How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 18, 1923: Wesley Snavely, of Tremont, was instantly killed when the automobile in which he was riding turned over along the highway a quarter of a mile south of the village of Tremont. A swarm of bees in the pathway of the machine caused driver Eddie Suchert to lose control. Three passengers were injured to varying degrees.

75 years ago

June 18, 1948: Mr. and Mrs. John O. King, 705 E. Olive St., received word of the birth of triplets, two girls and one boy, to their daughter and son-in-law, Chief and Mrs. Arthur Guengerich of Honolulu, Hawaii. The triplets, each weighing 4 pounds, were born early June 17. Mrs. Guengerich has been in Honolulu since March, when she joined her husband, who is stationed with the United States Navy there.

50 years ago

June 18, 1973: Annual Twin City summer playground programs opened today at all six locations in Normal and at 10 of 12 sites in Bloomington. Students may register at playgrounds nearest homes during program hours.

25 years ago

June 18, 1998: A decision by federal regulators to reduce funding for school internet hookups will cost Twin City taxpayers $875,000, officials said. Unit 5 and District 87 had expected to be reimbursed that amount from the federal government for modernizing their computer systems. Instead, funds they sought are now targeted for poor schools. The districts plan to proceed but use reserve funds to complete the work.

