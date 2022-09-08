 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A prince in Central Illinois: King Edward VII's time in Dwight

DWIGHT — Although Queen Elizabeth II never made it to Central Illinois in her 96 years of life, her great-grandfather did spend time in Livingston County. 

King Edward VII, then the Prince of Wales, son of Queen Victoria, did spent time in Dwight during the fall of 1860, according to reports from the era and decades afterward. The prince, traveling under the name Baron Renfrew, visited the area upon the invitation of James Clinton Spencer to go hunting. 

According to an article from The Pantagraph on Sept. 20, 1919, the visit came about after Spencer met with the Earl of Spencer, a member of the queen's household, and bonded during a previous hunting season.

King Edward VII

King Edward VII, who went by Prince Albert son of Queen Victoria and traveled by Baron Renfrew, visited Dwight upon the invitation to the residence of James Clinton Spencer to go hunting in the area. 

When the earl returned to England, he was asked by Queen Victoria where Edward should go to see the sights of America and shoot game; he recommended Dwight as a destination. 

The hunting party that stepped off the train in Dwight on Sept. 25, 1860, included not only Edward but also Lord Lyons, the Duke of Newcastle, Edward's physician, several army officers, and a number of reporters from local newspapers. 

The farm home of James Clinton Spencer served as their quarters while they hunted game. "After traversing the prairie for several days," The Pantagraph reported in 1919, "the consensus of opinion of the distinguished visitors was that 'here nature seems to have bared her bosom and invited the human family to come and partake of her choicest blessings.'" 

Pantagraph article from Sept. 20, 1919

King Edward VII, who went by Prince Albert son of Queen Victoria and traveled by Baron Renfrew, visited Dwight upon the invitation to the residence of James Clinton Spencer to go hunting in the area. 

The hunt was a success. Each day they were transported via carriage to different areas, returning with huge bags of partridges, hare and other prairieland animals. 

Edward also spent one Sunday at a Presbyterian church in town, now known as the Gothic Church Dwight Townhall, 201 N. Franklin St., and reportedly planted an elm tree in the yard of Spencer's property. 

According to the article, there was no special interest or crowds awaiting for him in Central Illinois, which was what the future king desired. He and his party spent a total of four days in the area before continuing across America. 

King Edward VII mug

King Edward VII

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

