It's a patriotic thing. ... People, they don't realize what they feel about their country until something like that happens," he said. "That's a tragedy too."

Around 30 people spectated the services, including Grant and Julie Stevenson. Grant, a 60-year-old Bloomington resident, said he wanted the fallen first responders to know they are not forgotten.

Stevenson said he and Julie were neighbors with a firefighter, and he can remember feeling the shock and fear of what would happen next as the attacks unfolded.

When asked what inspired him to attend, he responded: "Just proud to be an American."

