For a long time, the site of Bloomington’s Wayman African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church was the oldest continually used church in McLean County. The church has since moved to a larger location, but the original site at 806 N. Center St. was home to the congregation for over 150 years.

To learn more about the church’s history and Bloomington’s Black history in general, the church and Illinois State University conducted an archaeological excavation of this original location.

In 1992, five units were opened around the building’s fence line, and by the end of the process, hundreds of artifacts were found. For $60, anyone from the area could be taught the basics of archaeology and given equipment to participate in the excavation.

But perhaps more exciting than the objects themselves are the culture and stories that archaeologists excavated with them.

Churches have been important cultural sites for Black communities for hundreds of years. They have acted as safe, welcoming meeting places, often offering social, educational, and vocational opportunities to members.

One example of this is the AME church, which began in Philadelphia around 1794. Black members of St. George’s Methodist Episcopal Church, tired of the poor treatment and segregation they faced, made plans to form their own church. Although it was under the direction of St. George’s, the Bethel AME Church was a space for Black worshippers to meet without feeling unsafe or disrespected.

The AME church network officially organized in 1816, and as members moved west, the church did too. Wayman AME was founded in 1843 by the Rev. William Paul Quinn, an AME circuit rider tasked with organizing congregations.

Their numbers grew, and over time the group expanded their church, eventually adding a belltower and an addition on the back of the building. This building was used as a place of worship, community center, and school for generations of Black families, but much of its history was not recorded.

The archaeological excavation gave researchers a better understanding of the roles the church played within Bloomington’s Black community over the years.

Something that became obvious was the church’s connection with food. Over 46% of the items found were related to foodways. Most of these artifacts were serving utensils, suggesting that the food was likely made elsewhere and later brought to the church.

Members of the church could have had potlucks after services or held community events on the church grounds. Either way, the space offered a place to gather and connect with others.

Archaeologists also found evidence that children spent time at Wayman. They recovered dolls, toy figurines and marbles, as well as ink bottles and pencils that could have been used at the church’s school, which educated Black children before Bloomington’s first public school for Black children opened in 1860.

Over the course of the excavation, archaeologists also found 584 medical artifacts, mostly medicine bottles from the late 1800s. These medical artifacts made up 6% of the objects uncovered. This is a significant portion of the findings, and it prompted the team to look further into the church’s medical connections.

Of the medicine bottles recovered, most were for prescription medicines and not patent, which were often sold by salespeople with no medical experience. This suggests that the church’s medical distribution was done by trained pharmacists such as Dr. Charles Smith and Dr. Eugene Covington, both members of the congregation.

Many of the prescription bottles were embossed with the names of drugstores, several of them local Bloomington establishments, and were taken for anything from coughs to constipation. No matter their ailment, members of Wayman AME knew they would get help from their congregation.

Throughout Bloomington’s history, there are records of other historically Black churches filling a similar role.

In 1931, Black churches in the area met at Wayman to create a Relief League and raise funds for a welfare drive. This would have been especially important because state and national relief efforts during the Great Depression were not typically designed to benefit people of color.

In 1934, speakers met at Union Baptist Church to discuss a “Health Committee for Colored People.” As part of Booker T. Washington’s national movement to improve the health of the Black community, local leaders and medical professionals met to discuss sanitation, diet, and the importance of finding medical aid for more severe ailments.

This was especially important in the 1930s, when many families could not afford to eat well-balanced meals or see a doctor.

Wayman AME, as well as other Black churches in McLean County, became medical, educational, and social resources for the area’s Black communities, and they serve many of the same purposes now. To learn more about Wayman AME, its excavation, and its history as a Black community resource, visit wayman-amec.com, where you can read the article “Healthcare and the Wayman AME Church.” You can also find out more about the excavation using resources from the McLean County Museum of History’s archives.

