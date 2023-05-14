BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal has many reasons to celebrate its circus history in 2023.

In August 1849, the first circus visited town for one day only. Just 15 years later, in 1864, the pages of The Pantagraph advised its readers of another circus coming to set up “on the old circus lot” known by all as being on Grove Street. It didn’t take circus owners long to learn that this community loved their business.

Flash forward to the second decade of the 20th century where Bloomington featured more circus-centric venues and was home to more than a few star circus performers — the aerialists. To maintain their peak physical condition in the off-season (winter), many aerialists found their way to the training barn on East Emerson Street (built by siblings Eddie and Jennie Ward), and the YMCA, which stood at the southeast corner of Washington and East Streets.

While impossible to name all the aerial artists who called Bloomington home, a few of the brightest stars became the subject of news articles — not only in newspapers from coast to coast, but also in national publications like Popular Science, The New Yorker, Variety, and Billboard.

The town’s central location, and its lower cost of living when compared to Chicago or St. Louis, combined with the ease of travel via rail, all worked together to make this community attractive to performers.

At the same time, in the early 1920s, Clarence D. Curtis introduced the flying trapeze to scores of youngsters at Bloomington’s YMCA.

Teens like Bert Doss, Wayne Larey, Tuffy Genders, and Art Concello took the trapeze bar into their hands before leaping off the pedestal board, and turned aerial tricks before being caught by the man hanging head down some 30 feet away. If the trick went sour or the flyers weren’t caught, they landed in the net that was part of the trapeze rigging permanently installed above the basketball court.

Eddie W. Ward, a catcher and act owner/manager, periodically made the short trip downtown to scout talent. He picked up these four men (and more!) and finished training them in his barn.

Once Ward felt they were ready, he assigned them to perform in one of his Flying Ward acts that he booked with the American Circus Corporation shows (based out of Peru, Indiana) and served as the chief rival to the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus’ “Greatest Show on Earth.” This practice continued until Ward’s untimely death in 1929.

Locals ascended to the ranks of big-name circus performers. Bert Doss worked in the premier early 1930s aerial act, The Flying Codonas, after their star leaper’s shoulder injury sidelined him.

Art Concello perfected what once was considered “the killer trick,” the triple somersault. After doing so, The Flying Concellos moved to the coveted center ring spot for Ringling.

Concello’s wife, a French Canadian orphan-turned-acrobat named Antoinette, eventually made that trick her own in 1937, securing her place in the annals of circus superstardom. Art and Antoinette became the only husband and wife team performing the dangerous stunt.

Over time Art adopted and improved his former mentor’s business model. He booked acts with circuses in the United States, Australia, and eventually even what was then the Soviet Union. He initially peppered the troupes with people he grew up with like Wayne Larry, Red Sleeter, and Tuffy and Grayci Genders.

While Art likely could have garnered lots of press for himself, he preferred to keep Antoinette in the spotlight. Her fame and tremendous looks translated into commercial endorsement deals with everyday products like Wheaties cereal and Camel cigarettes.

Her sister, Mickey King (who was no circus slouch herself), was awarded with Billboard’s favorite outdoor female performer in 1939.

Normal got in on the circus action, too. In 1929, soon after his arrival at Illinois State Normal University (today ISU), Clifford “Pop” Horton brought a gymnastics fraternity to life with an annual spring show highlighting the acrobatic abilities of young male students.

In addition to the spring exhibition on campus, his students performed in Bloomington’s annual YMCA Circus, which ceased a few years before World War II. By the 1940s, the university’s extracurricular organization included women and had morphed into the Gamma Phi Circus, which is the longest-running collegiate circus in the world!

Two places in this community actively bear witness to the role Bloomington-Normal once played in the history of the cultural phenomenon known as the “American Circus”: The McLean County Museum of History and Illinois State University’s Special Collections in Milner Library.

The museum hosts a long-term display featuring documentation and artifacts from local performers. The reputation of Illinois State University’s Circus & Allied Arts Collection spans the globe as a tremendous site of primary source material ranging from contracts to correspondence, wardrobe to photographs, slides, posters, and much more.

A few of their treasures will be displayed throughout Milner Library this fall when the Circus Historical Society (www.circushistory.org) makes a return visit Aug. 24-27 for their annual conference, which coincides with Normal’s Sweet Corn Circus festival. The exhibition in Milner will be free to and open to the public.

Visitors, and sometimes even longtime residents, are often surprised to learn about this community’s circus past. In addition to the exhibits at the museum and Milner, the Circus Historical Society conference, and the Sweet Corn Circus festival, there’s more movement afoot to raise awareness and celebrate it.

In early August, an Illinois State Historical Society marker will be placed at the corner of Washington and East streets, where Bloomington’s first YMCA building stood.

More immediately, in fact just days ago, the book titled "In the Shadow of the Big Top: The Life of Ringling’s Unlikely Circus Savior" was released by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers. Chronicling the life of Bloomington’s truant-turned trapeze star, impresario and circus executive, Arthur M. Concello and his wife, Antoinette, the book is available to purchase at the museum, all major retail bookstores, and online outlets.

Photos: The final days of the Ringling Bros. circus