Artifacts, stories sought for aviation exhibit at DeWitt County Museum

In front of the C.H. Moore Homestead in Clinton is a popular place for portraiture.

CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum will be recounting the stories of local residents who were lifted by the world of aviation.

A new exhibit opening in June is titled "Prairie Flyers: A Century of Aviation in DeWitt County."

A press release from the museum said director Joey Long is collaborating with John Warner and his friend Denis Hambucken, a graphic designer, photographer and writer. The two have joined up to create other museum exhibits in New England, said the statement.

Hambucken said he'll design an all-ages experience with the exhibit, zeroing in on themes likes aviation pioneers, Vietnam War helicopter pilots, and private and military aviation.

"These themes will be richly illustrated with evocative artifacts, local stories and mannequins in full uniforms. You can expect a professionally curated, world-class exhibit," Hambucken said.

Additionally, Edith Brady-Lunny, WGLT correspondent and former reporter for The Pantagraph, will assist with gathering stories for the display.

The exhibit plans to tell how people's lives became linked with aviation, from service members in the U.S. military to flight attendants, along with mechanics, commercial pilots, crop dusters and ticket agents.

Warner said in the release that aviation history in DeWitt County runs deep and wide. And, local enthusiasm was strong from the start. 

"In all my years of flying, I have learned firsthand that DeWitt County residents are the holders of fascinating stories and wonderful, evocative souvenirs and artifacts that chronicle their love affair with flight," Warner said. "The romance takes many shapes and sizes — military aviation, the airline industry, private aviation, control tower operations, aircraft maintenance, and so forth — and when all are combined, a fascinating, multi-faceted story develops."

The museum also wishes to borrow personal artifacts for the display, which will be in the Carriage Barn west of the homestead, Long said in the news release.

The director said she's looking forward to seeing other new items brought into the museum, adding they've already been loaned some photographs. Long said she's sure that more images, heirlooms and relics are to follow, including "many treasures hidden away in albums, attics, and boxes" that will be featured by the museum and appreciated by many.

"Each individual piece holds significance, but when all are combined to tell the story of 100 years of aviation in DeWitt County as a whole, the individual items and narrative will become much more powerful," she said.

Stories and photos collected for the Prairie Flyers display will be arranged in a book to be designed by Hambucken.

The museum is accepting stories for submission at www.chmoore.homestead.org or by contacting the museum director at 217-935-6066.

