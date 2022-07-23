Antique doorknob convention in Bloomington turns heads of history buffs

BLOOMINGTON — To some antiquarians of rare and ornate doorknobs, escutcheons and locks, their collections are “functional sculptures.”

That includes Liz Gordon, who said she got into dealing the antique fixtures 40 years ago. She said she met a man in a Chicago alley who had a musty warehouse floor full of architectural junk.

Gordon said the man wanted to get out of the business and sell it all. And for $3,500, she bought in.

The Los Angeles woman was one of at least 20 members with the Antique Doorknob Collectors of America who attended the club’s 42nd convention Friday and Saturday at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington.

According to club president Paul Woodfin, their members convened to buy, sell and trade items after traveling in from all parts of the country. He came from Austin, Texas, and others were from New York, Oregon, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Woodfin said they’re a very social organization that dines together and toured the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington. Earlier in the week, they made a visit to historic sites in Peoria. Part of why they chose the Twin Cities for this year’s event is because of its history and location, he said.

Woodfin said around 40% of their members live in the Midwest, adding they have a few members who live in Central Illinois.

Two of their members present Saturday were from McLean County, including Laura Walden, of Lexington. She said everyone in the club is super helpful.

Walden said she sold a lot over the weekend. Only a few items remained on her table Saturday morning, including lavish door hinges made in the 1880s by Bradford Lock Works, of Connecticut.

“Reproductions today are garbage,” she noted. But for her original, Walden said the casting is incredible and crisp.

Sometimes, tracking down the origin of an old hardware item can be a challenge. On the back of the display case for the Bradford hinges reads a vague encryption: “Removed from a building that was over 90-years-old when it was torn down in 1972.” No town or street address is noted.

The club’s founding member, Loretta Nemec, 88, of Naperville, said she’s been collecting hardware since she was 12 years old. A black doorknob for her home in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago first caught her eye.

Now, she boasts rarities in her collection, like doorknobs made from hemacite. That’s a material made from animal blood, sawdust and shellac.

Nemec explained that 19th century butchers were pouring blood into the sewers and attracting rats. She said the government wanted to stop that, so the waste products were molded into doorknobs and buttons.

What Nemec enjoys most about collecting old hardware is their history and beauty.

“No one appreciates the beauty of the years gone by,” she said.

Andy Streenz was another member there, also representing Bill's Key & Lock Shop in Bloomington. Streenz is Bill's son.

He said they specialize in antique lock repair, and preserving historical hardware is a priority. He worked on the Vrooman Mansion’s room locks, so each guest could be provided a working skeleton key.

Steenz said the locking mechanisms fascinate him because they’re almost two-dimensional. Open them up, and he said you can see what every piece does and how it works together.

“It's all very logical,” he said.

Gordon said she has over a million items her collection. When relocating her operation to California years ago, she said she filled 50 50-gallon barrel drums with them.

Her clients include interior designers, contractors, architects, people restoring their homes and locksmiths.

While only a portion of her stock made it to the Twin Cities this weekend, one special piece included a door handle and escutcheon (the plate that surrounds the doorknob mechanism) from the Chicago Stock Exchange building. Gordon priced it at $900.

She said no matter where you travel through the world, you’re going to find special hardware.

The ADCA is offering scholarships to students in fields of study related to historical preservation in architecture or design, and historic restoration and trades. For more information, visit www.antiquedoorknobs.org/scholarships.html