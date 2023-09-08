ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Library & Museum will celebrate the museum's 50th anniversary this weekend by honoring its founder and historian.

The ceremony in honor of Lucille Pech will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the museum, 112 SW Arch St.

"We just want to honor and celebrate all the great and wonderful things she has done for this city,” said Connie Wertheim, president of the Atlanta Public Library Board.

Wertheim will speak during the ceremony, along with Dennis Smith, a friend of Pech's; and Julianna Nordman, director of the museum. Refreshments will be provided.

According to city documents, Lucille (Baker) Pech was born Feb. 12, 1918, in McLean. She met her husband, Joseph Pech, in 1935 during a Saturday night movie at Murphy Hall in Atlanta. Six months later, on Jan. 24, 1936, the two were married at Atlanta Christian Parsonage.

Lucille Pech graduated from McLean High School that same year and the couple farmed in the Atlanta area all their married life, except for four years spent in McLean. Together they had three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, according to city documents.

On July 4, 1973, Lucille Pech founded the Atlanta Museum in the basement of the library after she had been approached by former Mayor Joe Hoblit about collecting items. She served as the museum’s curator and historian until 2011.

She died July 13, 2013, at the age of 95.

Wertheim said Pech's neighbors would often bring her antiques, letters, postcards and pictures related to Atlanta, and she kept a record of each item.

"When people would come in, she would talk about Atlanta and just share her knowledge of history about the area," Wertheim said.

Staffers from the library and museum have put together a wall of Pech's awards, highlighting her work at the museum but also with the Logan County Tourism Bureau, Friends of Historic Atlanta, Atlanta A-Team, Hawes Grain Elevator Society, Illinois General for Volunteerism, Atlanta Women's Club and the Route 66 Association.

"She was also known as the 'Route 66 Grandma' because she loved Route 66 and had been involved with tourism since way back," Wertheim said.

Along with the ceremony at the museum, the city will proclaim Sept. 9 as Lucille Pech Day.

A float in Sunday's Fall Festival Parade will be dedicated to Pech and all the years she served as grand marshal, Wertheim added. The parade starts at 3 p.m., stepping off from Olympia South Elementary School.

For more information about the dedication ceremony, visit illinoisroute66.org/event/atlanta-public-library-museum-hosts-atlanta-museum-50th-anniversary-dedication-ceremony/

Photos and video: J.B. Hawes Grain Elevator in Atlanta Watch now: Julianna Nordman talks about J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator in Atlanta Watch now: Julianna Nordman talks about tourism in Atlanta 082122-blm-loc-hawes1 082122-blm-loc-hawes7 082122-blm-loc-hawes3 082122-blm-loc-hawes4 082122-blm-loc-hawes2 082122-blm-loc-hawes5 Hawes Grain Elevator 7 080822.JPG 082122-blm-loc-hawes6 Hawes Grain Elevator 9 080822.JPG