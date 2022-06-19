Apollo 8 astronaut visit had Illinois Wesleyan University over the moon

Throughout the 1960s, the nation was gripped by “Moon Fever” as the United States and the Soviet Union raced to become the first to land a human being on the moon. On March 18, 1969, the “space race” was brought to Bloomington and the Illinois Wesleyan University campus when Apollo 8's commander, Air Force Col. Frank Borman II, visited and shared his experiences during his own lunar mission.

That first manned NASA mission to leave low Earth orbit and travel to the moon took place Dec. 21-27, 1968. Just three months later, on March 18, 1969, the three Apollo 8 astronauts — Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders —were awarded their first honorary doctorates at the 1969 IWU Founders’ Day Convocation. Lovell and Anders were on backup for the Apollo 11 mission and so received their degrees in absentia.

Borman came to Bloomington to accept the degrees on their behalf and to dedicate the Mark Evans Observatory, which was still under construction. The structure’s walls were just high enough to accept a time capsule that would be part of the dedication ceremony.

On March 16, The Pantagraph published a detailed story about how the visit came to be. The idea originated with Lee W. Short, IWU director of public relations and admissions, and grew to involve other IWU staff, a 1913 graduate, then-IWU President Robert S. Eckley, and U.S. Rep. Leslie C. Arends, R-Melvin, who was chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and an IWU trustee.

During his time on campus, Borman spoke at a news conference, made brief remarks at the convocation and placed the time capsule into the wall of the observatory. His final event that day was narrating a film about the Apollo 8 mission and answering questions at a luncheon for the board of trustees. Bloomington Mayor Robert J. McGraw closed the event by presenting Borman with a key to the city.

IWU’s archives contain printed documents related to these events, three reel-to-reel audio recordings of the entire convocation, remarks made by Eckley at the time capsule placement, and Borman’s entire presentation to the trustees. Remarkably, in 2016 IWU received a dozen silent home movies from this era, taken by an unidentified community member, that included clips from Borman’s activities that day.

Eckley concluded his remarks at the dedication by recognizing representatives from several local corporations who “have had a part in supporting the U.S. space achievements” and contributed samples of those contributions to the time capsule. These included an Admiral Corp. TV vacuum tube and circuit board, Paul F. Beich Co. “space food,” a Eureka Williams Co. thermal battery “like one going to moon" in the lunar excursion module, and five General Electric Co. electric relays used in Apollo ground monitoring.

The list of time capsule contents also showed that several other local companies and departments of the IWU community contributed materials that were not directly related to the space program. Borman also contributed something but it was not named on the document appended to Eckley’s speech.

The IWU physics department commemorated the 50th anniversary of the observatory’s dedication by removing the time capsule in 2019. The tradition for this kind of event at IWU involves getting interested parties together to witness the removal of the box and then opening the welded seal in the maintenance shop away from crowds. The lid is taped shut and then an official opening event takes place the following homecoming.

However, the tradition was slightly complicated when the staff member who broke the seal noticed a strong odor emanating from the copper box. The university archivist was contacted to determine how much, if any, of the contents was salvageable.

It was determined that the likely cause of the odor and damage was moisture having interacted with the thermal battery and food inside the box. The damage to the contents of the box was quite extensive because of this.

All of the contents that were paper-based had congealed into a solid mass. Fortunately, most of these were widely available publications from the university and local businesses. And luckily, archival staff were able to separate two unique paper items from the mass: a copy of the remarks given by Nan Evans (the wife of E. Mark Evans, the building’s namesake) and a description of the Beich Candy Co.'s “space food,” which they referred to as survival rations.

In her remarks Mrs. Evans expressed pleasure in being able to memorialize her “husband who was so interested in Illinois Wesleyan, gave it so much of his time, and had such high hopes for it.” Mark Evans led several building projects at IWU and even placed the time capsule for the Memorial Gymnasium, now the Hansen Student Center, in 1921.

Several unique artifacts survived their 50-year odyssey, and one even went on the Apollo 8 mission, circling the moon 10 times! Although corroded by moisture and a chemical reaction, the unnamed item personally contributed by Borman turned out to be a medallion that depicts the mission’s flight path in relief on one side and the names of the three astronauts and the mission name and dates on the other.

In addition to the moisture in the box and the battery, one of the causes for the damage — or at least the smell — may have been that packet of survival rations. The food itself had disintegrated; all that remained was a label from the company and a product description by its head researcher, Justin J. Alikonis, a 1935 IWU graduate.

Originally from Southern Illinois, Alikonis entered IWU in the fall of 1931 as a chemistry major, held several jobs in the local community during the Great Depression, went to graduate school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and then returned to Bloomington and embarked on a lengthy career at Beich. Next week’s column will tell the story the man behind the “space food.”

Digitized recordings and other sources related to these events are available at https://digitalcommons.iwu.edu/guests/2/

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Guest contributor is Meg Miner, Illinois Wesleyan University archivist and special collection librarian.

