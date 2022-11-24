75 years ago: Suspects sought in $1,000 hotel holdup

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 24, 1922: Plans for the proposed viaduct over the Big Four and Lake Erie railroad tracks on South Main Street were completed by James C. Meluish. The plans call for a highly ornamental structure that will rise 21½ feet above the tracks. The length of the trestle will be 435 and approaches will make it total 920 feet in length. It will be supported by 30 posts.

75 years ago

Nov. 24, 1947: A witness to a $1,000 holdup at the Tilden Hall hotel told police that two suspects arrested in Decatur definitely were not the men who rifled the hotel's cash drawer and safe about 4:55 a.m. Sunday. The witness, Tom Rose Jr., was taken to Decatur on Monday morning by Bloomington detectives. Mr. Rose entered the hotel lobby to make a purchase while the armed robbery was in progress.

50 years ago

Nov. 24, 1972: At least $40,000 in damage was caused by a fire which routed Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Beecher from their modern farm home three miles southeast of Colfax about 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve. An attached garage and Beecher's television sales and repair shop were gutted and all their contents destroyed. The house had extensive fire damage in the attic, but most of the exterior and interior walls remained intact. Inside the garage, the Beechers had a 1969 Ford driven only about 6,000 miles.

25 years ago

Nov. 24, 1997: This is the second year of The Scottish Rite Reading and Learning Center Program, a joint venture of the Masons and Illinois State University. Fourteen ISU students tutor children with reading problems on Monday afternoons. ISU provides books and the tutors, students studying education who need to fill practical requirements of the curriculum. The Scottish Rite Temple provides free space and snacks.