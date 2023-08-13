One might think that McLean County’s aviation history began with the establishment of Bloomington’s first airport, located north of Normal, in 1927. Surprisingly, it started 10 years earlier.

With that information and an additional hundred years of aviation history to cover, it is clear there is not enough space to discuss Bloomington-Normal’s aviation history in one column. With that in mind, readers will have to wait for parts two, three, and maybe more, at a later date.

McLean County’s first known aviators were Army Air Corps trainees who earned their wings during World War I. Sixty-six McLean County flyers were trained during the war, including Halsey Bingham of LeRoy and Louis E. Davis and Lee C. Robinson, both of Bloomington. Unfortunately, these men lost their lives while serving as pilots.

A few of McLean County’s flyers earned their wings at Chanute, the U.S. Army’s air base in Rantoul. These men trained on Curtis JN open cockpit bi-wing planes also known as “Jennys.”

On several occasions, the trainees flew to Bloomington, landing at Forman’s field, a dry, flat plot of farmland east of Bloomington and Oakland Avenue. The practice runs proved useful to the U.S. Army in promoting and recruiting new cadets.

During the war the Bloomington Association of Commerce maintained three grass landing strips on this field.

Passenger planes arrived in Bloomington after the war but not to transport travelers to cities afar. Rather they sold rides to novices.

In fall 1919 the Service Aviation Co. of Assumption, Illinois, sent pilots and planes, including Bloomington native and former U.S. Army pilot Lt. Edwin Harrison, to Forman field to drum up business by providing first-time passengers with the experience of a lifetime.

Normal resident Luella Hurst who “could not resist the temptation to do so,” got up the courage and paid for a flight. She noted to a Pantagraph reporter afterward that she did not experience the least bit of fear on the trip and enjoyed every minute of it.

It was a good experience for Harrison as well. He continued to work as a pilot, something he enjoyed, but like most other World War I pilots, did not have the resources to purchase his own plane.

Soon after that, air derbies and air circuses were performing at Forman field. In December 1921 airmen from Chanute flew a variety of planes to Bloomington whose expert flyers performed parachute drops and stunt formations to help recruit future aviators.

In July 1922 Maj. R.W. Schroeder, formerly of Bloomington, flew from Chicago to Forman field to visit his grandmother.

Famous for setting altitude height records, Schroeder made clear to Pantagraph reporters that if Bloomington wanted to increase air traffic, city leaders needed to provide a large hangar. He noted that he had to hire a man to guard his plane as it was parked in an open field, and supplies for fixing a small tear in the fuselage could not be found.

With these needs met, plus a first-class landing field, Schroeder believed Bloomington could easily attract flyers every week as there are “plenty of them in Chicago who would make a little week-end trip down this way if they were sure of a place to keep their planes.”

In September 1923 Peoria aviator W.H. Bradford arrived in Bloomington to establish a commercial aviation field in Bloomington. The Pantagraph reported that he had taken a five-year lease on Forman field with plans to establish Bloomington Airways there and add hangars, two planes and equipment for a modern field.

The following month he took newspaper reporters on a 10-town aerial tour of McLean County to promote the business. Four days later The Pantagraph published his first and only Bloomington Airways promotional ad, which offered flying instructions, taxi service to all cities and rides over the city for $5.

Apparently the demand for his services did not meet Bradford’s expectations as the business did not survive into 1924.

The first locally owned airplane arrived in Bloomington in May 1924. Harvey Wurzburger purchased a Curtis JND Jenny from the U.S. government in St. Louis and flew it back to Bloomington, landing the plane in a farmer’s field south of the city. It was the closest he could get to his family’s garage on Six Points Road.

Soon after that local aviation enthusiast Rogers Humphrey, owner of Humphrey’s Wholesale Grocery Co., bought a Waco biplane.

In 1925 a barn-storming troupe known as the Gates Flying Circus put on an aerobatic display from Sweeney’s Pasture six miles east of Bloomington on Route 9. One of the pilots hired local auto mechanic Art Carnahan to repair his plane's engine. In exchange he took him up on his first flight — a flight that changed Carnahan’s trajectory in life.

Luckily for Carnahan, another pilot with the troupe, Basil Sims, was convinced by Humphrey to stay in Bloomington and provide flying lessons. Sims trained him and Carnahan went on to become a leader in Bloomington aviation history.

Through Sims more local pilots were trained and interest grew, but growth of aviation in McLean County required the involvement of people with deep pockets. Humphrey was one of those men and made concerted efforts to stimulate interest in aviation.

In July 1926, The Pantagraph announced that Forman field in Bloomington had been identified as a possible stop on a new Chicago-to- St. Louis airmail route. Bloomington Association of Commerce and other civic agencies joined to support of the idea, but a group of private citizens did the work.

The “group” incorporated in early July 1927, and in August Herman A. Will, Charles P. Kane, and Sims signed a lease for a 72-acre tract of land on Main Street 4½ miles north of Bloomington and established it as the Bloomington Airport.

An article printed in the Pantagraph titled “Airport Realized” celebrated the success of the private enterprise, accomplished by “young men (ages 19, 20, and 23) who have agreed to put their time, skill and money into the project.” Bloomington’s Association of Commerce swept in noting that they and other civic agencies “provided every encouragement.”

Later that month Humphrey, Kane and Sims incorporated the Bloomington Aircraft company to manage airplanes at Bloomington Airport for both recreational and commercial purposes.

While city planners continued their discussions of a proposed municipal airport at Forman field, work to clear the field at Bloomington Airport and construction of the first hangar began. Will, owner of the property, invested $5,000, the hangar was completed in late October and six local owners rented spaces for their planes.

By that time the Bloomington Flying Club had organized. Their members, Jack Simmons, Jack Bell, Charles O’Malley, Victor Neirynck and Will pooled funds and purchased a Curtis JNA-4, which was used for training flyers. Member fees paid for the instruction as well as airport costs and maintenance. The Club signed a five-year lease for use of the airport and by November had 12 members and a second plane for training.

On Nov. 27, 1927, the group published their first Pantagraph advertisement inviting all to join the club and learn to fly. Sims and Carnahan were contracted to train those who signed up for flight lessons and a percentage of their fees went toward the club’s lease. They were soon very busy, reporting at the end of their first year 21 newly trained and tested pilots.

Local plane owners had a hangar in which to store their planes. Expecting future growth, the investors were already developing plans for improvements as well as air derbies and circuses to raise money.

Bloomington had its airport and though not yet on the aviation map of Illinois, its owners and operators were headed in the right direction to grow into a successful private enterprise.

