BLOOMINGTON — In the early days of air travel, Bloomington residents were ready to try out this experimental and dangerous mode of transportation. One early Bloomington pilot became famously known as “Mr. Aviation.”

The Wright brothers' first successful flight was on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. in that same year, Arthur “Art” Carnahan was born, and his father, A.G. Carnahan, opened Bloomington’s first auto repair garage in a repurposed livery stable.

Art spent his youth in his father’s garage, becoming an expert mechanic — a skill that would connect him to pilots and ignite his passion for flying.

Art was interested in flying and had his first opportunity in 1925 when a barn-storming troupe known as the Gates Flying Circus came to Bloomington. They performed aerial stunts on an airstrip six miles east of town on Route 9 known as Sweeney’s pasture.

This aerial circus was notable for its perfection of the $1 ride and its record of flying 980 passengers in a single day. With an estimated million served, one could only imagine how many went on to become pilots.

Fatefully one of the Gates Circus pilots needed some mechanical work on his plane and Art did the labor in exchange for a flight. A member of the act, Basil Simms, stayed in Bloomington after the show to train new pilots and Art was ready to go.

Soon after that he made his first solo flight piloting a Waco 9 — a three-seat open cockpit plane — the first steel-tubed fuselage aircraft built by the Advance Aircraft Co.

Carnahan did not join any of the notable Flying circus acts, but in the era of barnstorming, he sometimes flew to regional airshows to participate in the stunts. This enabled him to hone his acrobatic skills, while staying close to home as he and his wife Myrtle had a young son, Ray, to care for.

Bloomington got its first official airport in 1927 — a 72-acre tract of land 4 miles north of Normal, managed by Herman A. Will and officially dedicated in 1928.

Despite not yet having a pilot’s license (first required in 1926) Carnahan provided flight instruction to members of the Bloomington Flying club. Member fees paid for the instruction as well as airport costs and maintenance of the aircraft used.

Art also piloted for half a dozen local airplane owners who stored their planes at this airport. In 1929 Carnahan obtained a commercial pilot and transport license, signed by none other than aviation leader Orville Wright. That same year he and Jack Bell (who piloted The Pantagraph’s airplane, the “Scoop”) opened the Carnahan-Bell Aviation school at the Bloomington Airport.

In 1930 a glider club was formed within the Bloomington Flyer Club. According to Carnahan, “It was quite a novelty at the time, and presented a new interest in aviation.”

Carnahan supervised the group and piloted the plane that towed the glider and its pilot into the air before releasing it to soar/coast on the air currents. Twenty individuals joined this short-lived group, which likely folded due to aviation regulations that made it very difficult to get permission for glider flights.

The fact that Carnahan was busier than ever may have also reduced the club’s ability to get the glider into the air.

In 1930 Art became the Scoop’s pilot, previously flown by his business partner Jack Bell, who died in a crash during a program to dedicate the first airport in Mattoon, Illinois. The death served as a reminder of how dangerous flying still was, but it did not stop Carnahan from competing in acrobatic competitions.

A year later Carnahan won first place in a regional precision acrobatics competition.

The following year (1932) he began his racing career piloting G.J. Mecherle’s Monocoach, taking third place in a field of 170 competitors in a cross-country race from Los Angeles to Cleveland. He also raced the Monocoach in the1932 Miami All American Air races, winning the Italian Trophy.

That same year Williams-Oil-O-Matic engineer, Owen Tilbury, began working on a racing plane that he designed around Carnahan, who was small in stature. Tilbury’s goal was to make the plane as small and light as possible.

In 1933, with the help of Clarence Fundy and Clarence Rosey, they succeeded in getting the plane, which was 12 feet, 5 inches long with a wingspan of 17 feet, 10 inches and powered by a Henderson motorcycle engine, off the ground.

The Tilbury Flash was piloted by Carnahan when it participated in its first competition, the Chicago Air Races of 1933. In its first heat, consisting of five laps around a 5-mile course, Carnahan finished second.

In the second heat, Carnahan used a new strategy that would keep him out of the prop wash of the larger competing planes. He flew under all the other racers instead of flying alongside or behind them.

The strategy worked and the Carnahan won the Polish Trophy.

During the race, he flew as fast as 120 mph — a new speed record for that race class. His early years of barnstorming undoubtedly equipped him with the skills needed to maneuver this win.

Carnahan’s ability as a pilot took him to locations that, at the time, would be considered exotic.

In 1933 he flew Davis Merwin and his sister Hester on a month-long trip through Mexico and Central America in Davis’s Scoop III — a Waco 225 single engine airplane. Aeronautical charts were unheard of at that time and some of the maps he used were drawn on the back of envelopes by Mexican pilots who were familiar with the territory.

Art continued to fly the scoop until 1941, when Merwin discontinued the use of the plane.

The economic insecurity of the Great Depression reduced local air travel, but with funds brought into the community through the Works Progress Administration (WPA), a new Bloomington Municipal Airport was completed and dedicated east of Bloomington on Route 9 in 1934.

Art was involved in the planning of the airport and was named manager when it was completed.

During World War II, Art was contracted to train pilots for the Federal Civil Aeronautic program and operated the Navy’s V5 and V12 Ground School at the Bloomington Municipal airport, training over 1,000 Navy pilots.

After the war Art set up the first regular flights to Detroit, New York, and Mexico City via Chicago on Ozark Airlines. Carnahan retired as manager of the airport in 1956 and bought a Beechcraft Bonanza, which he used to charter flights for executives at State Farm, Funk Bros. Seed Co., Biddle Advertising, and several other companies.

By the end of his career, Carnahan was fondly referred to as “Mr. Aviation.” It was a long career in which he spent hundreds of hours encouraging young people interested in aviation. Poor health ended his flying career, but he continued his mentoring efforts until his death in 1974.

The McLean County Museum of History is fortunate to have several objects in its collection representative of Carnahan’s career. Those of you who have traveled through Bloomington’s Central Illinois Regional Airport have likely seen the Tilbury Flash airplane, which hangs prominently in the main concourse.

Several trophies awarded to Carnahan for winning air races and aircraft repair tools he used during his career are in the collection, as well.

