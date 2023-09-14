How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Sept. 14, 1923: The residence property owned by J.H. Kazar located at 1203 Clinton Boulevard has been purchased by the trustees of Grace Methodist Church and will be used as a parsonage. The consideration in the transaction is $9,000. No improvements are contemplated since the property is in the excellent condition.

75 years ago

Sept. 14, 1948: McLean County’s board of supervisors sought more details following a request by Pearl Harbor chapter, American War Mothers, for permission to install a drinking fountain on the east side of the courthouse. It would serve as a memorial to the dead of World War II.

Sept. 14, 1973: Bloomington's new six-acre shopping center — Four Seasons Square — is beginning to take shape south of State Farm Insurance corporate headquarters. Work began in July on Cambridge Inn. Last month, the city issued permits for Eisner Food Store and Osco's drug store.

25 years ago

Sept. 14, 1998: Holy Trinity Parish celebrated its 145th anniversary at St. Clare School in Bloomington. Games, contests, food and entertainment were all part of the event, as well as a “flush tank,” which is similar to a dunk tank except that the water falls from a tank.

