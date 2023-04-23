How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 23, 1923: The police war on reckless drivers, which is now on in full force, resulted in 14 arrests during the weekend. "From now on there will be no slackening," warned Police Chief Paul Gierman. "The war on motor law violators has just begun."

75 years ago

April 23, 1948: An audience of 200 heard four Bloomington-Normal speakers discuss the pros and cons of universal military training at a meeting sponsored by the Illinois State Normal University social science club. "You can't appease men like Hitler, Mussolini and Tojo," said Ray Shotwell of the American Legion. "They are hoodlums and that type of men must be stopped before they can begin their vandalism."

50 years ago

April 23, 1973: Four names have been recommended by the Bloomington engineering department for the street formerly known as State Farm Driver. They are: Stevenson Drive for the late Adlai E. Stevenson II; Merwin Lane for the late Loring C. Merwin; Dolan Drive for the late Ned E. Dolan; and Hayes Road for the late Mark B. Hayes.

25 years ago

April 23, 1998: Class sizes could increase at District 87 grade schools if new teachers aren't hired for the 1998-99 school year, officials said. New teachers could be needed if the elementary enrollment increases by 50, which is projected. The school board is expected to look into the issue later this spring. New teachers cost the district at least $30,000 annually.

