75 years: Bloomington High School band wants share of football funds

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 26, 1922: Mrs. A.C. Berry, 82, died at the local hospital in Streator from gangrene following an infection sustained when she stepped on a rusty nail last week. Mrs. Berry came to the United States from Ireland as a child and resided west of Streator for 50 years. Her husband and seven children survive. Mrs. Berry and her husband celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 1920.

75 years ago

Sept. 26, 1947: Independent Bloomington High School funds came under scrutiny from the school board after Charlie Newton, supervisor of instrumental music, asked for a 16% share of football game receipts to be turned over to the band. Newton said the band needed more funding to finance the special performances at football games, which require a lot of rehearsal time. Sharing in the proceeds would also result in a more harmonious spirit, he said.

50 years ago

Sept. 26, 1972: A river that disappeared 25,000 years ago will provide water for the village of McLean. The new well, drilled to a depth of 340 feet by Layne-Western Co. of Aurora, was being pumped as its potential was observed by village engineer George Farnsworth and state water officials. The well is tapping the Mahomet or Teays River valley; the prehistoric river was larger than the modern Mississippi River.

25 years ago

Sept. 26, 1997: Bagelman's plans a grand opening at its store at 503 S. Main St., Normal. The 2,200-square-foot location has been renovated to seat up to 65 people in a relaxed atmosphere and has a drive-through window. The eatery employs 50 to 60 people, and features New York-style water bagels made fresh daily along with deli selections, soups, cream cheese, coffee, low-fat items and espresso drinks.