ATLANTA — Known for its smiling water tower and hot dog-clutching giant, Atlanta has a new attraction that dives deeper into the city's failed attempt at coal mining.

"We had an abandoned coal mine and all of sudden it just dawned on us one day, there's a really interesting story here," said Bill Thomas, treasurer of the Atlanta Betterment Fund and director of the Logan County Economic Development Council.

The Atlanta Coal Mining Company History Mine is a new museum highlighting the history of the city attempts at creating a mine to acquire locally sourced coal.

Located on the grounds of the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator, the museum opened in May but represents efforts that took place over nearly a decade, with support from community members and programs like the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grant.

"The whole point of tourism is to get people to come and go to your shops, eat in your restaurants, buy gas at your gas stations, stay overnight and ... we've been succeeding at it," Thomas said.

The museum leads guests through the timeline of the mine and offers a view down the illuminated 135-foot deep shaft, along with a lump of coal to touch and a scaled-down model of the former operation.

Thomas said the mine is part of Atlanta's growing tourism initiatives, intended to motivate people to visit and learn more about the city's history while seeing something that they normally would not find along the historic Route 66.

"In our opinion, tourism is about telling stories and letting people have new experiences," Thomas said.

The city's 40-year quest to become a mining town began in 1869 after the Atlanta Coal Mining Company received a charter from the state to sink a mineshaft. The work was stalled for about 10 years due to the necessary funds not being raised, according to the museum.

Throughout the 1800s, people regularly used coal to heat their homes, power trains and provide energy to manufactured goods. Coal was abundant in Illinois and towns with working mines prospered financially.

Demand continued into 1979 with growing manufacturing needs, and Atlanta businessmen Lewis M. Hoblit, Isaac J. Hitchcock and John L. Bevan secured a new charter from the state "to dig, bore, mine, excavate coal, fine clay, rock oil and other minerals," according to the museum.

Starting March 3, 1879, workers began digging the mine over the course of three months before, at 135 feet, striking a vein of gas and water that forced its way through and created a rushing stream.

Work at the mine was eventually abandoned, but another opportunity arose in 1881 when a drought hit the area and city wells began to run dry, according to the museum. Turner, Tuttle & Company began to use water from the mine shaft to supply a nearby mill and area farmers.

"As it said in the exhibit, they turned lemons into lemonade and they used it as the town's water supply," Thomas said.

In 1920, the city purchased the mine shaft to be used as an electrically operated well. It remained operational until the mid-1900s, when the supply was reduced by usage and replaced by newer wells, according to the museum.

Now the museum is being visited by Route 66 travelers, area residents and organizations, including schools. On Monday, it served as a field trip for about 15 children from Scribbles Center For Learning; they also visited the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator and the J.P. Hieronymus Carriage House.

"We actually had a field trip cancellation and it was really kind of last minute," said Bailey McClellan, lead teacher at Scribbles. "The kids needed something to do."

McClellan said that within their summer camp they host mini-camps that allow students to interact with different themes including art, science, agriculture and others.

During this trip, students took the roles as detectives, answering questions about each of the locations to see what had happened to them over the course of time.

"When we do field trips here in town, we don't like to just bring kids here and tell them things. We'd like them to be engaged," Thomas said.

Shayla Donnelly, 8, said she was intrigued by looking down the mineshaft and being able to see how far down workers were able to build it before it was abandoned.

"It was rad," Shayla said. "I thought it was really fun to learn about the history."

David Castle, 11, said he loves learning about history and found each historical location to be interesting to learn more about since they each show how life used to be in the past.

"I'm the biggest history nerd at my school," Castle said. "I'm just wondering how people would get coal and water out of a mine shaft like that."

McClellan, who moved to Atlanta about a year ago, said people should take advantage of what Atlanta has to offer with their historical sites and tourism because plenty of people from the city have put a lot of effort into putting it all together.

"They do this because of the care they have for the history and the care they have for the city in their hearts," McClellan said. "You don't have to pay to do any of this, it is all free but, of course, they appreciate donations."

IF YOU GO WHAT: Coal Mine Museum in Atlanta WHERE: Southwest 1st St., Alanta WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily ONLINE: atlantaillinoistourism.com/coal-mine-museum/

