Black women’s clubs worked for better lives in US, Bloomington-Normal

For American women, the 19th century was one of struggle and disappointment. But their decades of agitation and protest paid off with a major victory in the early part of the 20th century.

Passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in theory, granted women the right to vote nationwide. It would take over 40 years, however, for the amendment to become a reality for millions of Black women, thanks to the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Long before any of these gains were secured, a group of Black women, some of the first to graduate from university, others among the ranks of housekeepers, worked to organize a club movement to address issues of equality and the desire to uplift their race. Those efforts led to the formation of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs (NACWC) in Washington, D.C., in 1896.

NACWC founders included some of the most renowned African American women and civil rights activists of the time, including Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Frances Harper, and Mary Church Terrell, (the organization’s first president).

The organization whose motto declared, “Lifting as we climb,” helped Black women and girls with concerns of general welfare, education, health, hygiene, and housing.

The NACW also raised funds to support kindergartens in public schools and homes for the elderly. The organizations also made aid to Black soldiers a high priority through its involvement in the American Red Cross during World War I. By 1916, the organization had over 300 clubs.

Here in Bloomington, many local Black women took up the charge, organizing clubs in support of World War I efforts and serving as officers of the various Club organizations. One headline in The Pantagraph in 1918 proclaimed, “Colored Women’s Red Cross Unit Sews every Saturday at the Sewing Shop.”

The Illinois Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, organized at Institutional Church in October 1899 in Chicago, was created with the motto of “Loyalty to Women and Justice to Children.” The first annual meeting was in 1900. Two Bloomington women, Nellie Henderson and Margaret Wyche of 527 W. Taylor St., were both life members of the organization.

On Aug. 22, 1918, the Illinois Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs held its 19th annual session at Wayman A.M.E. Church, then at 806 N. Center St., Bloomington. They reported that over 100 delegates representing 75 clubs in attendance.

The Pantagraph reported, “A chief feature of the afternoon session was a demonstration on the use of food substitutes.” Ada Wilson representing the Colored Women’s Club of Bloomington, prepared and served samples of gingerbread made of rice flour, and Victoria Thomas of the Domestic Art Club served samples of bran bread.

The convention opened the second day with religious services and committee reports, followed by elections.

The Illinois Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs elected Lillian Jameson of Peoria (formerly of Bloomington) president, and Margaret Wyche third vice president. Wyche is known for her service during the First World War.

Also, during the convention, much attention was given to the fact that Black club women pledged a whopping $5 million in the Third Liberty Loan campaign (which today would be worth approximately $85.9 million).

Elizabeth Lindsay Davis was appointed historian to author the story of the Illinois Federation. At the close of the session that week, a reception was held for the delegates at the resident of Emily Wilson, 313 S. East St.

The “uplift” of the race has always been a concern for the clubs as prescribed by the national organization. At the closing session of the seventh annual central district of the Illinois Federation of Colored Women on March 27, 1924, at Mount Pisgah Church in Bloomington, Sadie Jones spoke on behalf of the clubs.

In her remarks, she stated, “You have come to consider a few of the difficult problems that confront the nation in general, and the race and its struggle for just recognition in this commonwealth. You are here evidencing the truth, that in the betterment of social, economic, religious, industrial, and educational conditions, the women of our race have been an important factor.”

Many clubs formed locally over the years. The Colored Women’s Civic Club was organized in 1901 for the purpose of bringing women of the community together and fostering a greater interest in literature, philanthropy and social connections. Emma Smith was a successful businessperson and the club’s first president.

The Domestic Art Club, mentioned here earlier, was organized on Dec. 18, 1915, by Margaret Wyche. In "The Story of the Illinois Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs 1900-1922," Elizabeth Lindsey Davis noted, “Such a potent factor has the Domestic Art Club become in civic affairs that no important move for the relief or betterment of conditions among the colored people of their city, was made during or has been made since the war, without representatives of the Club first being consulted.”

Other local clubs that formed later include the Three C Club. This club was considered a social club that organized in Bloomington-Normal on Aug 8, 1908. The purpose of this social club was to host meetings and invite friends to discuss issues that African American women dealt with daily.

The 12-member club was based on Christian service and sought to inspire younger women who would hopefully follow their example. The Three C Club was one of the oldest social clubs for women established in this area.

Pioneer members of the club included Minnie Anson Baily, Clara Anson, Luttie Anson, Lucy Dabney, Alverta Duff and Catherine Stearles. The group was concerned with literary progress and current events. The club celebrated its 72nd anniversary at the Knights of Columbus Hall in 1980 but is no longer active.

Pretty impressive, given the times, for a small group of women successfully building a strong network of organizations dedicated to benevolent service across the nation. This American history of servant leadership is still held in high regard in the local Black community today.